Invicta FC: “Phoenix Series 3” Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships showcases its bantamweight division with the third edition of the Phoenix Series tonight at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. The event features a one-night, single-elimination grand prix as eight women compete to become bantamweight tournament champion.

In addition to tonight’s tournament fights, “Phoenix Series 3” is headlined by a vacant bantamweight championship bout between undefeated rising star Lisa “Battle Angel” Verzosa and Lithuanian submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s card.

Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship

Lisa “Battle Angel” Verzosa vs Julija Stoliarenko

Bantamweight Tournament Final

TBD vs TBD

Non-Tournament Strawweight Bout

Kay Hansen vs Liana “Li” Ferreira Pirosin

Bantamweight Tournament Semi-Final #2

TBD vs TBD

Bantamweight Tournament Semi-Final #1

TBD vs TBD

Bantamweight Tournament Reserve Bout #2

Mitzi “The Mauler” Merry vs Morgan Hickam

Bantamweight Tournament Reserve Bout #1

Kelly “Skittles” Clayton vs Florina “Count Cuddles” Moeller

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant vs Brittney Victoria “Bombshell” Grizzelle

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal #3

“Hurricane” Hope Chase vs Julia “Chicago” Ottolino

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Chase landed overhand rights and lefts in the opening minute that forced Ottolino to clinch in search of a takedown. Chase stuffed it and she backed Ottolino up with punches and elbows. Seconds later, Chase took Ottolino down and she struck from the top as Ottolino looked to set up submissions from the bottom. She threatened with an armbar and stayed busy with upkicks from the bottom. The fight returned to the feet and both women landed punches. Chase landed a flurry and Ottolino countered with knees from a Thai clinch. Chase landed more punches in close in the final seconds of the fight. 10-9 Chase.

Winner: Hope Chase by Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) after one 5:00 round. She advances on to the tournament semi-finals.

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Taylor “No Mercy” Guardado vs Claire “Grizzly” Guthrie

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Guardado punched her way into a clinch and backed Guthrie up against the cage early on. She took Guthrie down and Guthrie countered with a triangle choke attempt. Guardado defended well and kept both of her arms in to prevent the choke from being sunk in. She punched from the top until the fighters were stood up. Guthrie landed a kick to the upper body and a right hand, but Guardado took her down into back control. Guthrie stood up and moved forward to the cage, but Guardado maintained her grip and threw knees to the legs. Guthrie turned into the clinch and the fighters traded more knees. Guthrie attempted a late takedown and Guardado stuffed it. Close fight. 10-9 Guardado.

Winner: Taylor Guardado by Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) after one 5:00 round. She advances on to the tournament semi-finals.

Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Serena “The Southpaw Outlaw” DeJesus vs “Scary” Kerri Kenneson

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Kenneson immediately shot in and took DeJesus down against the base of the cage. She landed punches from the top, but DeJesus rose to her feet and countered with knees and uppercuts in the clinch. She followed with a head kick and a left cross before clinching with Kenneson again and punishing her with uppercuts and elbows. The fighters separated and both women landed kicks to the upper body. Kenneson followed with a right hand, but DeJesus caught a kick and took her down. More punches and elbows scored for DeJesus before Kenneson got back to her feet. Kenneson tripped DeJesus to the mat and struck from the top. She fought off a kimura attempt and took DeJesus’s back, but DeJesus reversed position and wound up on top at the bell. 10-9 DeJesus.

Winner: Serena DeJesus by Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) after one 5:00 round. She advances on to the tournament semi-finals.