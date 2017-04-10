Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For April 2017

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel “D.C.” Cormier retained his title with an impressive second-round submission victory on April 8th at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York. Cormier finished Anthony “Rumble” Johnson for the second time and he retains his spot atop the 205-pound rankings.

Following his main-event defeat, Johnson announced his abrupt retirement from the sport and he vacates his spot among the light heavyweight top ten. Also at UFC 210, Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” Mousasi moved up in the middleweight rankings with a win over “All-American” Chris Weidman.

