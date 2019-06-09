Deep Jewels 24 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 24th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 24 was headlined by a flyweight bout between returning UFC veteran Rin Nakai and Thai challenger Kaewjai “Kaew” Prachumwong, who made her Deep Jewels debut.

In the 49kg co-feature, Emi Tomimatsu took on Mizuki Furuse. Veteran contender Mika “Future Princess” Nagano battled newcomer Miki Motono in strawweight action, and Nanaka Kawamura faced off against Mao at 51kg. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 24 card.

Flyweight Bout – 3×5

Rin Nakai vs Kaewjai “Kaew” Prachumwong

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Nakai circled on the outside and avoided most of Prachumwong’s punches in the opening 90 seconds. Two big combinations landed for Nakai and Prachumwong backed up. Nakai briefly threw her to the mat but allowed her to stand. Overhand rights landed for Nakai and a bloodied Prachumwong answered with head kicks. Nakai tripped her and allowed her to stand again.

Round 2:

Nakai caught a kick from Prachumwong in round two and fired back with right hands over the top. Prachumwong continued to throw single kicks and Nakai countered with kick-punch combos. She dumped Prachumwong to the mat and dropped a series of punches and hammerfists while standing over her opponent. Prachumwong turtled up and the referee waved off the fight.

Winner: Rin Nakai by TKO (Punches) at 1:56 of round two. She improves to 21-2-1.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Emi Tomimatsu vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fighters were cautious in the opening minute and Tomimatsu struck first with a right cross. She scored a trip takedown and landed short punches from the top that set up a brief move to half-guard. Furuse regained full guard and Tomimatsu transitioned to a kimura from North-South position after a scramble. She wrenched back on Furuse’s left arm and Furuse tapped out.

Winner: Emi Tomimatsu by Submission (Kimura) at 4:28 of round one. She improves to 15-14-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Miki Motono vs Mika “Future Princess” Nagano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The southpaws exchanged jabs and lunging left hands in the opening minute. Motono clinched and landed knees to Nagano’s thighs while pinning her in a corner. Motono got Nagano down and worked from the top in half-guard. Motono postured up with big punches and she landed more as Nagano stood up. Motono threw her back down and struck from the top until Nagano postured for a gogoplata and an armbar. Motono punched her way free and landed numerous right hands to Nagano’s face late in the round.

Round 2:

Motono picked her shots with leg kicks and straight left hands in the second round as Nagano looked to set up combinations. Nagano landed some decent shots and Motono fired back with a head kick. She mixed up her strikes to Nagano’s head and body and clipped her with a lead right hook behind the ear. Motono continued to outstrike Nagano in the final minute and she took Nagano down into half-guard. Nagano trapped her in rubber guard until the end of the fight.

Judges Nagase, Matsumiya and Hashimoto all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Motono.

Winner: Miki Motono by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

51kg Bout – 2×5

Mao vs Nanaka “Nijika” Kawamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kawamura pawed out with jabs and right hands in round one and Mao responded with leg kicks. Kawamura looked to clinch and Mao countered with a knee. Kawamura flurried with punches and Mao answered with more leg kicks. She stunned Kawamura with a counter combination and avoided her attempts to clinch. Two big right hands scored for Kawamura in the final minute.

Round 2:

The fighters traded punches again in round two and Mao used leg kicks to set up a clinch attempt. Kawamura circled away and she landed quick one-twos. Mao fired back with a combination and more leg kicks as the round progressed. She blasted Kawamura with a lengthy flurry of punches and followed with a big one-two in the final minute. The spirited fight ended with both women throwing haymakers until the bell.

Judge Toyonaga scores the fight even at 19-19, while judges Matsumiya and Nagase both have it 20-18 for the winner by Majority Decision, Mao.

Winner: Mao by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Mikiko Hiyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Aono immediately shot in and scored a big takedown into side control. She moved to mount and then locked on an arm-triangle choke, but Hiyama refused to submit. Aono landed short right hands as the fight returned to the feet and she threw Hiyama down into the scarf hold position. Hiyama fought off Aono’s scarf hold armlock attempts, but Aono peppered her with punches and maintained her grip around Hiyama’s head until the end of the lopsided round.

Round 2:

Aono reversed a takedown into side control in the second round. She mounted Hiyama and rained down punches and hammerfists with her right hand. Aono postured up with punches, then spun into a quick armbar and Hiyama hastily tapped out.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Submission (Armbar) at 2:36 of round two. She improves to 4-2-0.

44kg Bout – 2×5

Momoko Yamazaki vs Ai Takei

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fight began with a clinch in the corner and Yamazaki tried for a body-lock takedown. Takei stayed on her feet and landed short right hands while trapping Yamazaki in a headlock. Yamazaki eventually got her down and briefly passed to side control. She moved to the other side and landed punches before hunting for a guillotine choke. Yamazaki secured the standing choke, but Takei refused to submit and she pulled her head free. The fighters were separated and Yamazaki scored a headlock throw takedown at the bell.

Round 2:

Yamazaki worked for a takedown in the corner in round two. She used another guillotine choke to try to get Takei down, but Takei maintained her balance and freed herself. The referee separated the fighters and Yamazaki rushed in with punches. Takei tied her up in a clinch, but Yamazaki took Takei’s back and she landed knees to the body. Yamazaki threw Takei to the mat in the final minute and she landed short punches from half-guard before time expired.

Judges Uematsu, Yokota and Matsumiya all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamazaki.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-1-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

“Jet” Izumi Noguchi vs Ryoko “Ryo The Skywalker” Miyata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Noguchi backed Miyata into a corner and landed knees and punches in the early stages of round one. Miyata reversed briefly and landed knees of her own, but Noguchi kept the pressure on with strikes to the body. A hard right hand also landed for Noguchi and Miyata responded with a leg kick. Noguchi landed a nice punch-kick combo and she followed with more punches to Miyata’s ribs.

Round 2:

Miyata closed in and tried for a takedown in round two, but Noguchi stayed on her feet and she landed knees in close. Both women scored with one-twos and Noguchi mixed in kicks to Miyata’s lead leg and body. Noguchi got the better of the exchanges by varying her strikes and she continued to score with knees and kicks. Miyata dropped down with a heel hook attempt and Noguchi easily punched her way free. The fight returned to the feet and Noguchi landed jabs and leg kicks until the bell.

Judges Yokota, Fukuda and Matsumiya all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Noguchi.

Winner: Izumi Noguchi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-9-1.

Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout – 3×2

Shoko Fujita vs Laurie Jezequel

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. The fighters traded punches in the opening minute and Fujita held a clear speed advantage. She landed uppercuts and leg kicks in addition to straight punching combinations. Jezequel threw single kicks and punches, but struggled to land anything damaging.

Round 2:

Jezequel pressed the action with kick-punch combos in round two. Fujita responded with single kicks and punches in a reversal from the first round. Jezequel continued to land combinations of strikes in the final minute, with leg kicks and right hands being her preferred striking techniques.

Round 3:

The final round began with both women landing hard leg kicks. Fujita flurried with punches and she mixed in kicks to the body. Jezequel struck with punches over the top and Fujita continued to target her body. The fighters unloaded with punches in the final 15 seconds.

Winner: Shoko Fujita by Unanimous Decision (30-29, 29-28, 29-28) after three 2:00 rounds.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Otoha Nagao vs Sae Kokuho

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yasuhiro Tazawa. Nagao opened the fight with a flurry and a head kick, but Kokuho took her down and worked from the top. Nagao escaped to her feet and she hurt Kokuho with knees to the body. Kokuho was dropped by a combination, but she dove at Nagao’s ankle and got her down. Nagao swept into top position and landed punches as Kokuho tried for an armbar from the bottom. Nagao continued to defend until the bell.

Round 2:

The fighters circled each other for the first 50 seconds of round two and both were given a warning for inactivity. Action continued and Nagao landed kicks. Kokuho offered very little offence in return and Nagao scored at will with kicks. Kokuho finally secured a clinch and took Nagao down in a corner. She landed punches from the top until Nagao got back to her feet. The fight ended with Kokuho pinning Nagao in a corner and Nagao countering with knees.

Judge Matsumiya scores the fight even at 19-19, while judges Toyonaga and Nagase both have it 20-18 for the winner by Majority Decision, Nagao.

Winner: Otoha Nagao by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Ai Shimizu vs Sayuri Yamaguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Hard punches were exchanged in the opening seconds and Shimizu scored a headlock throw. She landed punches from top position as Yamaguchi tried to stand against the ropes. Shimizu mounted Yamaguchi and landed more punches until Yamaguchi gave up her back and scrambled up to her feet in a corner. Shimizu landed knees and punches while pinning her opponent in place. She continued to outstrike Yamaguchi in the final minute.

Round 2:

Shimizu secured another takedown in the second round and she worked from the top with short strikes until she was able to pass Yamaguchi’s guard. Yamaguchi gave up her back in a scramble and Shimizu locked on a rear-naked choke. Yamaguchi tried to defend, but was eventually forced to submit.

Winner: Ai Shimizu by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:45 of round two. She improves to 5-1-0.