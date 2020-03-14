UFC Fight Night 170: “Lee vs Oliveira” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasília, Federal District, Brazil tonight for UFC Fight Night 170: “Lee vs Oliveira.” The closed-door event was headlined by a lightweight bout between Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee and Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira.

Lee missed weight for the main event matchup and he was fined as a result. In tonight’s featured co-main event, renowned grappling ace Demian Maia faced off against fellow welterweight contender Gilbert “Durinho” Burns. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 170 card.

Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira vs Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee

Round 1:

Oliveira began the fight with leg kicks and a jumping front kick as he pressed forward aggressively and kept Lee on the defensive. More leg kicks scored for Oliveira and Lee answered back with a right hand. Oliveira countered a one-two with a takedown attempt, which Lee reversed into top position. Oliveira immediately attacked with a heel hook and he attempted a second one on Lee’s other leg. In an ensuing scramble, Oliveira nearly got into a Twister position, but Lee avoided danger. Oliveira continued to pursue heel hooks while keeping Lee tied up and preventing him from standing. Eventually, Lee broke free and wound up in Oliveira’s guard. Oliveira wasted no time in posturing for triangle chokes and he nearly took Lee’s back in another scramble. Lee finally landed three punches from the top shortly before the bell. 10-9 Oliveira.

Round 2:

Lee connected with left and right hooks early in round two, but Oliveira kept the pressure on and he landed combinations and an uppercut. More punches followed from Oliveira, along with a chopping leg kick. Lee responded with a looping left hand and ate another leg kick. He took Oliveira down and Oliveira immediately transitioned from an armbar to an omoplata. He nearly secured a sweep, but Lee retained top position in Oliveira’s half-guard. He landed short punches until Oliveira transitioned to another heel hook attempt. Lee stood over him and dropped punches in the final seconds. Close round. 10-9 Oliveira.

Round 3:

Lee caught a kick and took Oliveira down early in round three, but Oliveira immediately trapped him in a tight guillotine choke. Lee tapped out just as he was losing consciousness, and he briefly tried to fight on after the fight was stopped as he appeared to be unsure of what had happened.

Winner: Charles Oliveira by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:28 of round three. He improves to 29-8-0, 1 NC.

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns vs Demian Maia

Round 1:

Maia secured the first takedown of the fight and Burns countered by rolling for a kneebar before getting back to his feet. Maia took his back and dragged Burns back down, but Burns scrambled free and stood up. Seconds later, Burns dropped Maia with a counter left hook. Maia was clearly badly dazed, and Burns did not want to follow up with anything else, but the referee did not intervene and so Burns dove in with a barrage of hammerfists until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Gilbert Burns by TKO (Punches) at 2:34 of round one. He improves to 18-3-0.

Renato “Moicano” Carneiro vs Damir Hadžović

Round 1:

Carneiro tripped Hadžović in the opening seconds and avoided an upkick by passing Hadžović’s guard and taking his back. Within seconds, Carneiro locked on a rear-naked choke and Hadžović tapped out. The fighters then argued with each other after the fight, though it was not clear what had transpired.

Winner: Renato Carneiro by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:44 of round one. He improves to 14-3-1.

Nikita “The Miner” Krylov vs Johnny Walker

Round 1:

Walker opened the action with a front kick and a jumping knee that led to a clinch against the cage. Both men threw right hands in close and Krylov looked for a takedown. Walker countered with elbows to the temple, but Krylov got him down and struck from the top. Walker worked his way back to a seated position against the base of the cage and the fighters continued to trade punches as they stood up. Walker landed an elbow and Krylov stunned him with a counter right hand. A wobbly Walker fired back with a spinning backfist that landed, but Krylov took him down and finished the round with strikes from the top. 10-9 Krylov.

Round 2:

Krylov pressed forward with punches and took Walker down right away in round two. He struck from the top in half-guard and avoided Walker’s submission attempts. Krylov eventually passed to side control and nearly took Walker’s back with a rear-naked choke, but Walker rolled and Krylov wound up on top in his half-guard again. Walker kicked off of the cage and swept into top position, which prompted Krylov to attack with a heel hook. Walker escaped into back control and Krylov rolled for a kneebar. Walker punched his way free and landed a knee to the body, but time expired. 10-9 Krylov.

Round 3:

Krylov landed a front kick in round three and he shot in for a takedown, but Walker countered with a guillotine choke and he used it to roll into mount. Krylov scrambled back to half-guard and he threw elbows from the bottom. Walker mounted him again and this time Krylov swept into top position. Both men threw elbows on the ground and Walker postured for an armbar. Krylov avoided danger and he struck from the top in half-guard. In the final minute, Walker tried to scramble up to his feet, but Krylov kept him pinned down and he landed numerous elbows to the side of Walker’s face. 10-9 Krylov.

Winner: Nikita Krylov by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 27-7-0.

Francisco “Massaranduba” Trinaldo vs John “The Bull” Makdessi

Round 1:

Trinaldo started strong and he landed two left hands and a grazing head kick in the opening minute. A body kick also scored for Trinaldo, who walked Makdessi down. A hard left hand landed for Trinaldo and he followed with a leg kick and a combination. Makdessi circled away and Trinaldo chased after him with another body kick. Makdessi struggled to land anything of substance as he circled away from Trinaldo’s punches. A liver kick landed for Trinaldo and he countered a leg kick from Makdessi with a lunging flurry in the final seconds. 10-9 Trinaldo.

Round 2:

Makdessi was more effective with his counterstrikes in the second round as he continued to circle away from Trinaldo’s power hand. He kicked at Trinaldo’s lead leg and both men landed straight punches in a brief exchange. Trinaldo kicked to the body again and he followed with a left hand. Two more punches landed for Trinaldo and Makdessi kicked at his lead leg. Makdessi continued to land leg kicks and he countered Trinaldo’s aggression with a lead left hook late in the close round. 10-9 Trinaldo.

Round 3:

The final round began with Makdessi landing a combination and another leg kick. Trinaldo fired back with left hands and he began to force Makdessi to circle away once again. Makdessi caught a body kick and Trinaldo backed him up with another flurry. He opened a cut on Makdessi’s nose with a straight left hand and blocked a Makdessi head kick. Makdessi landed a lead left hook and he narrowly avoided a flying knee from Trinaldo. In the final minute, Trinaldo landed an uppercut and a grazing head kick. He tried unsuccessfully for a late takedown and landed an elbow to Makdessi’s face before time expired. 10-9 Trinaldo.

Winner: Francisco Trinaldo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 25-7-0.

