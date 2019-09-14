UFC Fight Night 158: “Cerrone vs Gaethje” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada tonight for UFC Fight Night 158: “Cerrone vs Gaethje.” The event was headlined by a lightweight showdown between fan favourites Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje.

In the light heavyweight co-main event, Glover Teixeira battled Ukrainian finisher Nikita “The Miner” Krylov. Todd Duffee returned to action after a four-year hiatus to face Jeff “Lights Out” Hughes in a featured heavyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s UFC card.

Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje vs Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Round 1:

The fight began with an exchange of leg kicks and Gaethje followed with a step-in left hook. Another leg kick landed for Gaethje and Cerrone answered with a quick flurry. Gaethje landed a combination in close and he followed with left and right hooks over the top. Cerrone jabbed and Gaethje kicked at his lead leg again. Cerrone landed a leg kick of his own and a combination soon after. Gaethje just missed with two hooks over the top and both men landed left hooks at the same time. Gaethje connected with an uppercut in close and he followed with another hard leg kick. A left hook wobbled Cerrone and Gaethje dropped him with a right. Cerrone briefly got to his feet, but Gaethje dropped him again. Gaethje landed punches as a dazed Cerrone kneeled down and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Justin Gaethje by TKO (Punches) at 4:18 of round one. He improves to 21-2-0.

Glover Teixeira vs Nikita “The Miner” Krylov

Round 1:

Krylov landed kicks early on and Teixeira answered back with punches. He caught a kick from Krylov and took him down, then transitioned to back control soon after. He worked for a rear-naked choke until Krylov turned into Teixeira’s guard. The fighters stood and Krylov took Teixeira’s back. He attempted a rear-naked choke of his own, and clearly had Teixeira in trouble, but Teixeira managed to escape. Krylov landed hammerfists from mount until the fight returned to the feet again. Both men landed hard punches and Krylov appeared to hold advantage in the exchanges. He scored with another flurry before the bell. 10-9 Krylov.

Round 2:

The second round began with Krylov landing jabs and Teixeira countered with lead left hooks. Krylov circled away and scored with a head kick that led to another exchange of punches. A leg kick landed for Krylov and Teixeira responded with punches to the body. Teixeira became frustrated with Krylov’s circling of the cage and he landed a vicious kick to the body. Krylov answered with punches and he fought off a takedown attempt. Krylov tripped Teixeira and he landed short punches and elbows from the top in Teixeira’s half-guard. 10-9 Krylov.

Round 3:

Teixeira pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke to begin round three, but Krylov stayed calm and he managed to pull his head free. Teixeira scrambled up to his feet with Krylov on his back and he shook Krylov off. Teixeira wound up on top in Krylov’s guard and he landed short strikes that set up a transition to a belly-down armbar. Krylov escaped from the hold and he pinned Teixeira against the cage after the fighters stood up. Teixeira got Krylov back down late in the round and he closed out the fight with punches from the top. 10-9 Teixeira.

Winner: Glover Teixeira by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 30-7-0.

Todd Duffee vs Jeff “Lights Out” Hughes

Round 1:

Duffee closed the distance with punches and landed two overhand rights, but Hughes circled away. Duffee clinched soon after and scored a brief takedown. Hughes returned to his feet and the fighters traded heavy shots. Both men landed hooks and Duffee held Hughes against the fence again. The fighters separated and Hughes stunned Duffee with a counter left hook. Duffee recovered and answered with a hard right hand. Hughes landed a head kick and Duffee rushed at him with punches. A big right hook dropped Hughes and Duffee tried to finish him on the ground. Hughes returned to his feet and both men threw haymakers. Time was called after Duffee was poked in the left eye. Duffee stated that he was seeing double out of his left eye and the cageside doctor advised the referee to wave off the fight.

Result: No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke) at 4:03 of round one. Duffee moves to 9-3-0, 1 NC, while Hughes is now 10-2-0, 1 NC.

Tristan “Boondock” Connelly vs Michel “Demolidor” Pereira

Round 1:

Pereira jumped in with flying kicks and knees early on, but Connelly ducked under them and stayed calm before clinching against the cage. He landed an elbow in close and the fighters separated. Pereira threw a rolling kick and a knee and he followed with two flying knees. Pereira took Connelly down and Connelly immediately tried for a guillotine choke and a triangle choke. Pereira stood up and attempted his trademark backflip kick into Connelly’s guard, but Connelly used the opportunity to sweep into top position. He passed to half-guard and used short punches to set up a move to mount. Pereira scrambled and escaped from a guillotine choke on the way up to his feet. Connelly landed a series of punches and he attempted another guillotine choke at the bell. 10-9 Connelly.

Round 2:

Connelly threw a head kick of his own to begin round two and the fighters traded punches. Pereira stuffed a takedown and attempted a Brabo choke, but Connelly quickly freed himself and stood up. Pereira punched to the body and he landed a knee soon after. Connelly responded with two flurries of punches and he seemed to stun Pereira in the process. Pereira backed up and lunged in with a knee. Another knee scored for Pereira, but Connelly easily stuffed a takedown and he continued to walk Pereira down. Pereira dropped levels and got Connelly down to the mat. Connelly stayed active off of his back and he tried for a triangle choke and a kimura. Both men landed elbows and Connelly attempted another triangle choke. Close round. 10-9 Pereira.

Round 3:

After an early clinch in the final round, Connelly pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke. Pereira managed to escape, but Connelly kept the pressure on with punches and he stuffed a sloppy takedown from Pereira. Connelly moved to side control and then tried to mount Pereira, but Pereira fought his way back to half-guard. Connelly got to mount and he landed punches until Pereira regained half-guard again. Punches and elbows scored for Connelly as he postured up and battered Pereira in the final seconds. 10-8 Connelly.

Winner: Tristan Connelly by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 14-6-0.

Uriah “Primetime” Hall vs Antônio “Cara de Sapato” Carlos Jr.

Round 1:

Hall landed a hard right hand early on and Carlos responded by clinching with him against the cage. He dragged Hall down and hopped on his back as Hall rose to his feet. Carlos bled heavily from his nose, which was clearly broken from Hall’s right hand earlier in the round, and Hall eventually shook him off of his back. Hall jabbed and shrugged off a takedown attempt. More jabs landed for Hall and he followed with lead left hooks. Carlos punched his way into a clinch and ate a knee on the way in. He got Hall down and landed short elbows from the top. Close round. 10-9 Hall.

Round 2:

Both men landed jabs in round two and Carlos once again looked to take the fight to the mat. Hall eventually broke free from the clinch and he dropped Carlos with a one-two. Hall dove in with more punches and reacted quickly to escape a Carlos armbar attempt. Hall motioned for Carlos to return to his feet and the fighters clinched again. Carlos landed an elbow and he took Hall’s back in the clinch. Hall broke free and he walked forward with punches and a grazing head kick before the bell. 10-9 Hall.

Round 3:

Hall opened the final round with two jabs and a spinning hook kick. Carlos clinched and quickly transitioned to back control as he dragged Hall down to the mat. Carlos tried unsuccessfully for rear-naked chokes and a neck crank, but little transpired during the ensuing four minutes until the end of the round. 10-9 Carlos.

Winner: Uriah Hall by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 15-9-0.

Misha Cirkunov vs Jimmy “The Brute” Crute

Round 1:

Cirkunov opened the fight with body kicks and he took Crute down seconds later. He moved to half-guard and tried to get to a top-side crucifix position, but Crute bucked from the bottom. Cirkunov briefly held the top-side crucifix and he passed to mount soon after, but Crute scrambled and wound up on top. He landed punches as the fight returned to the feet and the fighters battled back and forth as Cirkunov looked to take the fight to the mat. He wound up on the bottom and Crute punished him with hammerfists. Cirkunov turtled and appeared to be in trouble, but he exploded out and reversed into top position. Cirkunov quickly locked on a Peruvian Necktie from mount and he tightened the choke, forcing Crute to submit.

Winner: Misha Cirkunov by Submission (Peruvian Necktie) at 3:38 of round one. He improves to 15-5-0.

