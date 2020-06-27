UFC On ESPN 12: “Poirier vs Hooker” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC on ESPN 12: “Poirier vs Hooker.” The event was headlined by a lightweight bout between former title challenger Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and top contender Dan “The Hangman” Hooker.

In the welterweight co-main event, “Platinum” Mike Perry looked to halt a two-fight losing streak when he battled Mickey Gall. Also on the card, Gian Villante faced off against Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Green in heavyweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ESPN 12 card.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier vs Dan “The Hangman” Hooker

Round 1:

Hooker jabbed and used his reach advantage to stay outside of Poirier’s range early on. A lead left hook scored for Hooker and he kicked at Poirier’s right leg. Both men landed punches and Hooker landed another kick to Poirier’s lead leg that caused him to momentarily lose his balance. An exchange of body kicks followed and the fighters clinched. Hooker broke free and both men landed punches. Poirier scored with a big right hand, but Hooker quickly responded with a flurry in close as the fighters battled near the cage wall. Hooker attacked Poirier’s body with hooks and Poirier answered with a kick to the ribs. The pace remain high as both men landed punches late in the round. 10-9 Hooker.

Round 2:

Poirier stunned Hooker with a flurry in round two, but Hooker quickly recovered and he landed a big combination in return. The fighters clinched and Poirier landed a hard elbow that was answered by punches to the head and body from Hooker. A leg kick landed for Hooker and Poirier immediately responded with a kick to the liver. Heavy punches landed for both men and Poirier clinched. Hooker broke free and landed a jab. Poirier landed another liver kick and a combination as both men began to bleed from near their right eyes. Another combination landed for Poirier and Hooker just missed with a knee. He flurried to the body and head, then rocked Poirier with a six-punch combo that backed him up. Poirier responded with a big flurry of his own, but Hooker landed numerous punches and a knee before the bell. 10-9 Hooker.

Round 3:

The fighters traded jab-cross combos throughout the first two minutes of the third round until Hooker clinched and attempted a takedown. Poirier trapped him in a tight guillotine choke on the way down, and Hooker was in danger, but he managed to pull his head out. Poirier immediately switched to a triangle choke and Hooker once again escaped. He landed short punches from the top and avoided Poirier’s submission attempts. Poirier got back to his feet against the cage with one minute to go and he cracked Hooker with a combination. Poirier kept Hooker backing up with jabs until the end of the round. 10-9 Poirier, despite the takedown.

Round 4:

Poirier pressed the action with jabs and Hooker countered with kicks to his lead leg. He caught a Poirier body kick and took him down into a partial back control, but Poirier quickly scrambled up to his feet. Hooker took Poirier back down and once again Poirier stood up. He promptly took Hooker down against the base of the cage and moved to mount. Hooker rolled to his side and tried to stand up, but Poirier landed a series of left hands and he spun into a belly-down armbar in a scramble. Hooker was in some trouble, but he managed to free himself and also escaped from a Poirier omoplata. The fighters stood and Poirier pulled guard with a guillotine choke. Hooker escaped and punched to the body until the bell. 10-9 Poirier.

Round 5:

In the final round, Poirier walked Hooker down and snapped his head back with jabs. Both men were clearly fatigued from the non-stop action of the first four rounds, but Poirier still managed to put together a solid combination that forced Hooker to shoot in for a takedown. Poirier stuffed it and he landed short punches in close. Hooker got him down on his second try and Poirier worked his way back up against the cage. Both men landed one-twos and Poirier used a standing guillotine choke to defend against another Hooker takedown attempt. Poirier landed a hard elbow and a right hook, then stuffed a takedown and tried to take the back of a seated Hooker. Poirier was unable to get the choke, but maintained the position until the end of the fight. 10-9 Poirier.

Winner: Dustin Poirier by Unanimous Decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-47) after five rounds. He improves to 26-6-0, 1 NC.

“Platinum” Mike Perry vs Mickey Gall

Round 1:

Perry closed the distance and threw left hooks and leg kicks from a southpaw stance in the opening minute. Gall landed a hard body kick in return and he followed with overhand rights after fighting off a clinch. Gall continued to land punches, but Perry fired back with a right hook and he followed with a three-punch flurry. Perry caught a body kick and he slammed Gall down after taking his back. Gall spun into Perry’s guard and attempted an arm-triangle choke, but Perry escaped immediately and he landed punches from the top until the bell. 10-9 Perry.

Round 2:

Gall opened the second round with body kicks and a switch kick, and he cracked Perry with a counter hook soon after. Perry stuffed a takedown and secured one of his own as he got Gall down into half-guard. Gall regained full guard, but Perry postured up with punches. Gall countered with a kimura sweep and the fighters stood against the cage. Perry broke free from the clinch and he landed two hooks as Gall appeared to slow down. Both men landed body kicks and Perry dropped Gall with an overhand right to the temple. He landed more punches and two big elbows from mount before the bell sounded. 10-9 Perry, if not a 10-8.

Round 3:

Perry kept Gall on the defensive in the final round with jabs and right hooks to the body and head. Gall was unable to get the fight to the ground, but he did land two power punches. Perry backed him up with a heavy flurry of punches that led to a clinch and a Perry takedown. He moved from half-guard to a top-side crucifix and threw punches and elbows to Gall’s face. With one minute remaining, Perry mounted Gall and he dropped elbows and punches from the top. Gall kicked him off and tried for a late-fight triangle choke, but Perry escaped. 10-9 Perry.

Winner: Mike Perry by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 14-6-0.

Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Greene vs Gian Villante

Round 1:

Greene jabbed and landed a step-in elbow early on as he used his reach advantage to stay outside of Villante’s range. Greene landed a series of front kicks to the body, but time was called when one struck Villante in the groin. Action resumed and Villante landed a leg kick. He threw more kicks and Greene responded with a right hook. Both men landed kicks and Greene attacked Villante’s lead leg. Villante hurt Greene with a body kick, but Greene recovered quickly and he landed front kicks and a right hand late in the round. 10-9 Greene.

Round 2:

Both men landed combinations early in round two and Greene repeatedly scored with front kicks. More kicks and a quick flurry scored for Greene, but Villante answered with a hard leg kick that slowed Greene down. As the round progressed, Greene landed more leg and body kicks, but Villante grazed his chin with a kick of his own. Greene continued to attack Villante’s body and Villante chopped away at Greene’s lead leg. Villante landed an overhand right and Greene closed out the round with jabs and a one-two. Close round. 10-9 Greene.

Round 3:

Villante countered a front kick with an overhand right to begin the final round and he chased after Greene with a punching flurry. Greene regained his footing and the fighters traded kicks until time was called when Villante was poked in the eye. The fight continued after Greene was given a stern warning and Villante floored him with a counter left hook. He immediately followed up with hard punches on the ground as Greene tried to buy time to recover. More punches landed for Villante and he settled into Greene’s half-guard. Greene suddenly attacked with an arm-triangle choke from the bottom that seemed to be little more than a stalling tactic, but he tightened the choke and Villante tapped out. Incredible comeback.

Winner: Maurice Greene by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:44 of round three. He improves to 9-4-0.

Brendan “All In” Allen vs Kyle Daukaus

Round 1:

Big punches were exchanged right away and both men landed body kicks before clinching against the cage. Allen landed a huge knee and Daukaus collapsed to the mat. Allen landed punches from the top in S-mount and then tried to set up a rear-naked choke as Daukaus rolled to his side. Daukaus fought off the choke, but not before eating more punches to the face. Allen threatened with another rear-naked choke attempt, but Daukaus scrambled free and stood up. He took Allen’s back and pulled him back down to the mat, where he worked for a rear-naked choke of his own. Daukaus nearly got the choke, but Allen spun free and wound up on top in Daukaus’s guard. In the final seconds, Allen opened a bad cut on Daukaus’s forehead with an elbow. Crazy round. 10-9 Allen.

Round 2:

After a brief exchange of punches, Daukaus shot in for a takedown in the second round and Allen countered with a guillotine choke. He used it to force Daukaus down to the ground and took top position in Daukaus’s guard. Allen postured up with elbows and punches that re-opened the cut above Daukaus’s right eye. A scramble ensued as both men attempted submissions and Daukaus used a kimura sweep to take top position. He landed ground and pound and passed to half-guard. Allen regained full guard and he countered Daukaus’s ground strikes with an omoplata, which he used to sweep. From the top, Allen landed hard punches and elbows in the final seconds as Daukaus tried to get back to his feet. Another action-packed round. 10-9 Allen.

Round 3:

Daukaus avoided a guillotine choke attempt from Allen in the final round and he took top position in Allen’s guard. Daukaus landed punches and elbows from the top, including one elbow that caused Allen’s left eye to swell shut, and he passed from side control and then to Allen’s back. Daukaus trapped Allen in a body triangle and peppered him with punches to the sides of his head. Allen tried to roll to his side and Daukaus nearly secured a rear-naked choke. Allen managed to break Daukaus’s grip, but Daukaus continued to strike with short punches while working to isolate Allen’s arms. In the final 30 seconds, Allen exploded free and he landed punches and elbows as the fighters stood. Allen took Daukaus down and finished the round with ground and pound. 10-9 Daukaus. Incredible fight.

Winner: Brendan Allen by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 15-3-0.

Takashi “Ten” Sato vs Jason “The Vanilla Gorilla” Witt

Round 1:

Witt looked to close the distance and he pawed out with jabs early on, but Sato floored him with a counter left cross. Witt grabbed on to Sato’s leg and tried to drag him down, but Sato hurt him again with a left hand to his downed opponent’s jaw. Witt fell forward and Sato landed more punches until the brief bout was stopped.

Winner: Takashi Sato by KO (Punches) at 0:48 of round one. He improves to 16-3-0.

Julian “Juicy J” Erosa vs Sean “The Sniper” Woodson

Round 1:

Erosa threw straight punches and front kicks in the early stages of the fight as Woodson repeatedly switched stances and jabbed from a distance. Both men landed punches in an exchange and Woodson kicked at Erosa’s lead leg. Erosa targeted the body with hooks and he kept the pressure on by backing Woodson up against the cage. Woodson responded with a combination over the top and he largely kept Erosa at bay. Erosa was able to land a quick flurry and a knee in close, but Woodwon backed him off and tripped him to the mat late in the back-and-forth round. 10-9 Woodson.

Round 2:

Woodson continued to use his reach advantage to land jabs and straight left hands from a distance, and he mixed in leg kicks as well. Erosa remained aggressive, however, and he landed quick combos and looping right hands. Woodson scored with more jabs and lead right hooks, and he followed with a step-in knee. Erosa connected with a hard right hand to the body and he followed up with left and right hooks to Woodson’s jaw. Erosa began to trash talk as he repeatedly landed to the head and body. Woodson snapped his head back with long jabs, but Erosa walked him down with more left and right hooks before the bell. 10-9 Erosa.

Round 3:

Erosa chased after Woodson in the final round, but Woodson dropped him with a counter left hook. Erosa fell to his back, but he recovered quickly and rose to his feet. Woodson jabbed and Erosa walked him down with more punches over the top. He secured a clinch and dragged Woodson down. Woodson tried to stand up, but Erosa trapped him in a Brabo choke in the process. He pulled Woodson back down to the mat and tightened the choke, forcing Woodson to submit.

Winner: Julian Erosa by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 2:44 of round three. He improves to 23-8-0.

