UFC On ESPN 7: “Overeem vs Rozenstruik” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its way to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. tonight for UFC on ESPN 7: “Overeem vs Rozenstruik.” The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair “Demolition Man” Overeem and undefeated rising star Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik.

In the co-feature, Marina Rodriguez faces Cynthia Calvillo in a 120-pound catchweight bout after Calvillo failed to make the strawweight limit. Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve meets “Big” Ben Rothwell in heavyweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC on ESPN 7 card.

Alistair “Demolition Man” Overeem vs Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Marina Rodriguez vs Cynthia Calvillo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve vs “Big” Ben Rothwell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Aspen Ladd vs Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Cody “Mr. Wonderful” Stamann vs Yadong “Kung Fu Monkey” Song

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Rob Font vs Ricky Simón

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)