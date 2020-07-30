Invicta Fighting Championships 41 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships showcased its latest all-female card tonight at Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kansas. Invicta FC 41 featured a strawweight bout between Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin, who missed weight once again, and Mexican standout Montserrat “Conjeo” Ruiz.

In the flyweight co-feature, Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield took on Brogan “Killer Bee” Walker-Sanchez, and Kaitlin “The Striking Viking” Young met the returning Latoya “Black Mamba” Walker in a featherweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Invicta FC 41 card.

Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz vs Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Power punches were exchanged right away and Ruiz countered a combination from Morandin with two lead right hooks. A clinch followed and Ruiz landed knees to the body, but she was not able to throw Morandin to the ground. The fighters separated and Ruiz rushed forward with overhand rights and lefts. Morandin responded with a knee in close and Ruiz cracked her with a big flurry of punches. Morandin appeared to be stunned and Ruiz took her down into a scarf hold armlock position. She landed punches to Morandin’s face, then wrenched on Morandin’s neck, forcing Morandin to submit.

Winner: Montserrat Ruiz by Submission (Scarf Hold Armlock) at 3:28 of round one. She improves to 9-1-0.

Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield vs Brogan “Killer Bee” Walker-Sanchez

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Punches were exchanged early on and Walker-Sanchez landed two long hooks that led to a brief clinch. Walker-Sanchez repeatedly scored with lead right hooks, but Blanchfield knocked her down with a straight right hand and she followed with more punches and an elbow after Walker-Sanchez got back to her feet. Walker-Sanchez recovered and circled on the outside until Blanchfield clinched and took her down from back control. Blanchfield worked from the top in Walker-Sanchez’s half-guard with punches to the head and body until the end of the round. 10-9 Blanchfield.

Round 2:

Blanchfield remained aggressive with body kicks and a right hook in the second round, and she fought off a clinch from Walker-Sanchez. Both women landed punches and Blanchfield grazed with a head kick. She closed the distance and held Walker-Sanchez against the cage. Walker-Sanchez escaped from a front headlock and she chased after Blanchfield with lunging punches. Blanchfield responded with a one-two and she took Walker-Sanchez down against the base of the cage. Blanchfield took mount and she dropped punches and elbows from the top, then moved to a top-side crucifix. Blanchfield landed more elbows and she tried for a keylock late in the round. 10-9 Blanchfield, if not a 10-8.

Round 3:

Blanchfield took the fight to the ground once again in round three and she worked from the top in side control. She looked to set up a kimura on Walker-Sanchez’s right arm, but Walker-Sanchez defended and both women landed elbows. Blanchfield tried to trap Walker-Sanchez in another top-side crucifix. With 30 seconds remaining, Blanchfield mounted Walker-Sanchez and she battered her with elbows and punches until the bell. 10-8 Blanchfield.

Winner: Erin Blanchfield by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) after three rounds. She improves to 6-1-0.

Kaitlin “The Striking Viking” Young vs Latoya “Black Mamba” Walker

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Young landed leg kicks and jabs early in the fight and Walker responded with quick punches to the body and head. Young just missed with an elbow and she landed more kicks to Walker’s lead leg and body. Young continued to score with leg kicks and she followed with more to the right side of Walker’s midsection. Walker landed a quick one-two, but Young attacked with more hard kicks. 10-9 Young.

Round 2:

The second round began with more leg kicks from Young and Walker countered with a nice combination. After eating more leg kicks from Young, Walker switched to a southpaw stance. Young clinched and dragged her down into mount, but Walker impressively scrambled free and stood up. Young attacked Walker’s body with kicks and she began to target Walker’s right leg as well. This continued until the bell. 10-9 Young.

Round 3:

Young landed kicks to Walker’s leg in round three and followed with two head kicks. Walker was unfazed and she landed one of her best combinations of the fight. Young clinched and threw elbows over the top. She followed with knees to Walker’s left leg and body. Short elbows were exchanged and Young landed more powerful knees from a Thai clinch. She continued to attack Walker’s body with knee strikes throughout the final minute. 10-9 Young. Could easily be a 10-8.

Winner: Kaitlin Young by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 11-10-1.

Caitlin “Ginger” Sammons vs Claire “Grizzly” Guthrie

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Following an exchange of leg kicks, Sammons clinched and held Guthrie against the cage. Guthrie countered with palm strikes and reversed the clinch, then backed away. Sammons landed a one-two and Guthrie responded with a hard kick to the body. Both women landed leg kicks and Guthrie grazed with a right hand. Both women landed quick combinations and straight right hands. Close opening round. 10-9 Guthrie.

Round 2:

More leg kicks were exchanged early in round two and Sammons punched her way into a clinch. Guthrie once again countered with knees and she prevented Sammons from taking her down. The fighters separated with 90 seconds remaining in the round and Guthrie darted in and out with two-punch combos. Sammons answered with a combination and Guthrie landed a head kick. Another close round. 10-9 Guthrie.

Round 3:

The final round began with a clinch battle against the fence and both women landed knees. Sammons dragged Guthrie down and countered a kneebar attempt by taking Guthrie’s back. Sammons worked for a rear-naked choke and then briefly took mount position, where she landed two elbows. Guthrie gave up her back and Sammons continued to work for a rear-naked choke. She switched to an arm-triangle choke in a late-fight scramble on the ground, then mounted Guthrie and landed two elbows. 10-9 Sammons.

Winner: Caitlin Sammons by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 3-0-0.

Alexa Culp vs Natalya “The Beast” Speece

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Culp secured an early takedown and she transitioned to back control as Speece attempted to get back to her feet. Culp eventually trapped Speece in a body triangle while working for a rear-naked choke. Speece defended as Culp continued to try for chokes. With just over ten seconds to go, Speece turned into Culp’s guard and Culp immediately transitioned to her back again. 10-9 Culp.

Round 2:

Culp opened the second round with a pair of spinning kicks and Speece responded with a combination. The fighters clinched and Culp held Speece against the cage. Speece countered with a knee to Culp’s face and one to her body. She continued to land knees until Culp finally tripped her to the mat. Speece defended well from the bottom and tried to posture for a triangle choke, but Culp used the opportunity to pass to half-guard. She took Speece’s back in a scramble and locked on a rear-naked choke. This time, Speece could not escape and she tapped out.

Winner: Alexa Culp by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:59 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.