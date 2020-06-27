Kay Hansen Submits Jinh Yu Frey At UFC On ESPN 12 In Las Vegas

Talented 20-year-old rising star Kay Hansen made the most of an important opportunity in her short-notice UFC debut tonight at UFC on ESPN 12: “Poirier vs Hooker” in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hansen submitted former Invicta FC champion Jinh Yu Frey in round three of their strawweight matchup.

Frey held an early edge on the feet in the opening round, but Hansen was in complete control once she was able to take the fight to the mat. She used a slick armbar transition to secure the fight-ending finish and immediately solidified herself as a top prospect for the UFC in the 115-pound division.

Hansen (7-3-0) looked to close the distance with Frey (9-5-0) in the opening round, but Frey countered effectively with hard leg kicks and straight left hands. She avoided Hansen’s takedown attempts and continued to score with overhand lefts and also a head kick. Things changed in a big way in round two, however, as Hansen fought through early combinations from Frey and took her down into half-guard. Hansen controlled the remainder of the round from the top and she looked to set up guillotine chokes and Brabo chokes while preventing Frey from getting up.

The final round began well for Frey, who scored with leg kicks and a hard counter hook as Hansen pressed forward with punches. She stuffed a Hansen takedown attempt, but Hansen jumped on her back and effortlessly transitioned to a belly-down armbar as she pulled Frey down to the mat. Frey rolled over and tried to escape, but Hansen broke her grip and wrenched back on her right arm, and Frey was forced to submit at the 2:26 mark.

With tonight’s impressive win, Hansen has secured victories in four of her past five fights, with the lone blemish coming via Split Decision on the inaugural Invicta FC Phoenix Series card. She has earned finishes in six of her seven pro wins and is one of the fastest rising young stars in the ultra-competitive strawweight division.

(Photo Credit: Invicta Fighting Championships)