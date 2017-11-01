Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2017

Former UFC title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz held on to her top-five spot in the women’s strawweight rankings with a dominant decision victory at UFC Fight Night 118 in Gdańsk, Poland. The Polish star easily defeated former Invicta FC contender Jodie Esquibel in the night’s co-main event.

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd also scored a key victory on the UFC Fight Night 118 card, as she stopped Lina “Elbow Princess” Länsberg in the second round. At KSW 40, Ariane “Violence Queen” Lipski retained her flyweight title by quickly submitting challenger Mariana Morais.

