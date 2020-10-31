UFC Fight Night 181: “Hall vs Silva” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 181: “Hall vs Silva.” The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between perennial contender Uriah “Primetime” Hall and former UFC champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

In tonight’s featherweight co-main event, Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell takes on Andre “Touchy” Fili. Elsewhere on the main card, Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Greene squares off against Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy in heavyweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Uriah “Primetime” Hall vs Anderson “The Spider” Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell vs Andre “Touchy” Fili

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Greene vs Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland vs Charlie “The American Bad Boy” Ontiveros

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Bobby “King” Green vs Thiago Moises

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)