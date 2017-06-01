Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For June 2017

Former UFC title challenger Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson took a big step towards another shot at championship gold with a dominant victory on May 28th at UFC Fight Night 109 in Stockholm, Sweden. The hometown star stopped Glover Teixeira and moves up in the light heavyweight rankings.

The women’s flyweight division took centre stage this past month, with both the UFC and Bellator announcing plans to crown future champions. Ariane Lipski captured the inaugural KSW Women’s Flyweight Championship, and Agnieszka “Kuma” Niedźwiedź defeated Vanessa Porto at Invicta FC 23.

Read More…