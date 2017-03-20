Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2017

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first women’s featherweight champion was crowned this past month when multi-time Muay Thai world titleholder Germaine “The Iron Lady” de Randamie took a hard-fought decision victory over Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm in the UFC 208 headliner.

History was made once again on March 3rd when Julia “The Jewel” Budd stopped MMA pioneer Marloes “Rumina” Coenen at Bellator 174 to become the inaugural Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion. Budd moves up further in the 145-pound rankings, while de Randamie enters the top five.

