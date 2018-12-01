Deep Jewels 22 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 22nd all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 22 was headlined by a Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship bout between rivals Mina Kurobe and Tomo Maesawa, who faced off for a third time in tonight’s main event.

In the featherweight co-feature, popular star “King” Reina Miura clashed with Germany’s Judith Ruis. Satomi “Sarami” Takano took on Yuko Saito in an atomweight contender’s bout, and Mika “Future Princess” Nagano battled Tanja Hoffmann. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship – 3×5

Tomo Maesawa vs Mina Kurobe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Maesawa weaves and pressures Kurobe with right hooks early on. Kurobe counters with a right cross and Maesawa steps in and out to avoid her punches. Kurobe clinches and lands half a dozen knees. Maesawa pushes her away, but Kurobe clinches again and scores with knees and punches to the body in the final minute.

Round 2:

Kurobe opens round two with jab-cross combos and clinches soon after. Maesawa counters with a trip takedown, but Kurobe immediately stands up and takes Maesawa’s back. She throws knees to Maesawa’s thigh until Maesawa breaks free. Kurobe sets up another clinch with one-two combinations, but Maesawa drops her soon after with a Superman Punch. Kurobe recovers and stands up, then closes out the round with knees in a clinch.

Round 3:

More clinch knees score for Kurobe early in the final round, but Maesawa pushes her away. She tries to take Kurobe down later in the round and Kurobe stuffs it. Kurobe continues to land knees and she knocks Maesawa off-balance with a right hand. Maesawa regains her footing and is immediately punished with more knees. Maesawa takes Kurobe’s back and pulls her down to the mat late in the close fight.

Judge Fukuda scores the fight 29-28 for Maesawa. Judge Tazawa sees it 29-28 for Kurobe. Judge Niimi has it 30-27 for the winner by Split Decision, Maesawa.

Winner: Tomo Maesawa by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 12-8-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

Featherweight Bout – 3×5

“King” Reina Miura vs Judith Ruis

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Miura throws a flying knee to open the fight and misses. She secures a waist tackle, stands over a downed Ruis and then dives into Ruis’s guard with a right hand. Ruis attacks her leg and tries to set up a reversal, but Miura thwarts her efforts. She stands over Ruis again and the referee stands the fight back up. Both women miss with right hooks before the bell.

Round 2:

Miura catches a leg kick from Ruis and takes her down in round two. She tries unsuccessfully to pass Ruis’s guard and eventually stands up. Miura kicks at Ruis’s legs and settles back into top position. Ruis once again hunts for a leglock and Miura fights free with hammerfists. The fighters scramble and battle for position as they roll on the ground, with Miura taking top late in the round.

Round 3:

Miura lands a nice right hook and takes Ruis down with a harai goshi in the final round. Ruis briefly stands up and is promptly taken down again. She manages to reverse position on the mat and takes Miura’s back, where she throws hammerfists to the sides of Miura’s head. Ruis looks for a rear-naked choke and Miura tries to slip out the back to escape. Both fighters appear to be fatigued as they stand up and Miura lands a weak leg kick. Ruis fires back with a right hook and very little transpires in the final 30 seconds.

Judge Uematsu scores the fight 30-27, while judges Niimi and Tazawa both have it 29-28. All three score it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Miura.

Winner: Reina Miura by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-2-0.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Satomi “Sarami” Takano vs Yuko Saito

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Takano catches an early kick from Saito and takes her down. Saito uses a leglock attempt to try to set up an opportunity to stand, but Takano crushes that with her posture and remains on top. She locks on an arm-triangle choke, but Saito prevents her from passing her guard and scrambles back up to her feet. Saito looks for a throw of her own, but Takano rolls through and winds up in top position as time expires.

Round 2:

Once again, Takano catches a kick and takes Saito down in round two. She lands elbows to the head from half-guard. Takano continues to throw elbows as the round progresses and she mixes in punches as well. From the top, Takano uses a guillotine choke attempt to pass Saito’s guard. Takano stands over Saito and kicks at her legs in the final minute.

Round 3:

Takano quickly takes Saito down in the final round and she looks to set up a guillotine choke from the top in Saito’s half-guard. A stalemate follows and the referee calls for a break. Back on the feet, Saito lands a body kick, but Takano catches it and she takes Saito down into half-guard. Takano lands numerous elbows and punches to the body until the end of the fight.

Judges Fukuda, Uematsu and Tazawa all score the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Takano.

Winner: Satomi Takano by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 12-11-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Tanja Hoffmann vs Mika “Future Princess” Nagano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshitaro Niimi. Nagano quickly shoots in for a takedown and Hoffmann looks to counter with a guillotine choke from her back, but Nagano is unfazed and throws punches to the body. She lands hammerfists as well until Hoffmann counters with an armbar from the bottom. Nagano defends and Hoffmann holds on to prevent her from mounting any offence. The referee stands the fighters up and Nagano gets another takedown before the bell.

Round 2:

Hoffmann looks to strike in round two, but Nagano wants none of it and she counters with a waist tackle. Hoffmann works for a triangle choke and lands punches from the bottom. The fighters trade hammerfists on the ground until the referee separates them. Back on the feet, Nagano shoots in for a takedown and Hoffmann traps her in a guillotine. Nagano pulls her head free, but she is unable to do anything with the clinch. The fighters are separated and Nagano uses a harai goshi to get Hoffmann down into side control. Nagano attacks with a mounted armbar attempt in the final ten seconds.

Judge Toyonaga scores the fight 20-18 for Hoffmann. Judges Fukuda and Tazawa both have it even at 19-19 for a Majority Draw.

Result: Majority Draw (20-18 [Hoffmann], 19-19, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. Hoffmann moves to 6-4-1, while Nagano is now 16-10-1.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Yukari Nabe vs Ibu Takamori

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Takamori opens the action with a right hook and then clinches. Nabe counters with short punches in close and reverses a harai goshi throw. She takes Takamori’s back on the ground and lands hammerfists. Takamori bucks Nabe off and takes her back. Nabe responds with a reversal of her own and moves to mount. She attempts an armbar and Takamori defends.

Round 2:

Nabe works for a takedown in round two and Takamori falls through the ropes. The fight is restarted and Nabe clinches again. Takamori gives up her back, but she maintains her grip on Nabe’s hands and a stalemate ensues until the referee calls for a break. Takamori is warned for ducking through the ropes. Nabe takes her down with a harai goshi and transitions to back control. She attempts an armbar, but Takamori escapes to her feet. Nabe chases after her and briefly gets her down. Takamori stands and Nabe trips her once more. Takamori reverses into top position and Nabe threatens with a late armbar attempt.

Judges Tazawa, Fukuda and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nabe.

Winner: Yukari Nabe by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-3-1.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Sayuri Yamaguchi vs Yuko Kiryu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshitaro Niimi. Yamaguchi establishes her jab early on and uses it to set up body kicks. Kiryu shoots in for a takedown and Yamaguchi sprawls. Kiryu switches from a single- to a double-leg, but she cannot get Yamaguchi down. Kiryu clinches again and tries to trip Yamaguchi off-balance, but Yamaguchi remains on her feet.

Round 2:

Yamaguchi opens round two with more jab-kick combos and Kiryu clinches. Yamaguchi counters with a guillotine choke and she uses it to force Kiyru down to the mat. Kiryu escapes from the choke, but Yamaguchi takes mount and then transitions to side control. Kiryu rolls and scrambles back to half-guard. Yamaguchi lands punches to the body and Kiryu is forced to give up her back. Yamaguchi sinks in one hook and attempts an armbar from back control late in the round.

Judge Toyonaga scores the fight 20-17, while judges Uematsu and Tazawa both have it 20-18. All three score it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamaguchi.

Winner: Sayuri Yamaguchi by Unanimous Decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-3-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Nanaka “Nijika” Kawamura vs Tomomi Souda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Souda tries to brawl and Kawamura counters with a waist tackle. She moves to side control, but Souda posts with her arm and stands back up. Kawamura secures another takedown and looks again to move to side control, but Souda retains full guard. She attacks with a guillotine choke attempt and uses that to stand up. Kawamura lands hooks in close and Souda grabs on to her in order to avoid more damage. Late in the round, Souda fires off wild punches.

Round 2:

Kawamura counters Souda’s left hands with a takedown attempt in round two. Souda sprawls and lands clinch knees. Kawamura gets her down and hunts for an arm-triangle choke. Souda defends and battles back to her feet. She lands a nice right hook and Kawamura clinches. Both women throw knees until the referee separates them. Souda tries to initiate a striking exchange and Kawamura takes her down. She prevents Souda from reversing and remains on top until the end of the fight.

Judges Toyonaga, Niimi and Uematsu all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kawamura.

Winner: Nanaka Kawamura by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-2-0.

53.5kg Bout – 2×5

Asami “Akaringo” Nakai vs “Jet” Izumi Noguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Nakai lands two left jabs and follows with a right hook. Noguchi tries to clinch and Nakai shrugs her off. She continuously lands left jabs and her speed is too quick for Noguchi, who is forced to clinch. Nakai sprawls and scores with more jabs, but Noguchi finally secures a double-leg takedown. Nakai reverses with a bridge and stands back up, and she lands more jabs before the bell.

Round 2:

Noguchi continues to try to clinch in round two, but Nakai takes her down with a harai goshi throw and lands a soccer kick to the body. Noguchi returns to her feet and scores a brief double-leg takedown, but Nakai immediately stands up. Noguchi is relentless with her takedown attempts and Nakai begins to tire. Noguchi gets her down and throws punches to the body before moving to side control. Nakai tries to roll and Noguchi counters by taking mount. Nakai scrambles into top position and closes out the fight with ground and pound.

Judges Niimi, Uematsu and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nakai.

Winner: Asami Nakai by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-1-0.