UFC Fight Night 179: “Moraes vs Sandhagen” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stayed on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for UFC Fight Night 179: “Moraes vs Sandhagen.” Tonight’s event was headlined by a bantamweight contender’s bout between former title challenger “Magic” Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen.

In the featherweight co-main event, Edson Barboza looked to get back on track when he squared off against Makwan “Mr. Finland” Amirkhani. Also on the main card, “Big” Ben Rothwell took on Marcin “Tybur” Tybura in a heavyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Cory Sandhagen vs “Magic” Marlon Moraes

Round 1:

After an early exchange of punches, the fighters began trading leg kicks and both men landed repeatedly. Sandhagen began to dart in with lead left hooks and Moraes countered with left and right hands over the top. Moraes avoided a spinning back kick and landed a spinning backfist in return. He backed Sandhagen up with a left hook, but Sandhagen responded with a three-punch combo and a grazing spinning backfist. He followed with a liver kick and then landed a second one soon after. Moraes connected with a lead left hook and he took Sandhagen down after catching a liver kick. Close opening round. 10-9 Sandhagen.

Round 2:

Sandhagen landed a head kick early in the second round that appeared to break Moraes’s orbital bone, which Sandhagen described as he shouted to his corner. After an exchange of strikes, Sandhagen landed a spinning wheel kick to Moraes’s temple and Moraes fell backward. He tried to get back to his feet, but Sandhagen swarmed on him with punches and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Cory Sandhagen by TKO (Spinning Wheel Kick & Punches) at 1:03 of round two. He improves to 13-2-0.

Edson Barboza vs Makwan “Mr. Finland” Amirkhani

Round 1:

The fighters exchanged jabs during the opening minute and Barboza threw kicks to Amirkhani’s lead leg and body. Barboza landed a hard right hand to Amirkhani’s ribs and Amirkhani snapped his head back with a stiff jab. Two more punches landed for Barboza and he stuffed a takedown attempt. In the final minute, Barboza scored with leg kicks and a straight right hand. He followed with a body kick, but Amirkhani caught it and took him down. 10-9 Barboza.

Round 2:

Barboza remained the aggressor in the second round and he continued to land leg kicks and right hands at will. Barboza eventually dropped Amirkhani with a straight right hand and he attempted an Anaconda Choke on the ground. Amirkhani defended and returned to his feet, but his nose was bloodied and Barboza landed two leg kicks. Amirkhani attempted a takedown and Barboza sprawled out to defend. The fighters stood and Barboza landed a body kick. He dropped Amirkhani with another straight right and once again tried for an Anaconda Choke. Amirkhani spun free and he wound up on top landing elbows until the bell. 10-8 Barboxa.

Round 3:

Barboza avoided one takedown in the final round, but Amirkhani countered a knee by dragging Barboza down against the base of the cage. He landed occasional punches from the top and avoided a triangle choke attempt from Barboza. Referee Kevin Sataki stood the fighters up and Barboza landed a big flurry of punches late in the round. 10-9 Barboza due to damage.

Winner: Edson Barboza by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 21-9-0.

Marcin “Tybur” Tybura vs “Big” Ben Rothwell

Round 1:

Rothwell landed jab-cross combos in the early stages of the fight and Tybura answered with lead right hooks while circling to the side. More punches were exchanged and Tybura began to target the body. Rothwell landed a hard flurry and a kick to the upper body. Tybura responded with a combination and a body kick of his own. Rothwell landed a knee in close and an overhand right. He punched his way into another clinch and both men landed uppercuts. Rothwell fell while throwing a head kick late in the round, but he stood and traded punches with Tybura until the bell. 10-9 Rothwell.

Round 2:

The pace remained high in the second round as Rothwell walked forward with punches and Tybura continued to counter with lead right hooks. A clinch followed and Tybura punched his way free. Rothwell scored with a left hook to the liver and Tybura closed the distance again. He landed a knee in close and Rothwell replied with a hard one-two. Tybura connected with hooks and uppercuts in close and he tried for a takedown. Rothwell stuffed it and he continued to move forward, but Tybura landed a series of counterpunches and Rothwell switched to throwing leg kicks. Both men landed punches in an exchange before time expired. 10-9 Tybura.

Round 3:

Tybura mixed up his strikes with combinations of punches and leg kicks in the final round as Rothwell slowed down. Tybura jabbed and he used head movement to avoid Rothwell’s lunging punches. With three minutes remaining, Tybura took Rothwell down and he landed short punches and elbows while pinning Rothwell against the base of the cage. He continued to batter Rothwell with strikes from the top until the bell. 10-8 Tybura.

Winner: Marcin Tybura by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) after three rounds. He improves to 20-6-0.

Dricus “Stillknocks” Du Plessis vs Markus “Maluko” Perez

Round 1:

Perez pressed forward with one-twos and leg kicks early on and he followed with a hard kick to Du Plessis’s liver. Du Plessis landed a right hand and Perez countered with another two-punch combo. Leg kicks were exchanged and Perez caught a kick to the body. He responded with a three-punch flurry and continued to land combinations as the round progressed. Du Plessis countered with a right hook, then dropped Perez face-first with a left hook to the temple for the comeback win.

Winner: Dricus Du Plessis by KO (Punch) at 3:22 of round one. He improves to 15-2-0.

Tom Aspinall vs Alan “The Black Samourai” Baudot

Round 1:

Baudot landed leg kicks early on and he countered a combination from Aspinall with two back elbow strikes. Aspinall took him down and unloaded with rapid-fire left hands from mount. Baudot turned to his side and covered up as Aspinall landed more punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Tom Aspinall by TKO (Punches) at 1:35 of round one. He improves to 9-2-0.

Ilia Topuria vs Youssef “The Moroccan Devil” Zalal

Round 1:

Topuria landed jab-hook combos to the body and head in the opening minute as Zalal circled on the outside and threw single strikes. Topuria ducked under a right hand and clinched with Zalal against the cage. He used a body lock takedown to get Zalal down, then moved to mount. Topuria secured a modified guillotine choke in a scramble and looked to switch to an Anaconda Choke. The process repeated itself a second time and Zalal was clearly in some trouble. He managed to spin free from the Anaconda Choke and stood up. Topuria landed punches to Zalal’s body and head, then took him down just as time expired. 10-9 Topuria.

Round 2:

Zalal clinched right away in the second round and he worked for a takedown against the cage as Topuria countered with elbows to the side of his head. The fighters separated and Topuria landed a lead left hook and a knee. He followed with a two-punch combo and took Zalal down against the cage. Zalal attempted a triangle choke from the bottom and Topuria escaped. He attempted a guillotine choke from the top and then attacked with elbows. Topuria then locked on a power guillotine choke, but Zalal escaped again. Topuria briefly held back control before Zalal squirmed free and stood up. Zalal tried for a standing rear-naked choke and then a kneebar before the bell. 10-9 Topuria.

Round 3:

Topuria took the fight back down to the mat and he once again attempted a guillotine choke. Zalal escaped and the fight momentarily returned to the feet. Zalal pulled guard with a guillotine choke of his own, but Topuria pulled his head out and he used punches to set up a move to back control. Zalal fought off a rear-naked choke attempt and the fighters stood up. Topuria was clearly fatigued and Zalal pressed forward with punches and a body kick. Topuria dragged him down once and worked for another takedown against the cage. Zalal pushed him away and threw a flying switch knee, but Topuria took him down late in the fight. 10-9 Zalal by a slim margin.

Winner: Ilia Topuria by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 9-0-0.

