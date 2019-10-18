UFC On ESPN 6: “Reyes vs Weidman” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship made its way to TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts tonight for UFC on ESPN 6: “Reyes vs Weidman.” The card was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between undefeated contender Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes and “All-American” Chris Weidman.

In the featherweight co-feature, bitter rivals Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez and Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen” Stephens facde off in a rematch from a disappointing 15-second No Contest that occurred at UFC Fight Night 159 in September. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s UFC on ESPN 6 card.

Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes vs “All-American” Chris Weidman

Round 1:

Weidman closed the distance and took Reyes down against the cage early in the first round. Reyes worked back to his feet and broke free from the clinch. Seconds later, he dropped Weidman with a counter left cross. Reyes stood over Weidman and dropped three hammerfists that bounced Weidman’s head off of the canvas and briefly rendered him unconscious.

Winner: Domonick Reyes by KO (Punches) at 1:43 of round one. He improves to 12-0-0.

Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez vs Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen” Stephens

Round 1:

Rodriguez landed a left hand and a spinning back elbow that led to an early clinch against the cage. Neither man could secure an advantage and Rodriguez broke free with an elbow. He followed with two body kicks and avoided a counter right hand from Stephens. Rodriguez stayed busy with kick-punch combos and Stephens replied with three power punches. A body kick and a lead right hand landed for Rodriguez, which led to Stephens pinning him against the fence. Rodriguez circled away and both men landed elbows. A spinning back kick to the body and a flying switch kick to the face both landed for Rodriguez in the final minute. He knocked Stephens down with a counter jab as Stephens rushed in. 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 2:

The second round began with Rodriguez attempting a tornado kick. He dropped Stephens with a liver kick and swarmed on him with punches. Stephens tried to grab on to him, but Rodriguez kept him down with punches and elbows. He rained down hammerfists from half-guard while pinning Stephens against the base of the cage. Rodriguez tried for a Brabo choke, but Stephens broke his grip and the fight returned to the feet. Stephens countered kicks by taking Rodriguez’s back, but Rodriguez rolled forward and the fighters went to the ground. Stephens punched from the top and Rodriguez framed up a triangle choke. He switched to a leg scissor choke and Stephens punched his way free. He landed knees and punches as the fight returned to the feet before the bell. 10-8 Rodriguez despite Stephens’s late rally.

Round 3:

Time was briefly called in round three after Stephens was kicked in the groin, but action resumed and Stephens backed Rodriguez up with a combination. Rodriguez responded with three body kicks and Stephens took him down. He landed punches on the way up as Rodriguez stood up against the cage. Stephens secured another takedown soon after and Rodriguez struck from his back. Stephens passed to half-guard and peppered Rodriguez with left hands to the body. In the final 30 seconds, Stephens postured up with punches and elbows, but Rodriguez defended until the bell. 10-9 Stephens. Could be a 10-8.

Winner: Yair Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 13-2-0, 1 NC.

Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy vs Ben “Combat Wombat” Sosoli

Round 1:

Sosoli countered a leg kick with a left hand to begin the fight and Hardy followed with a head kick attempt. Sosoli pressed forward and landed a leg kick, but Hardy stayed out of range of his punches. Sosoli landed a left hand to the body, but Hardy countered with two right hands that wobbled him briefly. Hard punches were exchanged and Hardy landed two uppercuts. Sosoli lunged in with left hands, but Hardy countered with a right cross and two right hooks before the end of the round. 10-9 Hardy.

Round 2:

Hardy landed a body kick in round two and Sosoli countered with a left cross. Hardy kicked at Sosoli’s lead leg and stayed out of range of his counter hooks. Another kick landed for Hardy, but Sosoli connected with overhand punches in return. Hardy continued to throw kicks to Sosoli’s upper body and Sosoli threw left hooks. Hardy kicked at Sosoli’s leg again and avoided his counterpunches. Little transpired in the final minute. 10-9 Hardy.

Round 3:

Hardy illegally used an inhaler between rounds, with approval from someone in his corner, but the fight was allowed to continue and Hardy threw single kicks and punches as Sosoli struggled to find his range with left hands. This continued throughout the round as Hardy circled on the outside. Sosoli landed an overhand left with one minute to go and Hardy continued to circle away. Sosoli connected with a hard left hook late in the fight and he chased after Hardy with another punch before the end of the fight. 10-9 Sosoli.

Winner: Greg Hardy by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 6-1-0.

Joe “J-Lau” Lauzon vs Jonathan “JSP” Pearce

Round 1:

Power punches were exchanged right away and Lauzon hurt Pearce with a one-two. He stunned him again with a right hand and took him down, then transitioned to Pearce’s back while trapping his right arm behind his back. Lauzon landed numerous unanswered punches to the face of a defenceless Pearce and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Joe Lauzon by TKO (Punches) at 1:33 of round one. He improves to 28-15-0.

Maycee “The Future” Barber vs Gillian “The Savage” Robertson

Round 1:

Barber opened the fight with quick punches and Robertson responded with leg kicks before shooting in. Barber easily shrugged her off and Robertson threw more kicks after closing the distance. Barber landed a quick flurry and Robertson pulled half-guard after grabbing on to Barber’s arm. The fighters stood and Robertson held Barber against the fence. Barber threw elbows as Robertson continued to try to get her down. Barber backed Robertson up with a huge flurry and Robertson retreated to the cage. Barber continued to land heavy punches and Robertson covered up. After two elbows from Barber and numerous punches, the referee stepped in to wave off the fight.

Winner: Maycee Barber by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 3:04 of round one. She improves to 8-0-0.

Darren “The Dentist” Stewart vs Deron Winn

Round 1:

Stewart struck first with a right hand and Winn responded with a takedown attempt. Stewart countered with elbows and knees, but Winn got him down and avoided a triangle choke attempt. He took Stewart’s back, but Stewart rose to his feet and broke free. Winn landed an overhand right and he quickly took Stewart down again. Stewart eventually got up and he landed short elbows before Winn slammed him down once more.Winn punched from the top and Stewart cut him with elbows from the bottom. 10-9 Winn.

Round 2:

Time was called early in the second round after Winn was kicked in the groin. Action resumed and Winn took Stewart down. Stewart worked back to his feet and landed a solid right hand. He followed with a one-two and a right cross before stuffing a takedown. Stewart continued to throw right hands and he avoided another Winn clinch attempt. Winn finally closed the distance and dragged Stewart down, but not before eating elbows to the temple. Stewart stood and worked his way free from the clinch. He backed Winn up with a hard right hand and followed with lunging punches at the bell. 10-9 Stewart.

Round 3:

Stewart jabbed and kept Winn on the defensive with straight punches in the final round. Winn connected with a hard right hand after failing to secure a clinch. Hard jabs and right hooks landed for Stewart, but Winn answered back with a one-two and he clinched. Stewart countered with a takedown and he landed elbows as Winn reversed position and put Stewart on his back. Winn threw more elbows from the bottom and he tried to get back to his feet against the cage. Winn dumped him to the mat again and maintained a grip around Stewart’s waist and shoulder. The fighters separated late in the round and Winn landed two looping hooks. Stewart pulled Winn to the mat with a guillotine choke as time expired. Close final round. 10-9 Stewart.

Winner: Darren Stewart by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 11-4-0, 1 NC.

