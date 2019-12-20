UFC Fight Night 165: “Edgar vs Jung” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 165: “Edgar vs Jung.” The card was headlined by a featherweight bout between former 155-pound champ Frankie “The Answer” Edgar and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

In the light heavyweight co-main event, Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir battled Aleksandar Rakić. Elsewhere on the main card, “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi took on Charles “Air” Jourdain in a featherweight showdown. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 165 card.

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung vs Frankie “The Answer” Edgar

Round 1:

Edgar landed leg kicks early on, but Jung hurt him with a counter one-two. Edgar recovered and the fighters traded punches, with Jung hurting Edgar once again. Edgar fell to the mat against the base of the cage and Jung landed more punches before taking Edgar’s back. He continued to throw punches to the sides of Edgar’s head and flattened him out. Edgar did just enough in defence to keep the fight from being stopped, but Jung peppered him with punches until Edgar finally stood up with just under two minutes remaining in the round. Jung immediately dropped Edgar with punches again and this time the fight was waved off.

Winner: Chan Sung Jung by TKO (Punches) at 3:18 of round one. He improves to 16-5-0.

Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir vs Aleksandar Rakić

Round 1:

Rakić landed a hard right hand and trapped Oezdemir in a standing guillotine choke early in the fight. Oezdemir escaped, but Rakić landed knees in close before he could back away. A hard body kick landed for Rakić and both men scored with left hands. Oezdemir kicked to the body and Rakić countered by dragging him down to the mat. Oezdemir stood and turned into the clinch, which prompted Rakić to throw a knee to the body and punches over the top. Looping hooks landed for both men in the final minute and Rakić countered Oezdemir’s leg kicks with two punches before the bell. 10-9 Rakić.

Round 2:

Oezdemir continued to land kicks to Rakić’s rapidly-reddening leg in the second round. Both men landed right hooks and uppercuts, and Oezdemir continued to find success with leg kicks. Rakić landed a left hand and briefly looked for a takedown, which allowed him to land right uppercuts as Oezdemir returned to his feet. Both men landed hooks and Oezdemir kicked at Rakić’s leg again. Oezdemir landed another leg kick and a one-two late in the round. 10-9 Oezdemir.

Round 3:

Oezdemir remained the aggressor in the final round and he pressed forward with a combination. Rakić ducked under and clinched, and he landed a hard elbow on the break. Oezdemir kicked at his leg and Rakić jabbed in return. Both men landed flurries in close and Oezdemir finished with a right hook as the fighters separated. A head kick partially landed for Oezdemir and he used elbows to Rakić’s temple to fend off a takedown attempt. Close round. 10-9 Oezdemir.

Winner: Volkan Oezdemir by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 17-4-0.

Charles “Air” Jourdain vs “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi

Round 1:

The fighters clinched and exchanged uppercuts in close early on. Choi followed with two more uppercuts and a spinning backfist as Jourdain leapt forward with a flying knee attempt. Jourdain jumped in with another knee and that led to a brief clinch. Choi landed a leg kick and dropped Jourdain with a left hook, but Jourdain quickly returned to his feet. Choi knocked him down again with a right hand and followed with another punch on the ground before Jourdain tied him up in his guard. Choi postured up with punches and Jourdain scrambled up to his feet. Choi landed a spinning backfist and avoided Jourdain’s wild attacks. Late in the round, Jourdain’s aggressive attacks finally paid off and he dropped Choi with a left cross after missing with a flying knee. Jourdain landed more punches before the bell. 10-9 Choi despite the late knockdown.

Round 2:

Jourdain landed a body kick and a left cross early in round two and he continued to throw kicks to halt Choi’s forward pressure. Choi countered a flurry from Jourdain with a hard right hand and he forced Jourdain to circle away.Jourdain landed a punch-kick combo and Choi responded with more right hands. Jourdain rushed at Choi with looping hooks and he hurt him soon after with a straight left hand. Jourdain dropped a dazed Choi face-first with a right hook and he followed with punches on the ground until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Charles Jourdain by TKO (Punches) at 4:32 of round two. He improves to 10-2-0.

Da Un Jung vs “Slow” Mike Rodriguez

Round 1:

Rodriguez landed leg kicks early in the fight and Jung responded with a right hand. Soon after, he dropped Rodriguez with a right hook and finished him off with vicious punches on the ground. Big KO win.

Winner: Da Un Jung by KO (Punches) at 1:04 of round one. He improves to 13-2-0.

Jun Yong “The Iron Turtle” Park vs Marc-André “Power Bar” Barriault

Round 1:

Park opened the fight with a flurry of punches that were mostly blocked and he followed with a leg kick. Barriault threw kicks to Park’s body and lead leg, which prompted Park to fire back with a series of kicks in return. Time was called after Park was poked in the eye, but action resumed and Park secured a takedown after landing a quick flurry to the body. Barriault scrambled up to his feet and Park took his back in the process. Barriault broke free and both men landed jab-cross combos. Three uppercuts landed for Park, who kicked at Barriault’s lead leg. Both men landed leg kicks in the final seconds and Park followed with a right cross. 10-9 Park.

Round 2:

After an exchange of leg kicks, Park landed a body kick and two overhand punches before clinching and taking Barriault down in round two. Barriault stood and Park kept him pressed up against the cage. He dragged Barriault down again, but Barriault got back to his feet and broke free from Park’s grasp. Barriault walked forward and landed leg kicks as time wound down and both men landed punches in the final seconds. 10-9 Park.

Round 3:

Park secured a brief takedown in the final round, but Barriault returned to his feet and pressed forward with overhand lefts and rights. He remained aggressive with leg kicks as the round progressed and Park continuously circled to the side. He stuffed a Barriault takedown attempt and trapped him in a front headlock. Barriault escaped and landed hard kicks to Park’s lead leg. Barriault continued to walk Park down with punches and leg kicks until the bell. 10-9 Barriault.

Winner: Jun Yong Park by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 11-4-0.

Kyung Ho “Mr. Perfect” Kang vs Pingyuan Liu

Round 1:

Kang took Liu down early in the fight and he landed short punches to the body, but Liu countered with a series of slashing elbow strikes from the bottom. Liu remained active off of his back and he tried for a guillotine choke before resuming throwing elbows. He scrambled up to his feet against the cage, but Kang quickly took him down again. Liu defended well again, but Kang postured up and landed three solid punches late in the round. 10-9 Kang by a slim margin, as he did very little from top position.

Round 2:

Kang countered a leg kick with a quick head kick in round two and he took Liu down seconds later. Kang kept Liu pinned down and he landed a handful of punches to his face while Liu once again countered with elbows from the bottom. In the final minute, Kang prevented Liu from standing and he landed short left hands to Liu’s face until just before the bell. 10-9 Kang.

Round 3:

Liu countered Kang’s punches with a leg kick in round three and he jumped forward with a knee. Kang clinched against the cage, but Liu broke free. He stuffed a second takedown and landed knees to the body before Kang returned to his feet. He tripped Liu and dove into his guard, where Liu remained active with elbow strikes. He opened a bad cut on Kang’s forehead with elbows and continued to target the cut in the final minute. Kang landed almost nothing from the top and Liu attacked with elbows until the end of the fight. 10-9 Liu.

Winner: Kyung Ho Kang by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 17-8-0, 1 NC.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)