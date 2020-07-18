Ariane Lipski Submits Luana Carolina At UFC Fight Night 172

Former KSW champion Ariane “Queen of Violence” Lipski picked up her second UFC victory in quick and devastating fashion tonight at UFC Fight Night 172: “Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The flyweight standout finished Luana “Dread” Carolina with a kneebar.

Lipski, who halted a two-fight losing skid with a decision win in November, put herself back amongst the contenders at 125 pounds with tonight’s impressive win. She credited her coaches for rebuilding her self-confidence after the two UFC setbacks, and that showed in her performance tonight.

Lipski (13-5-0) pressed forward right away with punches and Carolina (6-2-0) lost her balance and fell after Lipski landed a right hook. As Lipski struck from the top, Carolina spun into a heel hook attempt. Lipski chose to sit down backwards on Carolina’s stomach rather than pulling her leg out. This allowed her to isolate Carolina’s left leg, which she torqued back in a gruesome kneebar and Carolina quickly tapped out while in great pain at the 1:28 mark of round one.

Having now won back-to-back fights, Lipski has gotten herself back on track after the disappointing defeats in her first two Octagon appearances. The talented 26-year-old has earned finishes in nine of her career wins, and she was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for tonight’s slick submission.

(Photo Credit: UFC)