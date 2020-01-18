UFC 246: “McGregor vs Cerrone” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC 246: “McGregor vs Cerrone.” The event was headlined by a welterweight bout between former two-division champ “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and fan favourite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

In the bantamweight co-main event, Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm looked to get back on track when she took on Raquel “Rocky” Pennington. Alexey “The Boa Constrictor” Oleynik met Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Greene at heavyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor vs Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Round 1:

McGregor drew blood from Cerrone’s nose immediately with shoulder strikes in a clinch and he badly rocked Cerrone with a head kick soon after. Cerrone collapsed forward against the base of the cage and McGregor unloaded with punches while standing over Cerrone until the brief fight was stopped.

Winner: Conor McGregor by TKO (Head Kick & Punches) at 0:40 of round one. He improves to 22-4-0.

Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm vs Raquel “Rocky” Pennington

Round 1:

Holm struck first with a side kick to Pennington’s lead leg and Pennington responded with a lunging one-two. Holm landed a three-punch combo and Pennington rushed forward with punches of her own that led to a clinch against the cage. Holm landed short right hands and Pennington answered with a knee as she defended against Holm’s takedown attempts. Pennington landed another knee and Holm fired back with punches while pinning her against the fence. Pennington reversed the clinch late in the round, but Holm used a standing guillotine choke to prevent her from getting a takedown. 10-9 Holm.

Round 2:

Pennington pressed forward in the second round, but she came up short with her punches as Holm swiftly circled to the side. The fighters clinched and battled for position against the cage, with Holm keeping Pennington trapped in place. Holm eventually backed away from the clinch and landed a side kick, but the clinch battle soon resumed and Holm pinned Pennington against the fence again. Both women landed knees to the body and Pennington took Holm’s back in a standing clinch before the bell. 10-9 Holm.

Round 3:

Holm blocked or parried Pennington’s leg kick attempts early in the final round and she partially landed with a grazing head kick in return. Pennington clinched and Holm quickly reversed. The fighters separated and Holm picked her shots with kicks and quick punches until Pennington landed a lead left hook. She followed with a right hand and a very brief takedown. Holm stood against the cage and reversed the clinch, which led to a stalemate. The fighters were separated and Holm lunged forward with punches. Pennington landed a right-left combo and clinched, but she was immediately reversed against the cage. Pennington stuffed a late takedown and landed a left hook. Close final round. 10-9 Holm.

Winner: Holly Holm by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 13-5-0.

Alexey “The Boa Constrictor” Oleynik vs Maurice “The Crochet Boss” Greene

Round 1:

Greene dropped Oleynik was a body kick to begin the fight, but Oleynik returned to his feet and he secured a back clinch after ducking under a head kick. Oleynik dragged Greene down to the mat and took top position in side control. Greene fought off a scarf hold attempt and quickly transitioned to a triangle choke attempt himself, but Oleynik escaped. He worked from Greene’s guard and Greene once again attempted a triangle choke. He used it to set up a scramble back up to his feet, but Oleynik promptly took him down again. Oleynik mounted Greene and then trapped him in another scarf hold. Greene held on and countered with hammerfists that allowed him to make it to the bell. 10-9 Oleynik.

Round 2:

Looping punches were exchanged in the second round and Greene partially landed with a head kick. He followed with two elbows and another head kick before Oleynik clinched and took him down. Oleynik landed short punches and moved to half-guard, where he looked to be setting up an Ezekiel choke. After giving up on the choke, Oleynik landed more ground and pound. He avoided a Greene kimura attempt and spun into a belly-down armbar. Greene used his legs to defend, and he seemed to be about to escape, but Oleynik adjusted his grip and Greene finally tapped out.

Winner: Alexey Oleynik by Submission (Armbar) at 4:38 of round two. He improves to 58-13-1.

Brian “Boom” Kelleher vs Ode “The Jamaican Sensation” Osbourne

Round 1:

Osbourne opened the fight with a Superman Punch and he pressed forward with punches until Kelleher clinched and took him down. Kelleher punched from the top and Osbourne threw elbows from the bottom. Kelleher locked on a guillotine choke as Osbourne tried to get back to his feet against the cage. He pulled guard with the choke, which also trapped both of Osbourne’s hands in the process, and Osbourne tapped out with his foot.

Winner: Brian Kelleher by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:49 of round one. He improves to 20-10-0.

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs Anthony “Showtime” Pettis

Round 1:

Ferreira clinched after an early exchange of kicks, but Pettis shrugged him off and circled away. Power punches were exchanged and Pettis landed a nice one-two. He used side kicks to the body to keep Ferreira at bay, but Ferreira eventually managed to secure a clinch against the cage. He took Pettis’s back and dragged him down to the mat. Ferreira attempted a rear-naked choke, but Pettis spun free and he got back to his feet. A head kick partially landed for Pettis and Ferreira clinched again. Pettis broke free and both men threw combinations. Ferreira took Pettis down again and he briefly struck from top position in side control. Pettis scrambled, but Ferreira remained on top and he landed hammerfists while sitting on Pettis’s chest. 10-9 Ferreira.

Round 2:

Ferreira secured a takedown into back control right away in round two. He first looked for a rear-naked choke and then flattened Pettis out with punches to the sides of Pettis’s face.Pettis tried to scramble up to his feet against the cage, but Ferreira trapped him in a tight rear-naked choke and Pettis tapped out almost immediately.

Winner: Carlos Diego Ferreira by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:46 of round two. He improves to 17-2-0.

