Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2017

The Ultimate Fighting Championship crowned a new bantamweight champ on December 30th at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cody “No Love” Garbrant kept his undefeated record intact with a hard-fought Unanimous Decision victory over former titleholder Dominick “The Dominator” Cruz.

Another big winner at UFC 207 was reigning women’s bantamweight champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes, who destroyed former champ “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey early in the first round of their main-event matchup. Nunes retained her title as well as her spot atop the 135-pound women’s rankings.

