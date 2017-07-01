Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For July 2017

Former Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion Seo Hee Ham reclaimed a spot among the top three at 105 pounds with an impressive win on June 10th at Road Fighting Championship 39. Ham stopped current Deep Jewels champ Mina Kurobe to become the first Road FC Women’s Atomweight Champion.

In women’s action at UFC 212, strawweights Claudia “Claudinha” Gadelha and Viviane “Sucuri” Pereira each picked up key victories, and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm finished an overconfident Bethe “Pitbull” Correia at UFC Fight Night 111.

Read More…