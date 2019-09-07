UFC 242: “Nurmagomedov vs Poirier” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship travels to du Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates tonight for UFC 242: “Nurmagomedov vs Poirier.” The event is headlined by a UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

In tonight’s lightweight co-main event, Edson Barboza and Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder square off in a rematch more than four years in the making. Also at 155 pounds, Islam Makhachev battles Davi “Tasmanian Devil” Ramos. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 242 card.

UFC Lightweight Championship

Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov vs Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Edson Barboza vs Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Islam Makhachev vs Davi “Tasmanian Devil” Ramos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Curtis “Razor” Blaydes vs Shamil “Abrek” Abdurakhimov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Mairbek “Beckan” Taisumov vs Diego Ferreira

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)