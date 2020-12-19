Deep Jewels 31 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 31st all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 31 was headlined by a three-round atomweight contender’s bout between AACC prospect Saori Oshima and South Korean rising star Si Woo Park, who made her promotional debut.

In the co-main event, Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Miki Motono squared off against Seika Izawa in a non-title bout. Elsewhere on the card, Marina Kumagai took on Kate “Lotus” Oyama in a flyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Deep Jewels 31 card.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Si Woo Park vs Saori Oshima

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Oshima shoots in for an early single-leg takedown and winds up on the bottom, but she sweeps into top position and tries for an armbar. Park escapes and Oshima moves to side control. Park powers out and reverses into top position, but Oshima counters with leg locks. Park rolls to her side to escape, then stands and kicks at Oshima’s legs. The referee stands Oshima up and she tries unsuccessfully for a takedown. Park is warned for an illegal strike to the back of Oshima’s head and Oshima secures a takedown before the bell.

Round 2:

Oshima repeatedly tries to take Park down in the second round, but Park sprawls each time and stays on her feet. As Oshima drops levels for another takedown attempt, Park lands a kick to her head. Referee Uematsu halts the action and deducts one point from Park due to the illegal soccer kick to a downed Oshima. After the restart, Oshima continued to work for takedowns and Park sprawled again. She landed a body kick and Oshima finally got her down to the mat. Little transpired and the fighters were stood up soon after. Park stuffed more takedown attempts and she landed kicks and an elbow to Oshima’s body in the final seconds.

Round 3:

Park fought off more of Oshima’s takedown attempts in the final round and she punished Oshima with hammerfists to the sides of her head. Oshima shot in again for a takedown and Park landed more hammerfists while sprawling and pushing her weight down on Oshima. Park broke free momentarily, but Oshima clinched again and tried for one final takedown. Park muscled her down to the mat and took top position herself, where she closed out the fight by landing punches from Oshima’s guard.

Judge Matsumoto scored the fight 28-27 for Park. Judges Wada and Hashimoto had it even at 28-28, but both awarded their Must Decisions to the winner by Unanimous Decision, Park.

Winner: Si Woo Park by Unanimous Decision (28-27, 28-28 [Must Decision: Park], 28-28 [Must Decision: Park]) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-2-0.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Seika Izawa vs Miki Motono

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryogaku Wada. The fight began with a lengthy exchange of kicks, as Izawa attacked Motono’s body and Motono targeted Izawa’s lead leg. Izawa mixed in jabs and followed with another body kick. As the round progressed, Izawa continued to score with body kicks and she used one to set up a double-leg takedown. Motono immediately stood back up, but Izawa took her back and landed knees to Motono’s thighs until the bell.

Round 2:

Izawa continued to have success with body kicks in the second round and Motono’s attempts to catch one were unsuccessful. She struggled to find her range with jabs and Izawa landed body kicks at will. Motono’s punches continued to come up short and Izawa cracked her with a left hook. Motono missed with a spinning back kick and Izawa took her down late in the round.

Round 3:

The final round began with Izawa landing leg kicks and Motono responded with jabs. She followed with a straight left and Izawa took her down. Motono scrambled up to her feet and landed a left cross. Izawa resumed throwing body kicks and she followed with a left hook after stuffing a Motono takedown attempt. After a brief clinch, Motono chased after Izawa in the final seconds and Izawa landed one more body kick before the bell.

Judge Fukuda scores the fight 30-27, while judges Uematsu and Matsumoto both have it 29-28 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Izawa.

Winner: Seika Izawa by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Kate “Lotus” Oyama vs Marina Kumagai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fighters circle and Oyama secures a double-leg takedown. She continuously lands punches from Kumagai’s full guard. Kumagai eventually tries to kick her off, but Oyama avoids any damage and moves to side control. She lands numerous hammerfists and prevents Kumagai from regaining half-guard. Oyama continues to land hammerfists and then passes to mount. She uses punches to set up a late-round armbar and referee Fukuda intervenes to stop the fight and save Kumagai from any further punishment.

Winner: Kate Oyama by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:33 of round one. She improves to 1-0-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu vs Mika “Arami” Arai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Ryogaku Wada. Shimizu throws leg kicks in the opening minute and Arai clinches after catching one. Shimizu reverses and holds Arai in the corner until referee Wada calls for a break. Arai clinches again and takes Shimizu’s back. She sweeps out Shimizu’s leg and trips her, but Shimizu immediately stands back up. Arai maintains back control and Shimizu looks to counter with a standing kimura late in the round.

Round 2:

Shimizu stuffs an Arai takedown attempt in round two and lands a right hook. She follows up with a leg kick and avoids Arai’s counterpunches. Shimizu clinches and backs Arai into the corner, where she attacks Arai’s body with knees. Arai attempts a throw and Shimizu defends well. She lands knees to the body until the fighters are separated. Shimizu scores a double-leg takedown and Arai attempts a leg lock. A scramble ensues and both women battle for top position before the final bell.

Judge Fukuda scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Shimizu. Judges Uematsu and Nagase both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Shimizu.

Winner: Mikiko Shimizu by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Shimizu]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

49kg Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Otoha Nagao vs Mika Sakamoto

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Nagao starts strong with a head kick and a body kick. Sakamoto misses with looping hooks and Nagao lands a right cross in return. The fighters trade body kicks and Nagao’s have more power behind them. Sakamoto clinches and backs Nagao into a corner. Little transpires and the referee calls for a break. Nagao closes out the round with kicks to Sakamoto’s body and lead leg.

Round 2:

Sakamoto is more aggressive to begin the second round and she lands a jab-cross combo before clinching and backing Nagao into a corner again. Nagao tries to break free from the clinch, but Sakamoto holds her in place until the referee calls for a break. Sakamoto backs Nagao into a corner again, but this time Nagao breaks free and she lands a left hook. Both women throw punches late in the fight and Nagao connects with a nice left hook.

Judges Uematsu, Wada and Nagase all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nagao.

Winner: Otoha Nagao by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-3-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Ayaka Watanabe vs Akari Jinno

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fighters circle each other early on and Watanabe lands a front kick. Jinno answers with a jab and Watanabe takes her down. She lands some hard ground and pound while Jinno attempts a leg lock. She tries to secure a sweep, but Watanabe regains her balance on top and resumes punching. Jinno rolls to her side and stands back up, but she is quickly taken back down. Jinno tried for one more leg lock from the bottom as Watanabe blasted her with punches, and the referee stepped in to wave off the fight.

Winner: Ayaka Watanabe by TKO (Punches) at 4:56 of round one. She improves to 1-0-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Moe Sasaki vs Moeri Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Suda opens the fight with a front kick and Sasaki responds with a jab. Suda follows with a straight right and that prompts Sasaki to clinch. She sweeps out Suda’s leg and takes her down. Sasaki moves to side control and then to mount. Suda scrambles from the bottom and gets back to half-guard. She sweeps into top position soon after, but Sasaki powers out and gets back to her feet immediately. Sasaki swings wildly with hooks before the bell.

Round 2:

Sasaki drops Suda with a counter hook early in round two and she kicks at Suda’s legs on the ground. Suda stands back up and Sasaki cracks her with left and right hooks. Suda misses with a front kick and Sasaki lands more punches. Suda clinches and backs Sasaki into a corner, where she lands knees to her body. Sasaki reverses the clinch and trips Suda, then takes top position on the ground. She lands a series of punches from Suda’s half-guard and avoids a late leg lock attempt.

Judges Igarashi, Wada and Uematsu all score the fight even at 19-19, but all award their Must Decisions to Sasaki.

Winner: Moe Sasaki by Unanimous Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Sasaki], 19-19 [Must Decision: Sasaki], 19-19 [Must Decision: Sasaki]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

53kg Amateur MMA Bout – 2×3

Eru Takebayashi vs Saki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuo Nagase. Takebayashi lands clinch knees early in the fight and Saki attempts a harai goshi throw but fails. The referee separates the fighters and Takebayashi lands three right hands. Saki shoots in for a double-leg takedown and Takebayashi sprawls. The fighters are separated again and Saki throws Takebayashi down to the mat. Takebayashi uses her legs to trap Saki in place until the bell.

Round 2:

Saki lands two left hooks in the second round and tries for another harai goshi, but Takebayashi reverses and takes top position. She moves to mount and Saki tries to bridge out, but Takebayashi maintains the position and she spins into an armbar. Referee Nagase intervenes to stop the fight.

Winner: Eru Takebayashi by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 1:16 of round two.