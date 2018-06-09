Deep Jewels 20 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 20th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 20 was headlined by an atomweight contender’s bout between former strawweight titleholder Emi Tomimatsu and South Korea’s Jeong Eun Park, who made her Deep Jewels debut.

In the featherweight co-feature, rising star “King” Reina Miura welcomed Eun Ji Choi to the Deep Jewels ring. At flyweight, Yukari Nabe faced highly-touted judoka Kana Watanabe in a rematch from their draw at Deep Jewels 19 in March. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Jeong Eun Park vs Emi Tomimatsu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Tomimatsu immediately circles to the left and Park scores with a jab and a right hook to the body. More hooks land for Park and she continues to outstrike Tomimatsu with combinations to the body and head. Park darts in and out with punches and fights off a Tomimatsu clinch attempt. Tomimatsu catches a kick late in the round, but she is unable to get Park down.

Round 2:

Park establishes her jab again in round two and motions for Tomimatsu to bring it on. She snaps Tomimatsu’s head back with a jab and follows with a right hand to the body. Tomimatsu finally scores with jabs of her own and lands knees to the body soon after. She takes Park down and Park counters with a guillotine choke attempt before the bell.

Round 3:

Tomimatsu misses with hooks in the final round and Park takes advantage by landing one-twos to the head and body. She tries for a takedown, but Tomimatsu sprawls and attacks with a standing kimura. Park loses her balance and Tomimatsu works from the top in half-guard. She passes to side control, but Park tries to explode out and Tomimatsu threatens with submission attempts. Park escapes to her feet and jabs from a distance. She stuffs a late takedown attempt and lands more jabs until the end of the competitive fight.

Judges Umeki, Tazawa and Toyonaga all score the fight 29-28 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Park.

Winner: Jeong Eun Park by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-3-1.

Featherweight Bout – 3×5

“King” Reina Miura vs Eun Ji Choi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Miura circles to the left and lands kicks to the lead leg and body of Choi. She trips Choi to the mat and takes her back. Miura flattens Choi out and lands numerous unanswered punches from back control until the fight is stopped.

Winner: Reina Miura by TKO (Punches) at 1:40 of round one. She improves to 9-1-0.

Flyweight Bout – 3×5

Kana Watanabe vs Yukari Nabe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Nabe hurts Watanabe with a short right hook and Watanabe clinches in order to avoid further damage. She drags Nabe down, but the fight quickly returns to the feet and both women throw left jabs. Nabe clinches and Watanabe reverses in a corner. She briefly takes Nabe down, but Nabe quickly stands up. Watanabe attempts a harai goshi throw and Nabe defends until the bell.

Round 2:

Nabe clinches in round two and Watanabe counters with knees. The fighters trade more knees in the ensuing minute, with Watanabe landing the more damaging strikes. Nabe mixes in short uppercuts in the clinch and Watanabe gets stuck in the ropes. The referee separates the fighters and warns Nabe for rope grabs. Watanabe scores with a right hook and Nabe clinches late in the round.

Round 3:

Watanabe opens round three with a straight right hand and the fighters become tangled in the ropes after a failed harai goshi attempt from Watanabe. After a restart, Watanabe uses right hands to try to stop Nabe’s forward momentum. Nabe clinches and lands short uppercuts until Watanabe takes her down. Nabe sits up and stands, but she is taken back down one more time before the end of the close fight. Nabe is penalised with one Yellow Card for repeated rope grabs, which proves to be costly.

Judge Yoshinori Umeki scores the fight even at 28-28. Judges Masato Fukuda and Minoru Toyonaga have it 28-27 and 29-28, respectively, for the winner by Majority Decision, Watanabe.

Winner: Kana Watanabe by Majority Decision (29-28, 28-27, 28-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-0-1.

Flyweight Bout – 3×5

Shizuka Sugiyama vs Sachiko Fujimori

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Fujimori struck first with left hooks that prompted Sugiyama to clinch and throw knees. She swept out Fujimori’s leg and landed ground and pound from back control. Fujimori stood up, only to be pushed back down. She immediately rose to her feet and Sugiyama punished her with punches to the side of her head. The fighters traded hooks late in the round and Sugiyama scored with more knees in close.

Round 2:

Sugiyama countered more of Fujimori’s punches with knees in a clinch in round two. She took Fujimori down with an osoto gari and moved to back control when Fujimori attempted to stand up. Sugiyama punched from the back as Fujimori sat up and tried to stand. Sugiyama then spun into an armbar attempt, but Fujimori escaped before the bell.

Round 3:

In round three, Sugiyama took Fujimori down and secured back control as Fujimori battled back to her feet. Sugiyama prevented Fujimori from turning into the clinch and she kept her pinned against the ropes while landing punches to the sides of Fujimori’s face. Sugiyama eventually took Fujimori down and continued to land punches until Fujimori stood up. In the final minute, Sugiyama scored one more takedown and she closed out the round with ground and pound.

Judges Uematsu, Tazawa and Fukuda all score the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Sugiyama.

Winner: Shizuka Sugiyama by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 16-5-1.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Furuse opens the action with a head kick, but Aono counters with a double-leg takedown. She moves to side control, but Furuse scrambles back to half-guard. Aono stands and Furuse kicks from the bottom. Aono drops down and strikes from Furuse’s full guard. She stands again and the referee calls for a break. Aono catches a body kick and takes Furuse down once more.

Round 2:

Aono wastes no time in clinching and taking Furuse down in round two. She passes to side control and Furuse once again does well to fight her way back to half-guard. She is unable to bridge out, but traps Aono in full guard and limits her offence. Aono punches to the body until the fighters are stood up. Within seconds, Aono takes Furuse back down and strikes from the top. Furuse attempts an armbar and a leglock, but Aono easily escapes and she lands more punches before the end of the fight.

Judges Naoya Uematsu, Masato Fukuda and Yoshinori Umeki all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Aono.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-1-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Nanaka “Nijika” Kawamura vs Momoko Yamazaki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The fighters brawl right away and both women land right hands. Yamazaki misses with looping hooks and Kawamura counters with crisp rights. She lands a big hook to the body and Yamazaki turtles up, forcing referee Fukuda to wave off the brief fight.

Winner: Nanaka Kawamura by TKO (Punch To The Body) at 0:39 of round one. She improves to 1-1-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Saito vs “Jet” Izumi Noguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Saito secures an early clinch and throws Noguchi to the mat with a harai goshi. She punches from the top and Noguchi tries to limit damage by grabbing Saito’s hand. Noguchi attempts to kick Saito off, but Saito passes to half-guard. She prevents Noguchi from standing up and takes her back in a scramble. Saito works for a rear-naked choke, but Noguchi slips out and she shrugs Saito off of her back before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Noguchi attempts a head kick in round two and Saito blocks it. She tries for takedowns and Noguchi ultimately gives up her back after falling to the mat. Noguchi sits up and Saito hunts for a rear-naked choke once again from back control. Noguchi stands and Saito tries to take her back down with a harai goshi throw. This fails and Noguchi takes top position as a result. Saito sweeps and strikes from the top, but Noguchi escapes to her feet before time expires.

Judges Masato Fukuda, Naoya Uematsu and Minoru Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Saito.

Winner: Yuko Saito by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-1-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Mao vs Ryoko “Ryo The Skywalker” Miyata

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Mao opens the fight with leg kicks and left jabs, then follows with a right hook. Miyata uses her jab to try to slow Mao’s momentum, but Mao continues to score with the same combinations repeatedly and she easily outstrikes Miyata in volume. Mao clinches, but little transpires and the referee separates the fighters. Miyata lands a straight right hand and both women trade jabs until the bell.

Round 2:

Mao lands front kicks and jabs in the second round. Miyata responds with jabs and a body kick, but she slips and this allows Mao to take top position on the ground. Miyata tries unsuccessfully for an armbar from the bottom and the fighters stand back up. Mao lands another front kick and Miyata chases her down with jabs and right hands.

Judges Yoshinori Umeki, Naoya Uematsu and Minoru Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Mao.

Winner: Mao by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.