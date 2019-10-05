UFC 243: “Whittaker vs Adesanya” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship made its way to Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Sunday for UFC 243: “Whittaker vs Adesanya.” In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker took on Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya.

The UFC 243 co-main event featured a lightweight matchup as “Raging” Al Iaquinta faced off against Dan “The Hangman” Hooker. In heavyweight action on the main card, Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa battled Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 243 card.

UFC Middleweight Championship

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya vs Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker

Round 1:

The fight began with an exchange of leg kicks and both men threw looping hooks in an exchange. Whittaker pressed forward with lead left hooks and Adesanya answered with a counter left. Whittaker remained the aggressor and time was briefly called after Adesanya was poked in the eye. Action resumed and Whittaker scored with a one-two. Both men landed leg kicks and Adesanya connected with two lead left hooks. Hard punches were exchanged late in the round and Adesanya dropped Whittaker with a right hook just as the bell sounded. 10-9 Adesanya due to the knockdown.

Round 2:

Punches were exchanged in round two and Whittaker remained the aggressor as he pressed forward with right hands. Adesanya countered with hooks and he backed Whittaker up with a right hand and a head kick. Adesanya landed two leg kicks and Whittaker replied with a lead left hook and a head kick. Punches were exchanged and Adesanya badly rocked Whittaker with a counter left hook. He stumbled and fell backwards, and Adesanya landed more punches to finish the fight.

Winner: Israel Adesanya by KO (Punches) at 3:33 of round two. He improves to 18-0-0 and becomes the Undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion.

Dan “The Hangman” Hooker vs “Raging” Al Iaquinta

Round 1:

Hooker connected with an early right hand and a leg kick as Iaquinta circled on the outside. Iaquinta landed a body kick and ate another leg kick. Hooker followed with a combination and he continued to target Iaquinta’s lead leg. Iaquinta dropped levels for a takedown and Hooker punished him with a series of elbows to the temple. Hooker took mount position and then transitioned to back control, where he worked for a rear-naked choke. Iaquinta eventually scrambled up to his feet and Hooker dropped him with a leg kick. Iaquinta stood and switched stances, and Hooker threw a head kick late in the round. 10-9 Hooker.

Round 2:

Iaquinta looked to close the distance in round two and Hooker continued to score with leg kicks. Iaquinta fell after eating a leg kick and tried unsuccessfully to pull guard. The fight returned to the feet and Iaquinta landed a lunging lead right hook from the southpaw position. Hooker was unfazed and he continued to press forward. Iaquinta landed a counter left hook and Hooker kicked at his legs. He reversed a takedown, but Iaquinta scrambled up and he tried again to get Hooker down. The fighters clinched against the cage before separating and Hooker dropped Iaquinta with a right hand. He followed with punches on the ground and Iaquinta tried for a heel hook as time expired. 10-9 Hooker.

Round 3:

Hooker targeted Iaquinta’s right leg with kicks in the final round and he followed with a head kick attempt. Iaquinta tried to punch his way in and Hooker countered with an elbow. He bloodied Iaquinta’s nose with left and right hands and followed with a head kick. Iaquinta fired back with a nice right cross, The fighters exchanged punches and Hooker stayed out of range while countering with jabs and right hands. Hooker dropped Iaquinta with a leg kick once more late in the fight. 10-9 Hooker.

Winner: Dan Hooker by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 19-8-0.

Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak vs Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa

Round 1:

Tuivasa dropped Spivak with a leg kick to open the fight and he followed with a hammerfist before Spivak got back to his feet. Tuivasa landed two right hands and Spivak responded by taking him down. Tuivasa stood against the cage and he landed another leg kick that was answered back a combination from Spivak. Tuivasa stepped in with an elbow and another leg kick, then scrambled up after Spivak briefly took him down with a headlock throw. Spivak caught a kick and he took Tuivasa down into the scarf hold position. Tuivasa exploded up to his feet once more, but he was immediately thrown down with another headlock throw. Tuivasa again escaped from the scarf hold, but Spivak was relentless with takedowns and he got Tuivasa down again before the bell. Close round. 10-9 Spivak.

Round 2:

Spivak took Tuivasa down early in round two, but he could not hold him there for long and both men landed knees after Tuivasa rose to his feet. Hard right hands were exchanged and Spivak dumped Tuivasa to the mat. He moved from side control to mount and cut Tuivasa above the right eye with elbows. Big punches landed for Spivak and he locked on an arm-triangle choke. Spivak passed to side control to tighten the choke and Tuivasa was rendered unconscious.

Winner: Sergey Spivak by Technical Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:14 of round two. He improves to 10-1-0.

Dhiego Lima vs Luke “The Jedi” Jumeau

Round 1:

Lima landed leg kicks in the opening 90 seconds and Jumeau answered with a lunging one-two. Another hard leg kick landed for Lima and time was called after he was poked in the eye. Action resumed and Lima landed another leg kick. Jumeau connected with a right hand in return, but Lima continued to punish his lead leg with kicks. Single punches were exchanged in an uneventful final 30 seconds. 10-9 Lima.

Round 2:

Jumeau punched his way in close to begin round two, but Lima circled out and dropped him with a leg kick. Jumeau stood and Lima took him down into full guard. Jumeau soon scrambled up to his feet and Lima clinched after catching a kick. Jumeau broke free and Lima grazed with a lead left hook. He stayed out of range of Jumeau’s strikes and landed more leg kicks as the round progressed. Jumeau stunned Lima with a lunging hook, but Lima cracked him with a counter flurry and he took Jumeau down soon after. Lima attempted a guillotine choke as the fight returned to the feet before the bell. 10-9 Lima.

Round 3:

Lima scored with kicks to Jumeau’s lead leg and body in round three before landing a one-two soon after. An overhand right landed for Lima and Jumeau responded with a right hook behind the ear. An uppercut landed for Jumeau, but Lima countered with hooks and a leg kick after circling away. After a brief clinch, the fighters traded punches and circled for the final 15 seconds. 10-9 Lima.

Winner: Dhiego Lima by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 15-7-0.

Yorgan “The Mad Titan” de Castro vs Justin “Bad Man” Tafa

Round 1:

Big punches were exchanged early on and de Castro landed a kick to the body. The fighters clinched and Tafa held de Castro against the cage. After breaking free, de Castro landed another body kick and Tafa responded with a short uppercut. Seconds later, de Castro landed a massive right hook and Tafa crashed unconscious to the canvas.

Winner: Yorgan de Castro by KO (Punch) at 2:10 of round one. He improves to 6-0-0.

