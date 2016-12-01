Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For December 2016

Invicta FC Strawweight Champion Angela “Overkill” Hill retained her title and took another step up in the 115-pound rankings with a clear-cut Unanimous Decision victory at Invicta Fighting Championships 20 in Kansas City, Missouri. Hill defeated Kaline “The Dark Angel” Medeiros in the co-feature.

The Invicta FC 20 main event between Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger and Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya was overturned, leaving the bantamweight title in Evinger’s hands. Among the other key winners in November was Claudia “Claudinha” Gadelha, who triumphed at UFC Fight Night 100 in Brazil.

Read More…