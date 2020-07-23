Deep Jewels 29 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 29th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 29 was headlined by a three-round matchup for the vacant strawweight championship between promotional mainstay Asami “Akaringo” Nakai and AACC prospect Miki Motono.

In the bantamweight co-main event, Shizuka Sugiyama faced Mika “Arami” Arai, who moved up in weight. Ayaka Hamasaki, Tomo Maesawa, Emi Tomimatsu and Mizuki Furuse competed in a four-woman grappling match. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Deep Jewels 29 card.

Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship – 3×5

Miki Motono vs Asami “Akaringo” Nakai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Nakai comes up short with early punches and Motono responds with a takedown. She moves to half-guard and Nakai tries to bridge out to escape, but she is unable to secure a reversal and Motono remains on top. She continuously punches to the body of Nakai from half-guard, then lands elbows to Nakai’s face that set up a move to side control. Soon after, Motono passes to mount and she rains down punches from the top. Nakai has nowhere to go and referee Toyonaga steps in to stop the fight.

Winner: Miki Motono by TKO (Punches) at 4:23 of round one. She improves to 5-1-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion.

61kg Bantamweight Bout – 3×5

Shizuka Sugiyama vs Mika “Arami” Arai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. After an early exchange of jabs, Arai attempts a takedown and Sugiyama sprawls. She gets double underhooks and trips Arai to the mat. Arai works for a leg lock and Sugiyama defends with hammerfists. Arai gets back to her feet and she takes Sugiyama down with a scissor heel hook attempt. Sugiyama defends, then passes to side control and lands elbows.

Round 2:

Arai opens the second round with more takedown attempts. Sugiyama gets underhooks again and trips Arai, but Arai immediately gets back to her feet. She attacks Sugiyama’s arms in a clinch, but Sugiyama pushes her off and Arai loses her balance. Sugiyama attempts a head kick and misses. Arai attempts a single-leg takedown late in the round and Sugiyama defends.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, Arai attempts a rolling leg lock and Sugiyama fights it off. The fighters clinch on the feet and Sugiyama lands powerful knees. She trips Arai and locks on an armbar from the top. Referee Uematsu has seen enough and intervenes for the stoppage.

Winner: Shizuka Sugiyama by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 1:49 of round three. She improves to 19-6-1.

Deep Jewels Tag-Team Grappling Match – 1×10

Ayaka Hamasaki & Emi Tomimatsu vs Tomo Maesawa & Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Hamasaki and Furuse begin. Hamasaki takes Furuse down with a harai goshi throw. She moves from half-guard to side control, then transitions to an armbar that forces Furuse to tap out at the 1:10 mark. Furuse is eliminated.

Tomimatsu and Maesawa are up next. Both try to grab on to the other’s arm and Tomimatsu falls to the mat. A battle for position follows and Tomimatsu winds up on top. She tries to move to back control and Maesawa shrugs her off. Maesawa takes top position and Tomimatsu works for an armbar from the bottom, but Maesawa defends. After a separation, Tomimatsu tags in Hamasaki.

Hamasaki uses a double-leg takedown to get Maesawa down into side control. Just as she did against Furuse, Hamasaki attempts an armbar from the top. Maesawa defends once, but the second armbar yields success for Hamasaki and Maesawa taps out at the 6:42 mark.

Winners: Ayaka Hamasaki & Emi Tomimatsu by Submission (Armbars) at 1:10 and at 6:42. They win the match 2-0.

49kg Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Rion Noda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuo Nagase. Noda defends an early double-leg takedown attempt, but Aono switches to a single-leg and gets her down into full guard. Aono lands hammerfists from the top and Noda sits up for a guillotine choke attempt. She tries to use it to sweep, but Aono escapes and passes to half-guard in the process. Noda fights her way back to full guard and tries for an armbar. Aono defends well and moves to half-guard and then to side control. She lands hammerfists continuously and Noda is unable to move. Referee Nagase intervenes to rescue Noda in the dying seconds of the round.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by TKO (Punches) at 4:53 of round one. She improves to 6-3-0.

49kg Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Saori Oshima vs Sakura Mori

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. An early clinch ends when Mori pushes Oshima backwards and Oshima responds with a right hook. She clinches again and Mori once again pushes her away. Oshima continued to press forward and she landed a right hook after backing Mori into a corner. Mori shoots in for a takedown and Oshima counters with a guillotine choke, which she uses to sweep into top position. Oshima lands hammerfists and attempts a kimura, but Mori bridges out and she winds up on top before the bell.

Round 2:

Mori begins the second round with a takedown into Oshima’s guard. She punches from the top and moves to side control and then to mount. Oshima counters with a kimura from the bottom, however, and she uses it to sweep into top position. Oshima wrenches back on Mori’s arm and referee Fukuda steps in to stop the fight.

Winner: Saori Oshima by Technical Submission (Kimura) at 2:10 of round two. She improves to 2-1-0.

49kg Super Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Otoha Nagao vs Pan “Kai” Hui

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Nagao opens the action with a jumping front kick to the body. The fighters circle and Hui blocks a head kick. She throws a right-left combo that comes up short and Nagao cracks her with a straight right. Nagao lands a kick to Hui’s jaw and that prompts Hui to chase after her with wild punches that miss. Nagao lands a front kick to the body and Hui responds with jabs. She lands a left hook late in the round.

Round 2:

Hui resumes chasing after Nagao and lands a left hand. Nagao remains effective with front kicks to the body. Hui misses with a right hook but lands a left. Nagao jabs and tries to set up a right cross, but it misses the mark. Hui clinches and lands knees. The fighters separate and Hui lands jabs before clinching again. She continues to throw knees to the body until Nagao breaks free and throws a Superman Punch.

Judge Fukuda scores the fight 20-18 for Nagao. Judge Nagase has it 20-18 for Hui. Judge Igarashi has it even at 19-19, but gives his Must Decision to Nagao for the victory.

Winner: Otoha Nagao by Split Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Nagao], 18-20) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-2-0.

52kg Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Yuri Takeda vs Aya Murakami

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Murakami closes the distance and tries for an uchi mata throw, but Takeda sprawls. Murakami then switches to a single-leg takedown attempt and Takeda defends again. Finally, Murakami gets the fight to the ground and she attempts an armbar and a leg lock, but Takeda’s defence is solid and she gets back to her feet. The round ends with Takeda fighting off a takedown attempt and landing knees from a Thai clinch.

Round 2:

Takeda keeps a low stance early in the second round and Murakami tries to attack her leg for a takedown. Takeda fights her off once, but Murakami gets her down on her second try and moves from side control to mount. Takeda bucks her off and briefly takes top position herself before standing up. Murakami clinches with her on the feet and Takeda counters with knees to the body until the bell.

The judges favoured Takeda’s clinch strikes and submission defence over Murakami’s takedowns that did not lead to much. Judges Fukuda and Toyonaga both scored the fight 20-18 for Takeda. Judge Igarashi had it even at 19-19 with his Must Decision going to Takeda.

Winner: Yuri Takeda by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Takeda]) after two 3:00 rounds.

49kg Amateur Super Atomweight Bout – 2×3

Moeri Suda vs Motoko “Moochan” Tashiro

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Suda runs into Tashiro and clinches with her, then jumps into a guillotine choke. Tashiro defends against the ropes and the fight goes to the ground. Suda tries for a triangle choke and Tashiro escapes. Suda switches to an armbar, however, and she extends Tashiro’s arm. This prompts referee Fukuda to step in and stop the fight, right at the end of the round.

Winner: Moeri Suda by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 3:00 of round one.