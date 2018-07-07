The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC 226: “Miocic vs Cormier.” The event was headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between Stipe Miocic and reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel “D.C.” Cormier.

In tonight’s co-main event, Francis “The Predator” Ngannou battled fellow heavyweight contender Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder took on “Platinum” Mike Perry in featured welterwight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 226 main card.

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Daniel “D.C.” Cormier vs Stipe Miocic

Round 1:

Miocic closed the distance with early punches, but Cormier countered with two uppercuts. Miocic held him against the cage and landed knees to the body. The fighters traded one-twos and Miocic followed with a nice combination. He scored with a knee to the body and Cormier responded with stiff jabs. More one-twos backed Cormier up, but he regained his footing and landed three big punches. Time was called after Miocic was poked in the eye. Action resumed and Miocic landed two right hands. A big right hook dropped Miocic and Cormier finished him with four more shots.

Winner: Daniel Cormier by KO (Punches) at 4:33 of round one. He improves to 21-1-0, 1 NC and becomes the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs Francis “The Predator” Ngannou

Round 1:

The fighters cautiously circled in the opening minute until Lewis landed a kick to the upper body and a one-two. He followed with a jumping switch kick and a second one to the body. The pace remained slow and Lewis briefly clinched after landing a body kick. Ngannou finally landed a jab to the ribs and Lewis fired back with another one-two. He landed one more switch kick before the end of the uneventful round. 10-9 Lewis.

Round 2:

Little transpired in the first minute of round two. Lewis landed one body kick and Ngannou remained extremely timid. Lewis clinched and Ngannou pushed him away. Fans began chanting and booing at the lack of action. Lewis threw occasional kicks and referee Herb Dean called time to warn both fighters for inactivity. Ngannou landed a jab and Lewis responded with a switch kick to the body. He pressed forward with two lunging hooks and another body kick. Ngannou landed one uppercut late in the round. 10-9 Lewis.

Round 3:

Round three featured very little action again, with Lewis throwing occasional right hands and body kicks while Ngannou appeared to be content to throw nothing in return. A leg kick landed for Lewis and he countered a front kick with a lunging flurry. Lewis threw a right hand to the body and another kick. He ducked under a head kick attempt from Ngannou and the fighters traded punches in a brief exchange. Ngannou caught a kick and tried to take Lewis down as time expired, and he landed one strike after the bell. 10-9 Lewis.

Winner: Derrick Lewis by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 20-5-0, 1 NC.

“Platinum” Mike Perry vs Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder

Round 1:

The fighters clashed heads almost immediately and both sustained forehead cuts. Felder clinched and Perry landed two standing elbows. Felder broke free and scored with an overhand right. Perry landed another standing elbow and Felder responded with a spinning one that landed. Felder landed a knee and a left hook, and Perry fired back with an uppercut. Felder landed a head kick and followed with four jabs. Perry kicked at his lead leg and avoided a spinning wheel kick. Felder threw a leg kick and another spinning wheel kick. Perry stuffed a takedown at the bell. 10-9 Felder.

Round 2:

After an exchange of punches in round two, Perry took Felder down and he landed standing elbows after the fighters returned to their feet. Felder answered with two right hands and a spinning back kick. A series of chopping leg kicks landed for Felder, but Perry opened a bad cut beside Felder’s right eye with a lead left hook. Time was called to check on the cut, which bled profusely. Action continued in the clinch and Perry landed an elbow. He suplexed Felder to the mat and landed right hands. The fighters stood and both men landed elbows in the final seconds. 10-9 Perry.

Round 3:

Perry opened the final round with right hands and he followed with a left hook that re-opened the cut beside Felder’s eye. A spinning back kick to the liver landed for Felder and Perry briefly retreated. A winging right hook scored for Perry and he followed with a head kick. Felder threw two kicks to the body and Perry shot in for a takedown. He took Felder’s back and threw knees to the thighs. Felder spun free from the clinch and landed jabs and knees. 10-9 Perry.

Winner: Mike Perry by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 12-3-0.

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis vs Michael “Maverick” Chiesa

Round 1:

Chiesa caught a kick and took Pettis down right away. Pettis used the cage wall to scramble up to his feet and he took Chiesa’s back. Cheisa turned into the clinch and both men looked for takedowns. Pettis stuffed two, but Chiesa got him down on his third try. Pettis postured for a triangle choke and an armbar, but Chiesa punched his way free. Pettis kicked him off and landed a leg kick after standing back up. He landed more kicks and just missed with a spinning switch kick. Pettis knocked Chiesa down with a kick just as the bell sounded. 10-9 Pettis.

Round 2:

Pettis countered a body kick with a right hand that wobbled Chiesa early in round two and he jumped guard with a guillotine choke. Chiesa escaped, but Pettis switched to a triangle choke and then a triangle armbar. Chiesa had nowhere to go and tapped out.

Winner: Anthony Pettis by Submission (Triangle Armbar) at 0:52 of round two. He improves to 21-7-0.

Khalil “The War Horse” Rountree vs Gokhan “The Rebel” Saki

Round 1:

Saki opened the fight with leg kicks and Roundtree answered with a left cross. A right hand and another leg kick landed for Saki, but Rountree floored him with a straight left. A dazed Saki stayed down and Rountree finished him off with a barrage of hammerfists.

Winner: Khalil Rountree by KO (Punches) at 1:36 of round one. He improves to 7-2-0, 1 NC.