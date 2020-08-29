UFC Fight Night 175: “Smith vs Rakić” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 175: “Smith vs Rakić.” The event was headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and fellow contender Aleksandar “Rocket” Rakić.

In the welterweight co-main event, former UFC champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler battled Neil Magny. Elsewhere on the main card, Ji Yeon “Firefist” Kim squared off against Alexa Grasso in a featured flyweight showdown. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 175 card.

Aleksandar “Rocket” Rakić vs Anthony “Lionheart” Smith

Round 1:

Both men landed powerful leg kicks in the opening minute and Rakić dropped Smith with two hard kicks to his lead leg. Smith dove at Rakić’s leg in an attempt to drag him down and he hopped on Rakić’s back as the fighters stood. Rakić shrugged him off and he sprawled out of a Smith takedown attempt. Smith pulled guard and he prevented Rakić from landing much from the top. Smith punched from the bottom and Rakić postured up with some hard right hands late in the round. 10-9 Rakić.

Round 2:

Smith landed a big right hook early in the second round, but Rakić clinched and threw him down to the mat. He threw short punches from the top and avoided a Smith triangle choke attempt. This continued until Smith tried to posture for a triangle choke with 90 seconds remaining. Rakić punched from top position and passed to half-guard. He prevented Smith from standing up and peppered him with left hands until the bell. 10-9 Rakić.

Round 3:

Rakić opened the final round with a hard leg kick and he followed with head kicks and punches. Smith clinched and Rakić pushed him down to the ground. He worked from the top in Smith’s half-guard and Smith tried to use the cage to scramble up. Rakić kept him pinned down and he landed right hands to Smith’s face. Smith continued to try to stand up and Rakić took his back. He attacked Smith’s thigh with knees and kept him down on the mat. This continued until Rakić stood and celebrated with a few seconds remaining. 10-9 Rakić.

Winner: Aleksandar Rakić by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 13-2-0.

Neil “The Haitian Sensation” Magny vs “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler

Round 1:

Lawler landed a left hook to the body early on and he countered a front kick from Magny by clinching in search of a takedown. Magny sprawled and he looked to set up a Brabo choke. Lawler stood and Magny tried to hop on his back. Lawler shook him off and Magny landed knees to his thigh. He dragged Lawler down to the mat, but Lawler spun into Magny’s guard and he landed short left hands as the fighters returned to their feet. Magny countered with a knee to the body and an elbow before taking Lawler down. He looked again for a Brabo choke and then threw elbows to Lawler’s ribs as Lawler tried unsuccessfully to get up from his knees. 10-9 Magny.

Round 2:

After an exchange of leg kicks, Magny ducked under a left hook from Lawler and took him down in round two. From the top, Magny transitioned from half-guard to Lawler’s back as he looked to set up a rear-naked choke. He transitioned to a Twister attempt and Lawler countered with back elbow strikes. Magny gave up on the Twister as Lawler tried to get back to his feet against the cage. He did so with one minute to go and Magny threw knees and an elbow in the clinch before backing away. Magny jabbed and Lawler landed a lead right hook late in the round. 10-9 Magny.

Round 3:

The final round began with both men landing leg kicks and Lawler lunged forward with a one-two. Magny pulled guard and he tied Lawler up from the bottom. This prevented Lawler from doing anything and the fighters were stood up. Lawler landed a leg kick and a knee to the body, but Magny dragged him down to the mat. Lawler battled back up to his feet and Magny landed knees to the body. The fighters separated and Magny peppered Lawler with jabs and a step-in knee. More jabs scored for Magny and he attacked Lawler’s ribs with knees in a Thai clinch. Lawler broke free and he partialy landed a head kick that led to another clinch against the fence. Magny jabbed and avoided Lawler’s head kick attempts in the final seconds. 10-9 Magny.

Winner: Neil Magny by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 24-7-0.

Alexa Grasso vs Ji Yeon “Firefist” Kim

Round 1:

Grasso opened the action with an overhand right and a leg kick, and Kim fired back with an uppercut. Grasso kicked at Kim’s lead leg and both women landed quick combinations. Big punches were exchanged and Kim backed Grasso up with a counter left hook. The fighters continued to trade hard punches and Grasso landed a nice one-two that snapped Kim’s head back. She mixed in leg kicks as well and followed with another big one-two. Back-and-forth opening round. 10-9 Grasso.

Round 2:

The second round began with Grasso landing lead left hooks and a nice right cross, which led to an exchange of right hands. Grasso darted in and out with jabs and leg kicks. She followed with an overhand right and that led to an exchange of power punches. Grasso landed two hard shots to Kim’s nose and she continued to score with overhand rights in the ensuing seconds. Kim’s left eye began to swell shut and Grasso continued to score with step-in right hands. Both women landed power punches late in the round, but Grasso held a clear speed advantage. 10-9 Grasso.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, Grasso landed quick jabs and a brief clinch ensued against the cage. Grasso circled out and landed a one-two, but Kim landed a nice combination in return. Grasso scored with a forearm strike and a right cross, which prompted Kim to punch her way into a clinch. She threw knees to Grasso’s thighs as Grasso countered with punches to the body. Grasso reversed the clinch and she took Kim down into half-guard. In the final seconds, Grasso postured up with elbows to Kim’s jaw. 10-9 Grasso.

Winner: Alexa Grasso by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 12-3-0.

Ricardo “The Bully” Lamas vs Bill “Senor Perfecto” Algeo

Round 1:

Both men landed power punches in the opening minute and Lamas countered a leg kick with a combination. Algeo clinched and Lamas reversed position against the cage. He broke free from the clinch and landed a body kick. More kicks scored for Lamas to Algeo’s lead leg and body, and the fighters traded knees during a brief clinch. Lamas just missed with an uppercut and he landed a head kick. Algeo pressed forward with punches and a body kick, but Lamas cracked him with a right hand and a leg kick. He knocked Algeo off-balance with another kick to his lead leg, but Algeo regained his composure and pressed forward with lunging punches and a spinning back kick. Lamas attacked Algeo’s lead leg with more kicks and Algeo responded with punches and elbows in a late clinch. Close round. 10-9 Lamas.

Round 2:

The second round began with an exchange of body kicks and overhand punches. Lamas followed with a takedown, but Algeo quickly escaped to his feet. Both men landed slashing elbows and Algeo walked forward with four punches and a head kick. He countered a Lamas takedown attempt with elbows to his shoulder blade. Algeo landed more elbows to Lamas’s shoulder and temple and the fighters separated. Lamas landed two head kicks, but Algeo rocked him with a front kick to the face. A dazed Lamas managed to take Algeo down, but he could not keep him there and Algeo attacked with knees in a clinch after returning to his feet. Lamas landed a hard leg kick and an axe kick late in the round. 10-9 Algeo.

Round 3:

Algeo opened the final round with two body kicks and a spinning back kick. The fighters continued to trade kicks until Lamas shot in for a takedown. Algeo stuffed it, but Lamas tripped him on his second try. Algeo landed elbows from the bottom and he tried to get to his feet. Lamas threw elbows and hammerfists to the sides of Algeo’s head. A scramble followed and Lamas kept Algeo pinned down. He continued to throw punches and elbows, then took Algeo’s back. Algeo scrambled free and stood up, only to be taken down once more. Lamas landed knees to the body and punches to the side of Algeo’s head. He took Algeo’s back and flattened him out late in the round. Lamas attacked with elbows and Algeo rolled over, giving up mount and allowing Lamas to land more elbows until the bell. 10-9 Lamas. Could be a 10-8.

Winner: Ricardo Lamas by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) after three rounds. He improves to 20-8-0.

