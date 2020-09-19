UFC Fight Night 178: “Covington vs Woodley” Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship staged its latest event tonight at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night 178: “Covington vs Woodley” was headlined by a welterweight grudge match between former training partners Colby “Chaos” Covington and Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.

In the welterweight co-feature, Octagon veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone clashed with Niko “The Hybrid” Price. Elsewhere on tonight’s main card, Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev faced off against Gerald “GM3” Meerschaert at 170 pounds. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 178.

Colby “Chaos” Covington vs Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley

Round 1:

Both men landed leg kicks in the opening 30 seconds and Covington took Woodley down near the base of the cage. He struck from the top with left hands and Woodley scrambled up to his feet. Covington pawed out with jabs and body kicks as Woodley looked to set up a right hand. Two looping hooks scored for Covington and he held Woodley against the fence. Covington landed an elbow on the break and he closed the distance again soon after. One more elbow scored for Covington late in the round. 10-9 Covington.

Round 2:

Covington attacked with leg and body kicks to begin round two and Woodley responded with an overhand right. Covington jumped in with a flying switch knee that led to a clinch against the cage. He landed an elbow and a right hand on the break. Woodley tripped Covington and worked for a guillotine choke as the fighters stood back up. Covington escaped and he landed a right hand before backing away. Woodley landed an uppercut and Covington once again pinned him against the fence. Woodley circled away and he blocked a head kick. Covington scored with a powerful kick to the body and he followed with a combination. Woodley blocked another head kick and both men landed straight right hands. Covington closed out the round with a jumping knee to the body. 10-9 Covington.

Round 3:

Time was called early in the third round when Woodley was poked in the eye. The fight continued after a few minutes and Covington continued to mix up his strikes with a variety of kicks and one-two combinations. Woodley connected with a right hook and Covington clinched with him against the cage. The fighters traded knees to the body and Covington threw short elbows over the top. Both men landed short knees to the body and Covington prevented Woodley from breaking free from the clinch. In the final ten seconds, Covington landed two elbows and the round ended with another exchange of knees. 10-9 Covington.

Round 4:

Covington shot in for a takedown early in round four and he eventually got Woodley down against the cage. Covington cut Woodley above his right eye with an elbow and followed with a series of short right hands. Blood poured into both of Woodley’s eyes as he held on from the bottom and Covington continued to pepper him with punches to the body and head. 10-8 Covington.

Round 5:

The final round began with another takedown from Covington and Woodley attempted a guillotine choke from the bottom. Covington worked from Woodley’s half-guard and threw short punches as Woodley screamed out in pain due to an apparent rib injury. The fight was immediately stopped.

Winner: Colby Covington by TKO (Rib Injury) at 1:19 of round five. He improves to 16-2-0.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs Niko “The Hybrid” Price

Round 1:

After an exchange of leg kicks, Price landed a hard right hook and he followed with big left and right hands while nacking Cerrone up against the cage. Cerrone weathered the storm, but Price landed another big combination seconds later. Cerrone responded with two knees and that slowed down Price’s offensive output momentarily. Both men threw knees in a clinch and Cerrone broke free with a head kick. Time was called when Cerrone was poked in the eye. Action resumed and Price landed a four-punch flurry. Both men landed hard right hands and Price countered head kicks from Cerrone with a right-left combo. He followed with two stiff jabs and blocked a Cerrone head kick. Time was called again when Cerrone was poked in the other eye. He was docked one point. Power punches were exchanged and Cerrone landed a leg kick before the bell. 9-9.

Round 2:

Price opened the second round with a series of kicks to Cerrone’s lead leg and body. Cerrone jabbed and threw straight right hands as Price continued to find success with kicks. He followed with a combination and ducked under Cerrone’s counter hooks. Cerrone flurried to the body and attempted a spinning back kick that missed. Price threw front kicks to the body and followed with a combination that appeared to stun Cerrone. He recovered quickly and Price landed another hard body kick. The fighters traded jab-cross combos and Cerrone landed a standing elbow. Price fired back with a liver kick and he followed with a one-two. Cerrone landed a spinning back kick to the body and the round ended with an exchange of punches. 10-9 Price.

Round 3:

Price used his jab to set up right hands in the final round as Cerrone kicked to the body. Both men landed leg kicks and time was called when both men were poked in the eye at the same time. The fight continued and Cerrone secured a takedown. He took Price’s back as Price tried to get to his feet and sunk in both hooks. Price threw punches and shrugged Cerrone off of his back. The fight resumed on the feet and both men landed combinations to the body and head. Cerrone pressed forward with two left hooks and Price clinched. Cerrone landed a head kick on the break and he followed with jabs and a combination. Price shot in for a late takedown and Cerrone stuffed it. He fell while throwing a head kick at the bell. 10-9 Cerrone.

Result: Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28) after three rounds. Cerrone moves to 36-15-1, 1 NC, while Price is now 14-4-1, 1 NC.

Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev vs Gerald “GM3” Meerschaert

Round 1:

Chimaev struck first with a body kick and Meerschaert circled to the side. Chimaev landed a massive right cross and Meerschaert slumped unconscious against the base of the cage.

Winner: Khamzat Chimaev by KO (Punch) at 0:17 of round one. He improves to 9-0-0.

Johnny Walker vs Ryan “Superman” Spann

Round 1:

Spann initiated a clinch against the cage in the opening minute and the fighters battled for position while trading short knees. As they separated, Spann dropped Walker with a counter left hook and he followed with more punches on the ground. Spann attempted a mounted triangle choke, but that allowed Walker to scramble free and he stood up. Spann dropped him again with a right hook, but this time Walker was able to get back to his feet and he countered a Spann takedown attempt against the cage with elbows and hammerfists. Spann nearly got Walker down, but Walker landed two more elbows that knocked him out and he continued to land hammerfists until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Johnny Walker by KO (Elbows & Punches) at 2:43 of round one. He improves to 18-5-0.

Mackenzie Dern vs Randa “Quiet Storm” Markos

Round 1:

Markos landed a counter combination early on as Dern looked to close the distance and Dern fell after throwing a kick. Markos entered her guard and Dern immediately postured for a triangle choke. Markos stayed calm and defended with punches as the triangle loosened. Dern switched to an armbar and she used it to sweep into top position. She nearly mounted Markos and landed short left hands, then spun into a deep armbar. Markos refused to submit and Dern alternated between conventional armbars and straight armbars. Finally, a straight armbar was fully extended and Markos reluctantly tapped out.

Winner: Mackenzie Dern by Submission (Armbar) at 3:44 of round one. She improves to 9-1-0.

Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland vs Darren “The Dentist” Stewart

Round 1:

Stewart countered a right from Holland with two leg kicks and Holland responded with knees in a clinch. The fighters traded punches in close and moved to the cage wall. Time was called when Holland was kneed in the groin, but action continued and Stewart continued to find success with leg kicks. He rocked Holland with a right hook and that set off an exchange of big power punches, with both men landing looping left and right hooks. A clinch followed and the fighters exchanged knees and hammerfists to each other’s thighs and body. After separating, Holland landed a four-punch combo and he countered a leg kick with a right hook to the temple. Stewart clinched and Holland briefly looked for a guillotine choke. He escaped from the clinch and attempted a head kick before the bell. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Stewart.

Round 2:

The second round began with an exchange of leg kicks and Stewart threw Holland to the mat after catching a kick. He stood over Holland and kicked at his legs until referee Mark Smith brought the fight back to the feet. After both men landed leg kicks, punches were exchanged and Holland spun Stewart around with looping hooks. Stewart regained his footing and Holland landed a leg kick. Stewart sprawled out of a Holland takedown attempt and landed punches after briefly trying for a guillotine choke. Back on the feet, Holland landed a spinning kick to the body and Stewart answered by atacking his lead leg with side kicks. A clinch followed and Stewart slammed Holland to the mat. Another close round. 10-9 Stewart.

Round 3:

Stewart clinched and took Holland down in the opening minute of round three. Holland countered with a kimura attempt and Stewart scrambled free. The fighters clinched against the fence and traded knees. This continued for the next minute until Stewart landed a hard elbow strike. He dumped Holland to the mat and landed some hard right hands from the top in Holland’s half-guard. Holland responded with hammerfists from the bottom and Stewart attacked with elbows. 10-9 Stewart.

Winner: Kevin Holland by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 19-5-0.

