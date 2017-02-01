Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For February 2017

Welterweight veteran Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal made a strong case for a future UFC title shot with an impressive stoppage victory on January 28th at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, Colorado. Masvidal finished Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the second round and vaults up the 170-pound rankings.

In the UFC on FOX 23 headliner, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko earned a rematch with reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes by submitting Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña, and Megan Anderson captured 145-pound interim gold at Invicta FC 21.

