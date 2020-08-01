Jennifer Maia Submits Joanne Calderwood At UFC Fight Night 173

Overcoming a short-notice opponent change, former Invicta FC champion Jennifer Maia earned one of the biggest victories of her MMA career tonight at UFC Fight Night 173: “Brunson vs Shahbazyan.” Maia submitted top flyweight contender Joanne “JoJo” Calderwood late in the first round.

Maia, who was originally slated to face Viviane Araujo on tonight’s card, showcased her strong submission skills in tonight’s fight with Calderwood. Working from the bottom, Maia trapped Calderwood in an armbar for the submission victory, and she now enters a short list of title contenders.

Maia (18-6-1) and Calderwood (14-5-0) traded strikes early on, with Calderwood landing leg kicks and Maia countering with punches over the top. She followed with a four-punch combination, but Calderwood took her down after catching a kick. Maia was active off of her back, working first for a triangle choke and then for an armbar. Calderwood nearly pulled her arm free, but Maia adjusted her grip and fully extended the arm. Calderwood had nowhere to go and tapped out at the 4:29 mark of the first round.

Prior to taking tonight’s fight on short notice, Calderwood had been expected to be the next challenger for UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko. Maia put an emphatic end to those plans with tonight’s win and she also crucially made weight after recent challenges with the scale. Maia may or may not be next in line for a title fight at 125 pounds, but she is certainly among the top contenders in the division after wins in three of her past four bouts.

(Photo Credit: Invicta Fighting Championships)