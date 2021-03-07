Deep Jewels 32 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its latest all-female fight card tonight at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 32 featured the quarterfinal round of the promotion’s atomweight grand prix, and the card was headlined by a tournament matchup between Saori Oshima and Emi Tomimatsu.

In other grand prix action, Si Woo Park faced Mizuki Oshiro. Hikaru Aono met Emi Sato, and Aya Murakami received a bye to the next round. With Miki Motono sidelined due to injury, Seika Izawa faced Megumi Sugimoto in a grappling match. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Atomweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal – 2×5

Saori Oshima vs Emi Tomimatsu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Oshima uses her jab to set up a double-leg takedown. Tomimatsu gives up her back on the ground and Oshima tries for a rear-naked choke. Tomimatsu defends well, but Oshima switches to a kimura and Tomimatsu taps out.

Winner: Saori Oshima by Submission (Kimura) at 0:45 of round one. She improves to 4-2-0 and advances to the semi-final round of the atomweight grand prix.

Atomweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal – 2×5

Si Woo Park vs Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fight begins with both fighters landing leg kicks in the opening minute. Park suddenly switches to flurries of punches and she chases after Oshiro, who counters with a takedown. Park works back to her feet against the cage and secures a front choke, but Oshiro escapes. She lands a nice body kick and Park responds by clinching. Oshiro tries to throw Park down to the mat, but Park gets back to her feet before the bell.

Round 2:

Park is the aggressor with jab-cross combos in the second round and she is able to land some decent punches before clinching and scoring with knees. When the fighters separate, Park lands a body kick and a straight right hand. Oshiro partially lands with a backfist, but Park uses dirty boxing to back her up against the cage. Oshiro loses her balance and falls, which allows Park to mount her on the ground. Oshiro gives up her back and Park lands hammerfists until the end of the fight.

Judges Wada, Toyonaga, Tazawa, Matsumiya and Fukuda all score the fight 20-17 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Park.

Winner: Si Woo Park by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-17, 20-17, 20-17, 20-17) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-2-0 and advances to the semi-final round of the atomweight grand prix.

Atomweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal – 2×5

Aya Murakami vs Sakura Mori

*Fight cancelled due to Mori missing weight. Murakami automatically advances to the semi-finals.

Atomweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Emi Sato

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Sato rushes forward and Aono counters with a double-leg takedown into top position. She moves to half-guard and continuously punches from the top. This continues throughout the round and Aono lands numerous punches. Sato is unable to get back up and resorts to blocking as many punches as possible with her hand.

Round 2:

Aono takes Sato down into side control. Sato fights her way back to half-guard and then to full guard. Aono stands over her and drops punches until Sato grabs her arm and tries for an armbar. Aono escapes into side control and then passes to mount. She throws punches to Sato’s body and tries for an arm-triangle choke late in the round.

Judges Fukuda, Toyonaga and Tazawa score the fight 20-17, while judges Uematsu and Wada both have it 20-18. All five score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Aono.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-17, 20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-4-0 and advances to the semi-final round of the atomweight grand prix.

54kg Grappling Match – 1×5

Seika Izawa vs Megumi Sugimoto

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryogaku Wada. Izawa trips Sugimoto right away, but Sugimoto stands back up. Izawa trips her again and immediately takes Sugimoto’s back. She locks on a rear-naked choke and referee Wada steps in.

Winner: Seika Izawa by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:58 of round one.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Yukari Nabe vs Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Nabe lands an early right hook and Shimizu is stunned. Nabe takes her down into back control and aims for a rear-naked choke. Shimizu shakes her off and manages to stand back up. Nabe clinches and lands knees, then takes Shimizu down with an osoto gari throw and moves to mount. Shimizu gives up her back and Nabe lands hammerfists to the side of her face. Shimizu escapes out the back and stands up, only to be thrown back down by a Nabe harai goshi. Nabe punches from top position until the bell.

Round 2:

Shimizu lands a body kick in the second round and counters a Nabe takedown with a leglock attempt. Nabe defends and she takes Shimizu’s back as the fighters stand up. Shimizu grabs on to Nabe’s arm in search of a standing kimura, which she then uses to reverse the clinch. Shimizu attempts takedowns and a standing kimura, to no avail. Nabe stuffs another takedown and lands hammerfists to Shimizu’s head. Shimizu returns to her feet and tries once more for a takedown, but she cannot get it.

Judge Uematsu scores the fight 20-18, while judges Shibata and Fukuda both have it 20-17. All see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nabe.

Winner: Yukari Nabe by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-17, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 9-3-1.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Shoko Fujita vs Yuko “Amiba” Oya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Oya begins the fight with a Yellow Card due to missing weight. After an exchange of jabs, Fujita lands a leg kick and she takes Oya down. Fujita lands punches from the top and avoids an armbar attempt from Oya. Fujita stands up and Oya follows. She tries to take Fujita down and Fujita sprawls. On the feet, Fujita lands jabs and a body kick. Oya’s face turns red from being struck by so many of Fujita’s jabs, and Fujita lands more punches on the ground after taking Oya down. Fujita moves to mount and continues to strike until Oya throws her legs up and uses a body scissors to push Fujita off. The fighters stand and Fujita lands a right hand, then sprawls out of an Oya takedown attempt.

Round 2:

Fujita lands a body kick early in the second round and stuffs a takedown. She jabs effectively and sprawls out of another Oya takedown attempt. Fujita lands a leg kick and then uses her jab to set up straight right hands. Another leg kick scores for Fujita and she easily fights off a takedown. Fujita lands left-right combos at will and Oya cannot take her down. Late in the round, Fujita lands more jabs and she attacks the side of Oya’s face with hammerfists after sprawling out of one final takedown attempt.

Judges Toyonaga, Hashimoto and Fukuda all score the fight 20-15 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Fujita.

Winner: Shoko Fujita by Unanimous Decision (20-15, 20-15, 20-15) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

55kg MMA Bout – 2×5

Namiko “Hime” Kawabata vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Kawabata opens with a right hook and Oyama attempts a harai goshi throw. A stalemate follows and the referee separates the fighters. Oyama clinches and both women land knees. A battle for position ensues against the cage until Oyama throws Kawabata to the mat with another harai goshi. Kawabata stands and lands a body kick, but Oyama catches her leg and counters with a right hook.

Round 2:

Both fighters miss with right hands early in the second round and Kawabata establishes her jab. She follows up with leg kicks and clinches, but neither fighter can mount much offence and they separate. Kawabata lands more jabs and a front kick. She fakes a left kick to the body and lands a switch kick instead. Late in the round, Kawabata wobbles Oyama with a left hook and she connects with a nice right hand before the bell.

While all three judges score the fight even at 19-19, all award their Must Decisions to Kawabata.

Winner: Namiko Kawabata by Unanimous Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Kawabata], 19-19 [Must Decision: Kawabata], 19-19 [Must Decision: Kawabata]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

50kg Amateur MMA Bout – 2×3

Karin Horii vs Momoka Yoshikawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Yoshikawa scores an early double-leg takedown and Horii attempts a guillotine choke from the bottom, but she does not have control over Yoshikawa’s leg. Yoshikawa slips her neck out and moves from half-guard to mount. Horii bridges out from the bottom and reverses position. The fighters stand back up and Horii chases after Yoshikawa, then takes her down late in the round.

Round 2:

Yoshikawa takes Horii down in the second round, but Horii moves to the cage wall and gets back to her feet. Yoshikawa scores another takedown and Horii quickly reverses. Yoshikawa stands up and promptly takes Horii down. Horii counters with a leg scissor choke and Yoshikawa refuses to tap out. Horii maintains the choke and throws punches to the body until the end of the fight.

All three judges score the fight even at 19-19. One awards his Must Decision to Yoshikawa, while the remaining two both side with Horii.

Winner: Karin Horii by Split Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Horii], 19-19 [Must Decision: Horii], 19-19 [Must Decision: Yoshikawa]) after two 3:00 rounds.

53kg Amateur Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5

Sara vs Rajina

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Rajina lands a leg kick and a right body kick. Sara lands a left hook and a leg kick in return. Another body kick scores for Rajina, and Sara swings back with a right-left combination. The fighters get confused when the ten-second mark is called out and stop fighting, and the bell sounds soon after.

Round 2:

Rajina opens the second round with a left-right hook combination. Sara uses her jab to set up right hands continuously. Rajina lands one body kick, but Sara catches a second one and responds with a right hook shortly before the end of the fight.

Judge Shibata scores the fight 20-19 for Sara, while the remaining two judges both have it even at 19-19.

Result: Majority Draw (20-19 [Sara], 19-19, 19-19) after two rounds.