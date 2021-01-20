UFC On ESPN 20: “Chiesa vs Magny” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight for UFC on ESPN 20: “Chiesa vs Magny.” The event was headlined by a welterweight contender’s bout between popular stars “Maverick” Michael Chiesa and Neil “The Haitian Sensation” Magny.

Also at 170, Warlley Alves squared off against Mounir “Sniper” Lazzez in tonight’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the main card, Isaac “Hurricane Ike” Villanueva took on Vinicius “Mamute” Moreira Castro in a featured light heavyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

“Maverick” Michael Chiesa vs Neil “The Haitian Sensation” Magny

Round 1:

After a brief clinch, Chiesa landed a front kick to the body and he pursued Magny with long jabs as the round progressed. Magny landed a nice right hand, but Chiesa responded with two left crosses and he took Magny down into half-guard. Chiesa hunted for a kimura and Magny tried to sweep from the bottom. Chiesa retained top position and he mounted Magny just before the bell sounded. 10-9 Chiesa.

Round 2:

The second round began with a clinch battle against the cage and Chiesa dragged Magny down into side control. Magny scrambled and briefly trapped Chiesa in a triangle choke, but Chiesa freed himself and the fighters stood up. Magny tried to take Chiesa down, but he wound up on the bottom and Chiesa blasted him with an elbow to the forehead. Chiesa tried unsuccessfully to pass to mount, but he landed short elbows and hammerfists to Magny’s face while keeping him pinned down. Chiesa postured up with one more hard elbow strike late in the round. 10-9 Chiesa.

Round 3:

Magny rallied by scoring a takedown into back control in round three and he landed knees to Chiesa’s thigh after Chiesa rose to his feet against the cage. The fighters separated and both landed straight punches. Chiesa clinched and took Magny’s back against the fence, then elevated Magny and dumped him to the mat. He mounted Magny in a ground scramble, but Magny exploded out from the bottom. Chiesa quickly forced him back down with a guillotine choke and he worked from the top in Magny’s half-guard until time expired. 10-9 Chiesa.

Round 4:

Chiesa landed a hard right hand and immediately took Magny down into full guard. He postured up with punches and passed to half-guard. Magny scrambled, but he gave up his back while trying to stand up against the cage. Chiesa trapped him in a body triangle and then mounted Magny very briefly. Magny escaped to his feet and landed a flying knee. Chiesa dropped down for a takedown and he put himself in an inverted triangle choke in the process. Chiesa escaped with 20 seconds to go and he finished the round on top. Close round. 10-9 Chiesa.

Round 5:

Chiesa kept his distance and circled side to side in the final round as Magny tried to keep him in place. When Magny pressed forward with punches, Chiesa ducked under and secured a body lock. Magny took Chiesa’s back and pulled him down to the mat, but Chiesa quickly spun over into his guard and wound up on top. Magny was unable to create space to stand up and Chiesa smothered him from the top. Chiesa was not able to hold mount for more than a few seconds, but he maintained top position and landed short elbows and punches. In the final 15 seconds, Chiesa got to mount again and he remained there until the end of the fight. 10-9 Chiesa.

Winner: Michael Chiesa by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) after five rounds. He improves to 18-4-0.

Warlley Alves vs Mounir “Sniper” Lazzez

Round 1:

Alevs attacked right away with a leg kick and a trio of right hands to the body. He clinched and backed Lazzez up against the cage. Alves landed a standing elbow and a spinning backfist before taking Lazzez down into half-guard. Lazzez worked back to his feet against the cage, but Alves dropped him with three vicious kicks to the body. Lazzez crumpled to the mat and Alves landed punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Warlley Alves by TKO (Kicks To The Body & Punches) at 2:35 of round one. He improves to 14-4-0.

Isaac “Hurricane Ike” Villanueva vs Vinicius “Mamute” Moreira Castro

Round 1:

Villanueva was the aggressor on the feet and he repeatedly walked forward with punching combinations in the opening minute. Moreira kept his distance and kicked at Villanueva’s lead leg and body. Villanueva put together another flurry of punches that backed Moreira up to the cage momentarily. Villanueva was more active with his strikes, but Moreira landed another solid leg kick and a knee to the body. 10-9 Villanueva.

Round 2:

After an early exchange of leg kicks in the second round, Villanueva countered a Moreira kick with a massive right hand that sent an unconscious Moreira crashing to the mat.

Winner: Isaac Villanueva by KO (Punch) at 0:39 of round two. He improves to 18-11-0.

Viviane “Vivi” Araujo vs Roxanne “The Happy Warrior” Modafferi

Round 1:

Araujo established her jab right away and she used it to set up right hooks. A lead left uppercut scored for Araujo and she continued to land first. Araujo landed a hard left hook and dropped Modafferi momentarily with a right. Modafferi recovered, but Araujo controlled the striking exchanges and she landed another hard right hand in the final minute. Modafferi clinched and she tried to trip Araujo, but Araujo spun into back control and she locked on a rear-naked choke after pulling Modafferi down to the mat. Modafferi held on and made it to the bell. 10-8 Araujo.

Round 2:

The second round began with Araujo landing jabs and lead left hooks while frequently switching stances to keep Modafferi guessing. Modafferi landed a nice right hand, but Araujo immediately answered with one of her own and she shrugged off a takedown attempt. Araujo kept her distance and landed jabs and one-twos that prevented Modafferi from getting in close. With 90 seconds remaining, Modafferi landed a solid right hook and she briefly clinched, but Araujo pushed her away. Araujo shot in and scored a double-leg takedown late in the round, which allowed her to strike from the top in side control. 10-9 Araujo.

Round 3:

Modafferi secured a takedown into back control in the final round, but she could not keep Araujo down. Araujo scrambled up and she scored a takedown of her own against the cage. Modafferi rolled over and stood back up, but her right eye was almost completely shut from the effect of Araujo’s jabs throughout the fight. Modafferi landed a combination and she became the aggressor on the feet. Araujo tied her up against the cage and she scored a takedown into Modafferi’s guard soon after. Araujo moved to side control and she remained there until the end of the fight. 10-9 Araujo.

Winner: Viviane Araujo by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 10-2-0.

Matt “Danger” Schnell vs Tyson Nam

Round 1:

Nam threw inside leg kicks in the first minute and Schnell responded with one-two combinations. As the round progressed, Schnell relied on his boxing and he effectively countered Nam’s strikes with quick flurries of punches. Nam landed an overhand right in the final minute and Schnell cracked him with five quick punches in return. He landed another combination before the bell. 10-9 Schnell.

Round 2:

Schnell held a clear advantage in striking speed as the second round began and he connected with a three-punch combo. Nam slipped under a hook from Schnell and landed a nice right hand over the top. Schnell maintained his composure and he continued to pick Nam apart with jabs and combinations as both of Nam’s eyes swelled up. Schnell landed a five-punch combo and Nam fired back with a flurry of his own. Schnell countered Nam’s forward pressure with lead left hooks and one more combination before the end of the round. 10-9 Schnell.

Round 3:

The pace remained high in the final round and both men landed two- and three-punch combos. Schnell’s superior speed allowed him to land first and sidestep most of Nam’s counter hooks. Nam was more aggressive in the second half of the round as he pressed forward with jab-cross combos and tried to set up a big right hand. Schnell continued to circle to his left and he used jabs to try to keep Nam at range. The fight ended with a final exchange of punches. 10-9 Nam.

Winner: Matt Schnell by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 15-5-0.

Lerone “The Miracle” Murphy vs Douglas “D’Silva” Silva de Andrade

Round 1:

Both fighters landed strong leg kicks during the opening two minutes, but neither had much success with punches. Murphy eventually targeted the body with a one-two and he followed with an overhand right that backed Silva de Andrade up momentarily. He recovered quickly and rushed forward with a four-punch combo soon after. Murphy stuffed a takedown and he landed a left-right combo before the bell. 10-9 Murphy.

Round 2:

Silva de Andrade pulled Murphy down into back control early in round two, but Murphy impressively spun free and returned to his feet. He targeted Silva de Andrade’s lead leg with kicks and a clinch followed. Silva de Andrade reversed a takedown attempt and he mounted Murphy on the mat. Murphy powered out from the bottom again and he escaped from Silva de Andrade’s grasp on the feet. Silva de Andrade landed a hard left hook to the liver and the fighters exchanged lead hooks in close. Murphy landed a body kick and Silva de Andrade, limping on his lead leg, exchanged punches with him late in the round. 10-9 Silva de Andrade.

Round 3:

Both men landed punching combinations in the final round and Silva de Andrade hurt Murphy with a right hook. He followed with a spinning back kick to the body and the fighters clinched. Murphy broke free and time was called when he was kicked in the groin. The fight continued and Silva de Andrade landed an overhand right. A looping right hook also scored for Silva de Andrade, but Murphy responded with a one-two and a leg kick. He clinched and worked for a takedown as the fight entered its final minute. Murphy eventually got Silva de Andrade down and he landed punches and elbows from the top until the end of the fight. 10-9 Murphy due to the late rally.

Winner: Lerone Murphy by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 10-0-1.

