UFC Fight Night 124: “Stephens vs Choi” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri tonight for UFC Fight Night 124: “Stephens vs Choi.” The event was headlined by a featherweight bout between Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen” Stephens and popular prospect “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi.

In the flyweight co-feature, “12 Gauge” Paige VanZant took on Jessica-Rose “Jessy Jess” Clark. Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman battled Emil “Valhalla” Weber Meek. Darren “The Damage” Elkins met Michael “The Menace” Johnson. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen” Stephens vs “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi

Round 1:

The fight began with an exchange of leg kicks and Choi scored with a knee in close. He landed more leg kicks and Stephens answered with overhand rights. A step-in elbow landed for Choi and he clinched with Stephens against the cage. Stephens broke free with a standing elbow and Choi chopped away at his leg with kicks. Stiff jabs and more leg kicks landed for Choi, followed by a one-two. 10-9 Choi.

Round 2:

Huge haymakers were exchanged in round two and both men were bloodied by stiff jabs. Stephens snapped Choi’s head back with an overhand right and he followed with kicks and a combination. He dropped Choi with a right hook and dove in with huge elbows and punches on the ground until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Jeremy Stephens by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 2:36 of round two. He improves to 27-14-0.

Jessica-Rose “Jessy Jess” Clark vs “12 Gauge” Paige VanZant

Round 1:

Clark countered VanZant’s early aggression with a short one-two and a lead left hook. She easily avoided VanZant’s flashy kicks and fired off a combination. VanZant tried to throw Clark to the mat, but Clark wound up on top. VanZant stood and Clark used an arm-triangle choke to take her back down. She kept VanZant pinned down and peppered her with punches to the body. 10-9 Clark.

Round 2:

The second round began with Clark landing punches, but VanZant countered with a spinning backfist and the fighters clinched against the cage. Clark attempted a takedown and wound up on the bottom. She used a heel hook attempt to stand and promptly dumped VanZant to the mat. She moved from half-guard to VanZant’s back and then framed up a triangle choke in a scramble. Clark tightened the choke and VanZant tried to punch her way free. Clark kept her trapped in the choke and landed elbows and punches from the bottom. 10-9 Clark.

Round 3:

VanZant attempted a flying switch knee in round three and Clark fired back with punches. VanZant kicked from a distance until Clark closed in with another combination. The fighters traded kicks and VanZant landed at a higher volume. Clark picked up the pace with a punch-kick combo late in the relatively uneventful round. 10-9 VanZant.

Winner: Jessica-Rose Clark by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 9-4-0, 1 NC.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman vs Emil “Valhalla” Weber Meek

Round 1:

Usman took Meek down right away and immediately found himself trapped in a guillotine choke. Usman eventually escaped and he worked for an arm-triangle choke from the top. Meek broke free and stood up against the cage, but Usman elevated him into the air and slammed him down. Meek scrambled up and Usman dragged him down again after taking his back. Meek rolled over and Usman closed out the round with punches and elbows from Meek’s guard. 10-9 Usman.

Round 2:

Meek threw body kicks and followed with a spinning backfist in the second round. Usman shot in for a takedown and he took Meek’s back after dragging him down. Meek countered with elbows from the bottom, but Usman landed elbows of his own and they opened a cut on Meek’s forehead. Usman kept the pressure on with ground and pound until the end of the round. 10-9 Usman.

Round 3:

Time was called early in round three after Usman was kicked in the groin, but action resumed and Meek flurried with punches. He followed with elbows in a clinch until Usman slammed him down to the mat. Meek kicked Usman off, but Usman maintained back control in a scramble and he used it to pull Meek back down. Meek rolled and tried to counter with a kimura, but Usman easily defended. When Meek briefly stood up, Usman suplexed him back down. 10-9 Usman.

Winner: Kamaru Usman by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 12-1-0.

Darren “The Damage” Elkins vs Michael “The Menace” Johnson

Round 1:

Johnson stunned Elkins with early left and right hooks, and Elkins fell awkwardly off-balance after Johnson countered a body kick with a right hook. Johnson wobbled Elkins again with a straight left hand and Elkins struggled to land anything in return. Elkins finally connected with a one-two, but it did not slow Johnson’s forward momentum and he cracked Elkins with a left cross. Big punches scored for Johnson and Elkins backpedalled. Johnson remained the aggressor on the feet until the bell. 10-9 Johnson, if not a 10-8.

Round 2:

Elkins took Johnson down in the second round and worked from the top in Johnson’s half-guard. He took Johnson’s back in a scramble and worked for a rear-naked choke. He got his forearm under Johnson’s chin and Johnson was forced to submit.

Winner: Darren Elkins by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:22 of round two. He improves to 24-5-0.

Undercard Fights:

– “The” James Krause defeated Alex “The Spartan” White by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 25-7-0 with the win.

– Marco Polo “El Toro” Reyes defeated Matt “The Steamrolla” Frevola by KO (Punches) at 1:00 of round one. He improves to 8-4-0 with the win.

– Irene Aldana defeated Talita Bernardo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 8-4-0 with the win.

– Kyung Ho “Mr. Perfect” Kang defeated Guido “Ninja” Cannetti by Submission (Triangle Choke) at 4:53 of round one. He improves to 14-7-0, 1 NC with the win.

– Jessica “Evil” Eye defeated Kalindra Faria by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 12-6-0, 1 ND with the win.

– J.J. Aldrich defeated “Dynamite” Danielle Taylor by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 6-2-0 with the win.

– Mads Burnell defeated Mike Santiago by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 9-2-0 with the win.