Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2017

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes retained her spot atop the 135-pound rankings with a narrow decision victory on September 9th at UFC 215 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Nunes edged out Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko for a second time in the main event rematch.

In other featured action this past month, former UFC title challenger Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade climbed the women’s strawweight rankings with a massive victory over fellow top contender Claudia “Claudinha” Gadelha at UFC Fight Night 117. Andrade dominated Gadelha in the co-main event.

