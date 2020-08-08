UFC Fight Night 174: “Lewis vs Oleynik” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 174: “Lewis vs Oleynik.” The event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between hard-hitting Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and submission ace Alexey “The Boa Constrictor” Oleynik.

In the middleweight co-main event, Omari “Wolverine” Akhmedov took on former UFC champion “All-American” Chris Weidman. Also at 185 pounds, Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo squared off against Darren “The Dentist” Stewart. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s UFC card.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs Alexey “The Boa Constrictor” Oleynik

Round 1:

Lewis opened the fight with a head kick attempt and punches that led to a clinch against the cage. He threw Oleynik down to the mat and struck from the top with punches. Lewis tried to pass to mount and Oleynik kept him trapped in half-guard. Oleynik scrambled up to his feet and he tripped Lewis to the mat. From side control, Oleynik trapped Lewis in a scarf hold. Lewis worked his way free and a scramble followed. Lewis wound up on top, but it was short-lived and Oleynik swept him again. He secured another scarf hold and this one appeared to be tighter around Lewis’s neck. Oleynik let it go with 20 seconds remaining and he attempted a keylock before the bell. 10-9 Oleynik.

Round 2:

The second round began with a flying knee from Lewis and he dropped Oleynik with a right hook. Lewis dove in with more big punches on the ground until Oleynik was rendered unconscious and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Derrick Lewis by KO (Punches) at 0:21 of round two. He improves to 24-7-0, 1 NC.

“All-American” Chris Weidman vs Omari “Wolverine” Akhmedov

Round 1:

Both fighters tried unsuccessfully for takedowns in the opening minute and they battled for position in a clinch. Hard right hands were exchanged and Akhmedov targeted the body. Weidman stuffed another takedown and he tripped Akhmedov to the mat. Akhmedov got back up, but he was taken down again and Weidman passed to half-guard. He struck from the top with forearm strikes until time expired. 10-9 Weidman.

Round 2:

Akhmedov punched his way into a clinch and he took Weidman down in the second round. Weidman worked his way back to his feet and Akhmedov landed punches along the way. The fighters separated and Akhmedov punched to the body. He avoided a Weidman takedown attempt and landed hooks to the body and head. Akhmedov took Weidman down into half-guard, but Weidman kicked him off and landed an upkick to Akhmedov’s face. Back on the feet, Akhmedov landed an overhand right and he tripped Weidman again. This occurred once more before the end of the round, but nothing transpired after the takedown. 10-9 Akhmedov.

Round 3:

Weidman took Akhmedov down early in round three and he transitioned from a rear-naked choke attempt to a modified Suloev Stretch. Akhmedov rolled and Weidman looked for an arm-triangle choke from the top. Akhmedov defended well, but Weidman retained mount position and he used elbows to set up another arm-triangle choke. Akhmedov defended once again, but Weidman finished the round with elbows and punches that forced Akhmedov to give up his back. 10-9 Weidman. Close to a 10-8.

Winner: Chris Weidman by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 15-5-0.

Darren “The Dentist” Stewart vs Maki “Coconut Bombz” Pitolo

Round 1:

Stewart jabbed and kicked at Pitolo’s lead leg early on. He punched his way into a clinch and Pitolo quickly broke free. A hard right hook landed for Pitolo and the fighters traded punches and kicks until Stewart clinched. Pitolo reversed and took Stewart down, but Stewart immediately trapped him in a power guillotine choke. Pitolo had nowhere to go and tapped out.

Winner: Darren Stewart by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 3:41 of round one. He improves to 12-5-0, 1 NC.

Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya vs Julija Stoliarenko

Round 1:

Kunitskaya clinched and held Stoliarenko against the cage while throwing short knees and punches. Stoliarenko tried to jump into a flying guillotine choke and Kunitskaya avoided danger. She targeted Stoliarenko’s nose with elbows and Stoliarenko responded with two elbow strikes of her own. She jumped into a guillotine choke again and Kunitskaya pushed her down to the ground. Stoliarenko stood and Kunitskaya resumed landing knees in close. Late in the round, Kunitskaya attacked with a barrage of knees and punches. 10-9 Kunitskaya.

Round 2:

The second round began with another clinch and Kunitskaya landed more knees to the body. She mixed in short left hands and prevented Stoliarenko from pulling guard. Stoliarenko began to bleed heavily from the nose again and Kunitsksya continued her assault with knees and punches. Stoliarenko finally pulled guard successfully and she attacked with an armbar from the bottom. Kunitskaya was in some trouble, but she stayed calm and managed to free herself just before the bell sounded. 10-9 Kunitskaya.

Round 3:

Stoliarenko pulled guard again in the final round, but little transpired on the ground and the fighters were stood up. Kunitskaya immediately clinched and she resumed landing short punches and knees. This continued until Stoliarenko briefly pulled guard once more. Kunitskaya stood and threw punches as Stoliarenko rose to her feet. The fighters finally separated with 35 seconds remaining and both landed punches late in the round. 10-9 Kunitskaya.

Winner: Yana Kunitskaya by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 13-5-0, 1 NC.

Beneil Dariush vs Scott “Hot Sauce” Holtzman

Round 1:

Holtzman opened the fight with a body kick and time was called seconds later when Dariush was poked in the eye. Action resumed soon after and Dariush suffered another eye poke. The fight continued after a break and Dariush clinched. He was unable to get Holtzman down, but landed a huge knee on the break. Holtzman was rocked and Dariush attacked with punches and another knee. Holtzman shot for a desperation takedown and Dariush took his back. Holtzman stood and reversed the clinch, but Dariush landed another knee and Holtzman still appeared to be unsteady on his feet. Dariush opened a cut beside Holtzman’s left eye and he unloaded with huge punches. Holtzman survived, but Dariush sent him crashing to the canvas with a spinning back forearm and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Beneil Dariush by KO (Spinning Back Forearm) at 4:38 of round one. He improves to 19-4-1.

