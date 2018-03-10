Deep Jewels 19 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 19th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 19 was headlined by a Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship rematch between Mina Kurobe and challenger Satomi “Sarami” Takano, who first faced off in November 2014.

In the lightweight co-feature, popular rising star “King” Reina Miura looked to get back on track against So Young Park. Yukari Nabe battled highly-touted judoka Kana Watanabe at flyweight, and Tomo Maesawa met Yuko Saito at atomweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship – 3×5

Mina Kurobe vs Satomi “Sarami” Takano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Takano opens the action with a right hook and Kurobe clinches. She takes Takano’s back on the feet and throws punches to the sides of her face. After separating, both fighters land right hooks. Kurobe clinches again and Takano counters with elbows. She breaks free and drops Kurobe with a left hook. Kurobe recovers and tries for a single-leg takedown, but Takano takes her back in the process. She lands hammerfists until Kurobe scrambles up to her feet. Kurobe chases Takano down with hooks until the bell.

Round 2:

Kurobe clinches and looks for leg sweeps from both sides in round two. Takano defends well, but Kurobe eventually throws her down to the mat and takes her back. Takano stands with Kurobe on her back and Kurobe works for another throw. Takano is able to break free, but Kurobe scores with a front kick and clinches soon after. She lands knees in close, but Takano counters with a takedown of her own late in the round.

Round 3:

The final round begins with Takano landing right hooks that halt Kurobe’s forward movement. Kurobe uses her jab to set up a clinch and then follows with knees to the body. After a brief separation, Kurobe closes the distance again by landing right hands and clinching. She takes Takano’s back on the feet, but Takano breaks Kurobe’s grip and circles out. Kurobe scores with more right hands and knees in an ensuing clinch. The entertaining title bout ends with both women landing hooks in a spirited exchange.

Judges Tazawa, Umeda and Uematsu all score the fight 29-28 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kurobe.

Winner: Mina Kurobe by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 12-3-0 and remains the Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

Lightweight Bout – 3×5

“King” Reina Miura vs So Young Park

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Miura lands an early body kick and Park tries to counter with a harai goshi. She fails and Miura takes top position on the ground. Effortlessly, Miura passes to side control and locks on a kimura. The referee wastes no time in stepping in to stop the brief fight.

Winner: Reina Miura by Technical Submission (Kimura) at 1:30 of round one. She improves to 8-1-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Kana Watanabe vs Yukari Nabe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Following an exchange of right hands, Watanabe moves forward and pushes Nabe down to the mat. Nabe returns to her feet and Watanabe tries for a standing rear-naked choke. Nabe drops down to the mat in order to avoid the choke. The fighters stand and Watanabe takes Nabe down with a harai goshi, but Nabe immediately reverses and takes top position. She punches to the body, but Watanabe grabs on to her neck and scrambles back up to her feet before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Nabe works for an early single-leg takedown in round two, but it is Watanabe who gets the fight to the mat with a harai goshi throw. She takes Nabe’s back and hunts for a rear-naked choke. Nabe escapes to her feet and both fighters fall after Watanabe fails with a takedown attempt. She still manages to take Nabe’s back again, but Watanabe cannot hold Nabe down for long. The fighters stand and Nabe loses her balance. Watanabe takes her back and time expires.

Judge Uematsu scores the fight 20-18 for Watanabe. Judges Tazawa and Umeda strangely have it 19-19 for a puzzling Majority Draw.

Result: Majority Draw (20-18 [Watanabe], 19-19, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. Watanabe moves to 2-0-1, while Nabe is now 3-2-1.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Tomo Maesawa vs Yuko Saito

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Both fighters throw jabs and Saito attempts a double-leg takedown. Maesawa stuffs it and also fights off a harai goshi. Saito clinches and punches to the body. Referee Umeki pauses the action due to a low blow and Saito tries and fails with another harai goshi attempt after the restart. Maesawa takes her back in the process, but she is unable to sink in her hooks and this allows Saito to stand. Maesawa lands right hands on the feet and Saito works for a clinch takedown before the bell.

Round 2:

The fighters circle each other in round two and Maesawa connects with a straight right hand. She takes Saito down into half-guard and tries to pass to mount. Maesawa scores with punches from the top until the referee stands the fighters up after they become tangled in the ropes. Saito shoots in for a single-leg takedown and Maesawa sprawls. The fight returns to the feet and Maesawa clinches. She tries unsuccessfully for a kosoto garai throw and the fight ends with both women landing strikes in the clinch.

Judges Umeda, Tazawa and Fukuda all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Maesawa.

Winner: Tomo Maesawa by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-8-0.

Flyweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko “Amiba” Oya vs Hikari Sato

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fighters brawl right away and Oya lands a right hook. Sato takes her down with a harai goshi, but Oya reverses and takes top position following a scramble. Sato uses the ropes and corner post to change her posture. She stands and secures a double-leg takedown into Oya’s half-guard. Sato punches from the top until Oya bridges out and stands back up. Punches are exchanged on the feet until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Sato once again counters Oya’s aggression on the feet with a harai goshi throw in round two. The fighters become tangled in the ropes and the referee calls for a break. Sato attempts a throw and gives up her back in the process. She manages to scramble free into top position and attempts a heel hook. Oya easily escapes and she responds with hard punches from the top. Sato rolls and tries for another leg lock. Oya defends well and prevents her from moving while landing more punches. The fighters stand and Oya stuffs a takedown. She closes out the fight with hammerfists.

Judge Fukuda sees the fight even at 19-19. Judges Umeda and Tazawa both have it 20-18 for the winner by Majority Decision, Oya.

Winner: Yuko Oya by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 9-5-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Kiryu vs Tomomi Souda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kiryu uses her jab to set up a clinch. Souda backs her into a corner and the fighters exchange knees to the body. Souda lands a nice right hook after breaking free from the clinch and Kiryu responds with a double-leg takedown. She moves to side control and then to mount. Kiryu locks on a tight armbar and the referee waves off the fight.

Winner: Yuko Kiryu by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:44 of round one. She improves to 6-6-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Mizuki Furuse vs Nanaka Kawamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Kawamura lands a right hook and Furuse quickly counters with a double-leg takedown to avoid any further damage. Kawamura stands and clinches, and both fighters throw knees to the body. Furuse lands a Superman Punch and Kawamura chases after her with right hooks immediately after. Furuse ultimately uses a waist tackle to get Kawamura down and she tries for a rear-naked choke. Kawamura escapes and she strikes from the top in the final seconds.

Round 2:

Furuse scores an early takedown in round two and she punches from the top in mount. Kawamura does her best to hold on to Furuse and prevent her from posturing up with harder punches. Kawamura then tries to scramble and reverse position, but Furuse immediately takes her back down into mount once again. She uses ground and pound to set up an armbar. It’s deep, but Kawamura refuses to tap out.

Judges Umeki, Umeda and Tazawa all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Furuse.

Winner: Mizuki Furuse by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-3-0.

50kg Catchweight Bout – 2×5

Mika “Arami” Arai vs Pan “Kai” Hui

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Arai scores an early double-leg takedown when Hui moves forward. Hui turns as she tries to stand up and Arai takes her back. Hui ducks her head low and the fighters fall through the ropes, forcing the referee to call for a break. Arai gets another takedown into back control and Hui once again tries to break free by falling forward. Arai counters with a rear-naked choke attempt, but Hui escapes and she lands punches late in the round.

Round 2:

Arai briefly takes Hui down with a harai goshi in round two, but Hui immediately stands back up. Arai scores another throw and follows with punches from top position. Hui stands and Arai uses a third harai goshi to get her back down. She takes Hui’s back and lands hammerfists. The fight eventually returns to the feet and Arai clinches. Hui tries to break free and brawl, but time expires.

Judges Tazawa, Umeda and Uematsu all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Arai.

Winner: Mika Arai by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-0-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Anna Kiriyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Aono shoots a double-leg takedown and takes side control. Kiriyama scrambles back to full guard, but Aono lands punches from the top. Kiriyama briefly stands and Aono takes her down again. She lands hammerfists from Kiriyama’s half-guard. Kiriyama bridges and gives up her back. Aono loses her grip and Kiriyama stands up, but she is promptly taken back down into half-guard.

Round 2:

Aono lands right hooks and takes Kiriyama down with a double-leg takedown. She tries for an arm-triangle choke from Kiriyama’s half-guard. Aono cannot secure the choke, but she lands hard punches while trapping Kiriyama’s left arm behind her neck. Aono moves to mount and rains down more punches until the bell.

Judge Tazawa scores the fight 20-16, while judges Umeda and Uematsu both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Aono.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Unanimous Decision (20-16, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-1-0.