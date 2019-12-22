Deep Jewels 27 Results & Recap

Deep Jewels showcased its 27th all-female fight card tonight at the Abeno Activity Center in Osaka, Japan. Deep Jewels 27 was headlined by a three-round 54kg MMA bout between popular prospect Asami “Akaringo” Nakai and South Korea’s Si Yoon Park, who made her Deep Jewels debut.

In the 47.5kg kickboxing co-main event, Momoka Mandokoro faced off against Lommanee Wor. Santai. Elsewhere on tonight’s main card, veteran Mizuki Furuse took on Panna Cotta Minori in a featured 49kg MMA bout. MMARising.com has complete results for the Deep Jewels 27 card.

54kg MMA Bout [3×5]: Asami “Akaringo” Nakai defeated Si Yoon Park by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 4-2-0.

47.5kg Kickboxing Bout [3×3]: Lommanee Wor. Santai and Momoka Mandokoro fought to a Majority Draw (30-27, 29-29, 29-29) after three rounds.

49kg MMA Bout [2×5]: Mizuki Furuse defeated Panna Cotta Minori by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:28 of round one. She improves to 8-7-0.

Featherweight MMA Bout [2×5]: Hanano Kagaya defeated Mao Ueda by Split Decision (20-19, 19-19 [Must Decision: Kagaya], 18-20) after two rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

52kg Kickboxing Bout [3×3]: Seina defeated Kurumi by TKO (3 Knockdowns) at 1:29 of round one.

55kg MMA Bout [2×5]: Aoi Kuriyama defeated Chisato Wada by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-19) after two rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur 45kg MMA Bout [2×3]: Moe Sasaki defeated Harumi Arima by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two rounds.

Amateur Strawweight MMA Bout [2×3]: Akari Kamino defeated Hitomi Ikemoto by Split Decision (20-18, 20-19, 19-19 [Must Decision: Ikemoto]) after two rounds.

Amateur 45kg Kickboxing Bout [2×1.5]: Yuri Nagasaki defeated Ayame Fuki by Unanimous Decision (20-19, 20-19, 20-19) after two rounds.

Amateur 54kg MMA Bout [2×3]: Mayu Kawanishi defeated Hime by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:47 of round one.

Amateur 46kg Grappling Bout [1×5]: Moesato Suda defeated Akari Uesa by Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9) after one round.

Amateur 45kg Kickboxing Bout [2×1.5]: Ryuika Uemura defeated Manaka Shimizu by Unanimous Decision (20-19, 20-19, 20-19) after two rounds.