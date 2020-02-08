UFC 247: “Jones vs Reyes” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas tonight for UFC 247: “Jones vs Reyes.” The event was headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between champion Jon “Bones” Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes.

In the co-main event, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko defended her title against challenger Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian. Juan “The Kraken” Adams faced Justin “Bad Man” Tafa in heavyweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jon “Bones” Jones vs Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes

Round 1:

Reyes immediately landed a left hand and stuffed a takedown. Both men landed leg kicks and Reyes followed with a head kick attempt that was blocked. Reyes connected with a left hook and the fighters clashed shins as each threw a kick. Jones countered a kick with one of his own, but Reyes knocked him off-balance with a counter left hand and he followed with more punches that forced Jones to back up. Reyes closed in with a kick to the body and Jones responded with one of his own. Jones blocked a head kick, but Reyes continued to pressure him with more kicks to the body and leg. Jones threw two head kicks of his own that were also blocked late in the round. 10-9 Reyes.

Round 2:

The second round began with Reyes landing more kicks to Jones’s leg and body. Jones answered with a body kick, but Reyes chased after him with punches and Jones was forced to circle away and retreat. Both men landed leg kicks and Jones countered one from Reyes with a left cross. Jones scored with a lead left hook and Reyes responded with a right hand. Both men jabbed and Jones kept Reyes circling. Reyes landed a one-two and Jones kicked at his lead leg. An exchange of overhand lefts followed and Jones landed a side kick to the body. Reyes scored with a solid leg kick shortly before the bell. 10-9 Reyes.

Round 3:

Reyes remained aggressive in round three and he followed up on a high kick with a hard one-two. Soon after, Reyes landed a body kick, but Jones pressed forward with punches and a side kick. The fighters traded body kicks in the ensuing minute and Reyes slowed down somewhat. He snuck in an uppercut while moving away and blocked a head kick attempt from Jones. Reyes impressively stuffed a takedown from Jones and punched to the body before circling away. Reyes landed another hard body kick and Jones responded with a jab and a lead left hook. Both men landed left hands and Jones jumped in with a knee attempt that led to a clinch as time expired. Closer round. 10-9 Reyes.

Round 4:

Reyes backed Jones up with hard left hands in round four, but Jones managed to get him down on his second try. Reyes stood and the fighters clinched against the cage. Reyes broke free and he landed a lunging left hook. Jones answered with a leg kick and another takedown attempt. Reyes stayed on his feet and he landed a flurry of punches after breaking free from Jones’s grasp. Both men landed stiff jabs and Jones closed in with a right hook and an elbow. Reyes fired back with two left hooks and ate a side kick to the body in the process. Reyes blocked a head kick and answered with a straight left hand. Reyes darted in with a one-two and he ate two powerful hooks in return. Very close round. 10-9 Jones.

Round 5:

Jones countered a leg kick with a takedown in the final round, but Reyes immediately stood up against the cage. He broke free from Jones’s grip and landed four punches as Jones walked him down. Both men landed leg kicks and Jones followed with one to the body. He kept the pressure on with single punches and kicks. Both men landed left hands and Jones followed with a spinning back kick to the body. Reyes ducked under a head kick and cracked Jones with a left hook to the jaw. Jones continued to walk Reyes down with leg kicks and another spinning back kick to the body. Reyes landed a late left hand and avoided a spinning backfist. 10-9 Jones.

Winner: Jon Jones by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) after five rounds. He improves to 26-1-0, 1 NC and remains the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko vs Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian

Round 1:

Both women landed leg kicks in the early goings, but Shevchenko’s were the more damaging strikes and Chookagian’s lead leg turned red above the knee. Chookagian jabbed and looked to set up high kicks, but Shevchenko kept her distance and countered effectively. Chookagian eventually landed a body kick, but it was caught and Shevchenko took her down. She landed a hard elbow just before the bell that opened a deep gash above Chookagian’s left eye. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 2:

Shevchenko continued to find success with kicks in round two, and she targeted Chookagian’s lead leg again. Chookagian struggled to land anything in return and Shevchenko repeatedly darted in and out to avoid her kicks. One-twos and more leg kicks landed for Shevchenko, who followed with a spinning wheel kick to the face. Chookagian was unfazed, but Shevchenko took her down soon after and she threw hammerfists from the top until the end of the round. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 3:

Chookagian opened round three with kicks to Shevchenko’s body and leg, but Shevchenko took her down and moved to a top-side crucifix. She threw elbows and punches to the face of a defenceless Chookagian and the fight was quickly stopped.

Winner: Valentina Shevchenko by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 1:03 of round three. She improves to 20-3-0 and remains the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion.

Justin “Bad Man” Tafa vs Juan “The Kraken” Adams

Round 1:

Little transpired in the opening 90 seconds as the fighters traded occasional punches. Tafa eventually landed a hard right hand and followed up with two more punches as Adams appeared to be stunned. Seconds later, Tafa landed a right hook and an uppercut that dropped Adams and he followed with more punches on the ground that finished the fight.

Winner: Justin Tafa by TKO (Punches) at 1:59 of round one. He improves to 4-1-0.

Dan “50 K” Ige vs Mirsad Bektic

Round 1:

After an early exchange of punches, Ige secured a takedown and he landed a hard right hand as the fight returned to the feet. More punches scored for Ige and Bektic was defensive as he circled on the outside. Ige flurried again to the head and body before pinning Bektic against the fence. Right hooks landed for Ige to Bektic’s ribs and chin on the break. In the final minute, Ige held Bektic against the cage again and he threw foot stomps until Bektic broke free. A spinning back elbow landed for Bektic before the bell. 10-9 Ige.

Round 2:

Bektic opened the second round with a right hook and he landed two more before taking Ige down into side control. Bektic threw knees to the body and he tried to take Ige’s back as the fight returned to the feet. Ige turned into the clinch, but Bektic got him back down and looked to set up an arm-triangle choke from the top. He tightened the choke and moved to mount. Ige eventually escaped and he postured for a kimura from the bottom while regaining full guard in a scramble. 10-9 Bektic.

Round 3:

Bektic circled on the outside in round three and Ige picked his shots with right hands and a leg kick. The fighters punched their way into a clinch and Ige used elbows to Bektic’s temple to defend against his takedown attempts. Referee Kerry Hatley separated the fighters and Bektic landed a combination, but Ige quickly countered with three punches that backed Bektic up momentarily. A right hook and a body kick landed for Ige and a scramble followed as Bektic worked for a takedown. He briefly gave up his back, but managed to get Ige down into half-guard. Ige exploded up to his feet and Bektic dragged him back down. He transitioned from a front headlock to Ige’s back and Ige spun into a heel hook attempt before time expired. Very close round. 10-9 Ige.

Winner: Dan Ige by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 13-2-0.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs Ilir “The Sledgehammer” Latifi

Round 1:

After a cautious opening 45 seconds, the fighters clinched and Lewis landed a knee to the body. Latifi punched his way free and was poked in the eye in the process. The fight continued and Lewis jumped in with a flying switch knee. Latifi held him against the fence and worked for a takedown, but Lewis balanced on one leg and stayed up. Latifi threw occasional right hands to the body, but little transpired and the fighters were separated. Lewis attempted a head kick and he followed with another one. Both men landed hard right hands and they clinched again. Lewis broke free and threw another jumping knee before the end of the round. 10-10.

Round 2:

The pace remained measured in the second round and Latifi clinched after a body kick from Lewis. He eventually got Lewis down to the mat and worked from the top in half-guard. The fighters were eventually stood up after a lull in the action and Latifi scored another takedown. He postured up with punches until the bell. 10-9 Latifi.

Round 3:

Latifi held Lewis against the cage again in round three and he took him back down into half-guard. He landed short strikes from the top until the fighters were eventually stood up. Lewis landed a hard combination and Latifi clinched in response. A slashing elbow and an uppercut scored for Lewis, but Latifi held on and made it to the end of the round. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Lewis due to the late offence.

Winner: Derrick Lewis by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 23-7-0, 1 NC.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)