UFC Fight Night 156: “Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2” Live Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship travelled to Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay tonight for UFC Fight Night 156: “Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2.” The event featured a UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship rematch between Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko and Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche.

In the welterweight co-main event, Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque battled “Platinum” Mike Perry. Elsewhere tonight, Luiz Eduardo Garagorri faced off with Humberto Bandenay in a featured featherweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for tonight’s UFC main card.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko vs Liz “Girl-Rilla” Carmouche

Round 1:

Carmouche opened the action with leg kicks from a distance and Shevchenko countered with a lead right hook. She followed with more punches and a kick to Carmouche’s lead leg. Carmouche landed another leg kick from a distance and Shevchenko responded with three kicks of her own. A nice one-two landed for Shevchenko and she grazed with a spinning back kick to the body. Shevchenko picked her shots with single kicks and punches in the final minute. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 2:

Both women landed kicks early in round two and Shevchenko scored with a quick one-two. She fought off a takedown attempt and landed a right hand. Carmouche threw very few strikes and Shevchenko picked her shots with more single punches and kicks. Carmouche finally landed a pair of leg kicks and she ate a three-strike combo in return. A big flurry landed for Shevchenko and Carmouche briefly retreated. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 3:

After an exchange of leg kicks, Shevchenko landed a quick flurry in the third round. Both women landed single leg kicks and the restless crowd began to boo the lack of action. Shevchenko continued to throw two-strike combos and she eventually dropped Carmouche with two punches. Carmouche quickly recovered and got back to her feet, but Shevchenko clinched and slammed her down. Carmouche tied Shevchenko up and landed heel strikes until the end of the round. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 4:

Shevchenko lunged in with a two-punch combo and a hard leg kick in the fourth round as Carmouche appeared to be content to stay on the outside. Shevchenko took her down and Carmouche tied her up while throwing heel strikes again. Shevchenko passed to half-guard and nearly got to side control, but Carmouche adjusted and she got back to full guard. This led to a standup from referee Keith Peterson and Shevchenko landed a hard spinning backfist as Carmouche tried to clinch. Carmouche fell to her knees and tried to drag Shevchenko down, but Shevchenko took her back and then transitioned to side control. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 5:

Carmouche opened the final round with kicks and Shevchenko responded with wo of her own. She jumped in with punches and used a front kick to defend against a Carmouche takedown attempt. Carmouche wound up on her back with Shevchenko in her guard. Little transpired on the ground until Shevchenko passed to half-guard and landed punches from the top. Thw restless crowd voiced its displeasure again as little transpired in the ground battle. Shevchenko landed short left hands in the final minute and postured up with punches just before the bell. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Winner: Valentina Shevchenko by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) after five rounds. She improves to 19-3-0 and remains the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion.

Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque vs “Platinum” Mike Perry

Round 1:

Both men landed hard right hands early in the fight and Perry continued to put everything into each strike. He mixed in kicks as well, but Luque fired back with a combination and two kicks of his own. Perry landed kicks to Luque’s body and head. Luque opened a cut below Perry’s right eye, but it did not slow down Perry’s offence. A flying switch knee backed Perry up, however, and the fighters traded jabs. Luque landed a right hook and a second cut was opened beside Perry’s left eye. Perry swarmed on Luque with looping hooks, but Luque covered up and he landed a right hand in return. Close opening round. 10-9 Luque, barely.

Round 2:

Luque opened round two with chopping leg kicks and Perry responded with a head kick. The fighters clinched against the cage and Perry landed a combination on the break. Three hooks and a leg kick landed for Luque as he backed Perry up against the fence. Both men landed left hands and Luque continued to target Perry’s legs with kicks. Perry pressed forward with a flurry and Luque responded with two hooks and a jab. Luque mixed up his strikes well with more leg kicks and straight left hands as Perry slowed down. Both men landed hooks late in the round and Luque just missed with a flying knee. 10-9 Luque.

Round 3:

The final round began with an exchange of jabs and Luque landed more leg kicks. He followed with kicks to Perry’s upper and lower body as Perry maintained a punch-focused offence. The fighters clinched and Perry looked for a takedown against the cage. He threw knees to Luque’s thigh and the crowd voiced its displeasure with the lack of action. The fighters were separated and Luque pressed forward with punches and a knee. Perry took him down and Luque immediately attacked with a guillotine choke. Blood poured out of Perry’s nose, but he refused to submit and eventually escaped from the choke. A bloodied Perry landed ground and pound late in the fight. 10-9 Luque by a slim margin. Fight could go either way.

Winner: Vicente Luque by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 17-6-1.

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs Humberto Bandenay

Round 1:

Garagorri threw an early head kick and he followed with a chopping leg kick, but Bandenay took him down against the base of the cage. Bandenay briefly moved to mount, but Garagorri stood up against the cage and the fighters battled in a clinch until Garagorri tripped Bandenay to the mat. He allowed him to stand and rocked Bandenay on the feet with two looping hooks. Bandenay countered with a takedown, but Garagorri stood again and Bandenay tried to jump guard. Garagorri avoided it and Bandenay began to bleed from above the right eye. Garagorri punished him with more punches and Bandenay tried for a late takedown. 10-9 Garagorri.

Round 2:

The second round began with Garagorri landing a hard leg kick and he kept Bandenay on the defensive with single punches and kicks. Bandenay recovered and rushed forward with a big flurry, which Garagorri answered with hooks in return. Bandenay lunged in with a one-two and he followed with more combinations until Garagorri clinched. The fighters were separated soon after and Bandenay fired off looping punches. Garagorri mixed in a leg kick and he rushed forward with punches over the top. The fighters clinched and Bandenay held Garagorri against the cage. Garagorri broke free with an elbow and he followed with a flurry. Bandenay took him down just before the bell. Close round. 10-9 Garagorri due to the late rally.

Round 3:

Garagorri struck first with a hard left cross in the final round. He lunged in with a right hand seconds later and backed Bandenay up against the cage, but Bandenay reversed and took him down. He briefly moved to mount, but Garagorri powered his way out and stood up. Referee Osiris Maia quickly intervened to separate the fighters and Bandenay landed looping hooks. He tried for a takedown and Garagorri stuffed it. Bandenay fired off a wild combination that led to an exchange of hooks. Garagorri flurried in the final minute and stunned Bandenay with a left hook after stuffing a takedown. Both men landed hooks before the bell. 10-9 Garagorri.

Winner: Luiz Eduardo Garagorri by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 13-0-0.

Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir vs Ilir “The Sledgehammer” Latifi

Round 1:

Oezdemir landed a nice left hand and a knee early on, but Latifi dumped him on his head. Oezdemir worked back to his feet against the cage and he landed a nice one-two that was countered by a right hook from Latifi. Oezdemir jumped in with a flying knee and Latifi clinched. Oezdemir broke free and Latifi’s face began to swell up, particularly below his right eye. Oezdemir landed a hard leg kick and followed with another one, but Latifi answered back with a lunging one-two. Both men landed uppercuts and Oezdemir followed with a right hook. He avoided Latifi’s takedown attempts and scored with punches and shoulder strikes before time expired. 10-9 Oezdemir.

Round 2:

The second round began with Oezdemir mixing up his strikes with jabs and leg kicks. A nice right hook scored for Latifi, but Oezdemir kept the pressure on with jabs and one-twos. Latifi landed another solid hook, but Oezdemir backed him up against the cage and flurried with punches. He dropped Latifi with a knee and swarmed on him with punches as Latifi got back to his feet. Oezdemir hurt a fagitued Latifi again with punches and knees to the head and body. A hard leg kick landed for Oezdemir and he followed with punches. A left hook dropped Latifi and Oezdemir knocked him out cold with a second one.

Winner: Volkan Oezdemir by KO (Punches) at 4:31 of round two. He improves to 16-4-0.

Rodolfo “The Black Belt Hunter” Vieira vs Oskar “Imadlo” Piechota

Round 1:

Vieira opened the action with a stiff jab and he followed with another one soon after. He tried for a takedown, but Piechota sprawled and got back to his feet. Vieira took him down against the base of the cage soon after and Piechota looked to counter with a triangle choke. Vieira looked to pass to mount and he landed punches from top position in Piechota’s half-guard. Vieira postired up with more punches, but Piechota kicked him off and stood up. He used elbows to fend off Vieira’s takedown attempts until the bell. 10-9 Vieira.

Round 2:

Piechota landed left and right hooks early in the second round and he avoided a takedown attempt from a fatigued Vieira. After a brief exchange on the feet, Vieira managed to get Piechota down and he moved to mount, but Piechota bucked him off and stood up. Vieira dragged him back down against the cage and passed to mount. He locked on an arm-triangle choke and Piechota was forced to submit.

Winner: Rodolfo Vieira by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:26 of round two. He improves to 6-0-0.

Enrique “El Fuerte” Barzola vs Bobby “The Wolfman” Moffett

Round 1:

The fighters traded punch-kick combos throughout the first two minutes. Moffett landed head kicks and right hands that were met by combinations and kicks from Barzola in return. Barzola mixed in leg kicks and he landed a solid right hand with one minute remaining in the round. Moffett stayed busy with punches over the top and kicks to Barzola’s head and upperbody. Barzola secured a brief takedown before the end of the close round. 10-9 Moffett.

Round 2:

Barzola opened round two with combinations and Moffett countered with kicks. Barzola briefly took him down, but Moffett worked back to his feet and he landed two more kicks soon after. Moffett took Barzola’s back, but Barzola turned into the clinch and landed a big combination. He kept the pressure on with punches as Moffett’s offence slowed down. He briefly dragged Barzola down, but could not hold him there and time was called after Barzola was kicked in the groin. Action resumed and Barzola landed a lead left hook that backed Moffett up against the cage. Moffett regained his footing and landed a nice right hand that led to an exchange of heavy punches. Moffett backed Barzola up with a flurry and a head kick, which promoted Barzola to take him down before the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Barzola.

Round 3:

Barzola struck first in the final round with a right hook that led to an exchange of leg kicks and power punches. Barzola backed Moffett up with a flurry and the fighters battled for takedowns against the cage before separating. Moffett landed jabs and Barzola countered with an overhand right and a leg kick. Barzola remained the aggressor and he connected with more right hands, but Moffett cracked him with two counter right hooks in close. Barzola rushed forward with a left hook and a body kick that were countered by a combination from Moffett in return. Barzola flurried and Moffett answered with strikes in return, but Barzola closed out the fight with a key takedown. Very close round and fight. 10-9 Barzola.

Winner: Enrique Barzola by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 16-4-1.

Undercard Fights:

– Gilbert “Durinho” Burns defeated Alexey Kunchenko by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 16-3-0 with the win.

– Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane defeated Raphael “Bebezão” Pessoa by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:12 of round one. He improves to 4-0-0 with the win.

– Marina Rodriguez defeated Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 12-0-1 with the win.

– Rogerio Bontorin defeated Raulian Paiva by TKO (Doctor Stoppage – Cut) at 2:56 of round one. He improves to 16-1-0, 1 NC with the win.

– Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez defeated Geraldo “The Spartan” de Freitas Jr. by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30) after three rounds. He improves to 14-4-1 with the win.

– Alex “Leko” da Silva Coelho defeated Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 21-2-0 with the win.

– Veronica Macedo defeated Polyana “Dama de Ferro” Viana by Submission (Armbar) at 1:09 of round one. She improves to 6-3-1 with the win.