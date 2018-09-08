The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas tonight for UFC 228: “Woodley vs Till.” The event was headlined by a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley and unbeaten challenger Darren “The Gorilla” Till.

In the strawweight co-feature, former title challengers Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz clashed to determine a top contender at 115 pounds. Zabit Magomedsharipov battled Brandon “Killer B” Davis at featherweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the main card.

UFC Welterweight Championship

Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley vs Darren “The Gorilla” Till

Round 1:

Woodley flurried with punches and a big knee to open the fight, and he backed Tilled up against the cage after securing a clinch. The fighters were quickly separated and Woodley landed a rushing right hand. Till blocked a head kick and Woodley clinched again. He landed knees to the thigh until Till reversed position against the cage. Referee Dan Miragliotta quickly separated the fighters once again and Till landed a left hook. He attempted a head kick before the bell. 10-9 Woodley.

Round 2:

Woodley floored Till with a right hand to begin round two and he unloaded with huge elbows from top position on the ground. Till tried to hold on, but Woodley was relentless with elbows and they opened a gash on Till’s forehead. Woodley passed to half-guard and landed more slashing elbows. He briefly secured mount, but Till scrambled back to half-guard. Woodley used elbows to set up a tight Brabo choke, and Till was forced to submit.

Winner: Tyron Woodley by Submission (Brabo Choke) at 4:19 of round two. He improves to 19-3-1 and remains the UFC Welterweight Champion.

Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Round 1:

Andrade rocked Kowalkiewicz with a combination right away and she swarmed on her with more punches. Kowalkiewicz was unsteady on her feet, but she recovered and landed a solid flurry of her own. Right hooks landed for both women and Kowalkiewicz scored with uppercuts. Andrade remained effective with overhand rights and Kowalkiewicz jabbed from a distance. She walked forward with a three-punch flurry, but Andrade ducked under and landed a devastating right hand that sent an unconscious Kowalkiewicz careening to the canvas.

Winner: Jéssica Andrade by KO (Punch) at 1:58 of round one. She improves to 19-6-0.

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Brandon “Killer B” Davis

Round 1:

Davis kept Magomedsharipov at bay with jabs and leg kicks in the opening two minutes. Magomedsharipov lunged in with a stiff jab of his own, but he ate two more leg kicks for his efforts. Davis mixed things up with punch-kick combos, but Magomedsharipov caught a kick and responded with a hard one-two. Davis backed Magomedsharipov up against the cage, but Magomedsharipov tagged him with two left hooks and circled away. A jumping switch kick landed for Magomedsharipov, who ducked under a winging hook and took Davis’s back. He suplexed him down, but Davis stood before the bell. 10-9 Magomedsharipov due to the late rally.

Round 2:

Magomedsharipov took Davis’s back again early in round two and he landed knees to Davis’s thighs before dragging him down to the mat. Davis finally stood up, but Magomedsharipov dumped him on his head and sunk in one hook from back control. He punished Davis with hard right hands to the side of his face, but Davis scrambled up and broke free. Magomedsharipov effortlessly tripped him to the mat with a leg sweep and moved to back control again. Davis nearly shook him off, but Magomedsharipov latched on to his left leg and wrenched back with a kneebar while also trapping his other leg. Davis had nowhere to go and tapped out.

Winner: Zabit Magomedsharipov by Submission (Kneebar) at 3:46 of round two. He improves to 16-1-0.

Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera vs John “The Magician” Dodson

Round 1:

Leg kicks were exchanged early on and Dodson lunged in with a left hand. He caught a kick from Rivera and pushed him backwards while connecting with left hooks. A head kick and a straight left hand landed for Dodson, and he defended well against a Rivera suplex attempt. Rivera scored with a left hand and two chopping leg kicks. He followed with right crosses and Dodson replied with a one-two. Both fighters lost their balance while throwing punches and Rivera cracked Dodson with two right hands late in the close round. 10-9 Rivera.

Round 2:

Rivera pressed the action with leg kicks and right hands in the second round. He used feints to keep Dodson guessing, but Dodson scored with a solid body kick in return. The crowd grew restless with Dodson’s inactivity as the round progressed and Rivera dictated the pace with jabs and leg kicks. Time was called after Dodson was kicked in the groin, but action resumed and Rivera just missed with a head kick. Rivera caught a kick and landed a right hand as the fighters separated. 10-9 Rivera.

Round 3:

Dodson kept his distance and circled in the final round as Rivera maintained centre control of the Octagon and threw jabs and leg kicks. Dodson finally landed a body kick with two minutes remaining and Rivera immediately countered with a leg kick. He followed with a right-left combo to the body and head, as well as another right hook soon after. The lacklustre fight ended with both men finally throwing heavy punches to the head and body. 10-9 Rivera.

Winner: Jimmie Rivera by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 22-2-0.

Abdul Razak “Judo Thunder” Alhassan vs Niko “The Hybrid” Price

Round 1:

Price scored right away with a nice right hand and Alhassan responded with a one-two. He stunned Price with looping punches and Price briefly lost his footing. He returned to his feet against the cage and Alhassan brutally knocked him out with three hooks that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Winner: Abdul Razak Alhassan by KO (Punches) at 0:43 of round one. He improves to 10-1-0.