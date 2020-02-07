Invicta Fighting Championships 39 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Invicta Fighting Championships showcased its latest all-female card tonight at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas. Invicta FC 39 was headlined by an atomweight rematch between now-former champion Jinh Yu Frey, who missed weight on Thursday, and challenger Ashley “Smashley” Cummins.

The Invicta FC atomweight title remained up for grabs for Cummins in the main event due to her making weight. In the flyweight co-feature, Pearl “The Chi-Town Princess” Gonzalez battled with Miranda “Fear The” Maverick. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s Invicta FC 39 card.

Jinh Yu Frey vs Ashley “Smashley” Cummins

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Quick punches were exchanged right away and Frey fought free from a brief clinch against the cage. Cummins tied her up again and threw knees to Frey’s thighs. Frey again punched free and she landed a nice combination. Cummins came up short with her punches and both women landed kicks to the body. Frey followed with a head kick that partially landed and Cummins fired back with three punches. Frey continued to score with leg and body kicks in the final minute, but Cummins bloodied her nose with a right hand before the bell. Close round. 10-9 Frey.

Round 2:

Cummins countered a left cross with a body kick in round two and a clinch battle ensued against the cage. Cummins landed right hands and Frey responded with a leg kick after the fighters separated. Cummins flurried with punches that backed Frey up momentarily and another clinch followed. Frey landed two knees that opened a cut above Cummins’s right eye. The fighters separated again and Cummins landed another flurry. Frey knocked her off-balance with a counter right hook and another clinch battle followed. Both women landed punches late in the back-and-forth round. 10-9 Frey, barely.

Round 3:

Cummins countered an early left hand from Frey with a flurry of punches that led to a clinch against the cage in round three. Frey countered with an elbow and broke free from the clinch. Cummins scored with a right cross and Frey immediately answered with a liver kick. The fighters exchanged punches and Cummins walked Frey down. She clinched and threw knees to the body as well as short uppercuts to the face. After separating, Frey landed another liver kick and she followed with more kicks in the final minute, but Cummins countered with right hands. Both women landed more kicks before the end of the round. 10-9 Cummins.

Round 4:

The fourth round began with Cummins pressing forward with body kicks and Frey responded with kicks to her lead leg. A nice right hand scored for Cummins and she followed with quick punch-kick combos. Frey responded with knees to the body and Cummins attacked with foot stomps in a clinch. After breaking free from the clinch, Cummins remained the aggressor with her offence and she landed more quick combinations. Frey was content to counter with body kicks and left hooks, but Cummins landed more frequently. 10-9 Cummins.

Round 5:

Both women landed leg kicks throughout the first minute of round five and Cummins continued to throw more kicks while staying out of range of Frey’s punches. Cummins attempted a quick takedown, but Frey stuffed it and stayed on her feet. Cummins walked Frey down with leg kicks and right hands, but Frey’s strikes were more damaging and she threw a hard head kick that knocked Cummins off-balance even though she blocked it. Cummins landed another quick combination, which seemed to motivate Frey in the final 30 seconds. She walked forward throwing looping punches and both women landed before the final bell. Another close round. 10-9 Cummins by a slim margin. Fight could go either way.

Winner: Jinh Yu Frey by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) after five rounds. She improves to 9-4-0.

Miranda “Fear The” Maverick vs Pearl “The Chi-Town Princess” Gonzalez

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Gonzalez pressed forward with leg and body kicks in the opening minute as Maverick countered with jabs. She took Gonzalez down and quickly passed to side control while throwing short elbows to Gonzalez’s forehead. Gonzalez rolled and tried to scramble free, but Maverick took her back and landed hammerfists to the sides of her head. Maverick landed more punches and tried to set up a rear-naked choke. Gonzalez escaped and turned into Maverick’s guard. Maverick immediately countered with a triangle choke attempt and she landed elbows off of her back. Gonzalez pulled her head out and punched from the top before attempting an armbar in the final seconds. 10-9 Maverick.

Round 2:

Gonzalez caught a kick and took Maverick down to begin round two. She threw short elbows from the top until Maverick postured for a triangle choke. Maverick switched to an omoplata and a scramble followed. Gonzalez nearly took Maverick’s back, but Maverick escaped to her feet and she held Gonzalez against the cage. Gonzalez threw Maverick down to the mat, but she could not hold her there for long. Maverick stood and secured a takedown of her own. In the final 30 seconds, Maverick mounted Gonzalez and she landed punches and elbows until the bell. 10-9 Maverick due to he late rally.

Round 3:

After an early spinning backfist landed for Gonzalez in round three, Maverick clinched and took her down. She moved to side control with three minutes remaining and Gonzalez countered by transitioning to an inverted triangle choke attempt from the bottom. Maverick freed herself and landed punches as Gonzalez worked back to her feet against the cage. Maverick took Gonzalez back down into half-guard and attempted an arm-triangle choke in the final minute. She took Gonzalez’s back and hunted for a rear-naked choke until the end of the fight. 10-9 Maverick.

Winner: Miranda Maverick by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 7-2-0.

Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella vs Kelly “Wildfire” D’Angelo

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. The fighters traded punches in the opening minute and Zappitella scored with a hard right hand. D’Angelo avoided a clinch attempt, but Zappitella continued to land punches as she pressed forward. Zappitella remained the aggressor and she landed more lunging punches as D’Angelo tried to keep her distance and countered with single punches. Zappitela continued to put combinations together in the final minute and she kept D’Angelo backing up. 10-9 Zappitella.

Round 2:

Zappitella took D’Angelo down right away in round two and she worked from the top as D’Angelo countered with elbows and an armbar attempt. Zappitella passed to side control momentarily and D’Angelo quickly regained half-guard. Zappitella landed elbows from the top and the fighters returned to their feet. Both women landed punches and D’Angelo attempted a head kick, but Zappitella blocked it and countered with a right cross. D’Angelo landed a one-two and both women connected with right hands late in the round. 10-9 Zappitella.

Round 3:

D’Angelo attempted a head kick to begin round three and Zappitella countered with a takedown. She landed short punches and elbows from the top, then stood up and allowed D’Angelo to follow. D’Angelo partially landed with a head kick, but Zappitella was unfazed. The fighters traded jabs and D’Angelo landed a lead left hand. She stuffed a takedown and landed a knee to the body and another left hand. D’Angelo sprawled to defend against another takedown attempt and the fighters stood up before the bell. Close round. 10-9 D’Angelo.

Winner: Alesha Zappitella by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 6-2-0, 1 NC.

Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield vs Victoria “Fury” Leonardo

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Marcio Laselva. Leonardo opened the action with body kicks and both women landed punches before clincing against the cage. The fighters separated and Blanchfield floored Leonardo with a head kick. A badly rocked Leonardo held on as Blanchfield dove in with punches in search of a finish. Blanchfield took Leonardo’s back and threw elbows to the side of her head. Leonardo rolled to her side and got back to half-guard as Blanchfield threw short elbows. Blanchfield took side control and then locked on a Brabo choke as the fight returned to the feet, but Leonardo escaped. She held Blanchfield against the cage and landed short strikes in close. Blanchfield broke free and landed another head kick before the bell. 10-8 Blanchfield.

Round 2:

The second round began with another head kick from Blanchfield and she followed with punches in close as the fighters clinched. Neither woman could secure a takedown and Blanchfield briefly escaped from the clinch. Leonardo again sought out a takedown and Blanchfield countered with a right hand. Seconds later, Blanchfield landed another devastating head kick and Leonardo collapsed to the canvas. The referee intervened and waved off the fight.

Winner: Erin Blanchfield by KO (Head Kick) at 2:06 of round two. She improves to 5-1-0.

Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey vs Linda “F109” Mihalec

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Mihalec initiated an early clinch and DeCoursey countered with a knee to the body before reversing position against the cage. She took Mihalec down into side control and tried for a guillotine choke as Mihalec worked back to her feet. Mihalec escaped by muscling DeCoursey down to the mat and she wound up on top in side control. DeCoursey got back to half-guard and used a kimura to sweep into top position. She landed elbows from the top until Mihalec scrambled up to her feet. DeCoursey scored with knees in a Thai clinch and she took Mihalec down into half-guard. With 20 seconds to go, DeCoursey postured up with hard punches and she tried to get to mount before time expired. 10-9 DeCoursey.

Round 2:

Mihalec pressed forward with punches to begin round two and DeCoursey countered with a nice right hand. She landed another one soon after and used her jab to set up more right hands as Mihalec threw looping punches. A clinch battle followed and DeCoursey pinned Mihalec against the cage. She landed short strikes to the body and backed away briefly, but then closed the distance and took Mihalec down. Mihalec attempted a kneebar from the bottom and DeCoursey used the opportunity to move to half-guard. Mihalec regained full guard in the final minute and both women landed short punches. DeCoursey passed to half-guard once more before the bell. 10-9 DeCoursey.

Round 3:

Following a brief clinch in the final round, Mihalec pressed forward with punches and DeCoursey countered with kicks to the body and knees after Mihalec clinched. She got DeCoursey down and landed left hands to the face as DeCoursey tried to get back up against the cage. Mihalec nearly took DeCoursey’s back, but DeCoursey managed to spin free and she took top position in Mihalec’s half-guard. Mihalec swept and briefly held mount, but DeCoursey used a kimura to sweep. Mihalec scrambled and took DeCoursey’s back, but DeCoursey spun into her guard and closed out the fight on top. Close back-and-forth round. 10-9 Mihalec by a slim margin.

Winner: Jillian DeCoursey by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 4-2-0.

“Fearless” Monica Franco vs Kristina “The Predator” Pettigrew

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Nick Berens. Pettigrew backed Franco up against the cage and worked for a takedown early on. She was able to take Franco’s back and dragged her down while trying to set up a rear-naked choke. Pettigrew went high on Franco’s back and transitioned to an armbar, but Franco escaped and got back to her feet against the fence. Pettigrew continued to work for takedowns in clinch battles until the end of the round. 10-9 Pettigrew.

Round 2:

The fighters traded jabs on the feet in round two and Franco threw occasional leg kicks. Pettigrew connected with a right hook and Franco responded with punch-kick combos while circling on the outside. Pettigrew alternated between counterpunching and pressing forward, but Franco landed another solid combination and she stuffed a takedown attempt. Pettigrew countered a spinning kick attempt with a late-round takedown and Franco trapped her in a guillotine choke before the bell. 10-9 Franco.

Round 3:

Pettigrew immediately tried to take Franco down in the final round, but Franco stayed on her feet. She defended with a modified standing bulldog choke and then with elbows to the side of Pettigrew’s head. Pettigrew refused to release the clinch and she continued to try to take Franco down as time ticked down. Franco countered with more short elbows and the fight ended with an exchange of punches in close. 10-9 Franco.

Winner: Monica Franco by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.