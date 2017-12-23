Seo Hee Ham Knocks Out Jinh Yu Frey, Retains Title At Road FC 45

Road FC Women’s Atomweight Champion Seo Hee Ham retained her title with a quick and decisive victory tonight at Road Fighting Championship 45 in Seoul, South Korea. Ham knocked out former Invicta FC title challenger Jinh Yu Frey in round one of tonight’s championship main event.

Ham, who captured Road FC’s inaugural 105-pound women’s title in June after suffering a pair of controversial decision defeats at strawweight in the UFC, solidified her spot atop the atomweight rankings tonight as she floored Frey with a counter left hook and finished the fight with ground and pound.

Ham (18-8-0) and Frey (6-3-0) traded cautious leg kicks in the opening minute of tonight’s title fight, and Ham connected with a combination. Both women landed overhand lefts and Ham snapped Frey’s head back with a nice left cross that was a sign of things to come. The fighters traded power punches and Ham landed another left hand after catching a kick. Frey recovered and pressed forward, but Ham dropped her with a counter left hook seconds later. A dazed Frey fell to her back and Ham finished her off with a barrage of hammerfists on the ground.

Tonight’s victory was a big one for Ham, who has now earned back-to-back stoppages inside the Road FC cage. She previously TKOed Deep Jewels champion Mina Kurobe at Road FC 39.

Winner: Seo Hee Ham by KO (Punches) at 4:40 of round one. She improves to 18-8-0 and remains the Road FC Women’s Atomweight Champion.

In other action on tonight’s all-female Road FC 45 main card, Young Ji Kim (1-2-0) dominated the striking battles en route to an upset Unanimous Decision victory over Yoshiko Hirano (2-1-0). Seo Hee “Wushu Princess” Lim (2-1-0) outstruck Deep Jewels contender Pan “Kai” Hui (5-3-0) to take a well-deserved Unanimous Decision win. In a lacklustre open-weight bout, a badly fatigued Destanie Yarbrough (2-1-0) edged out a passive Begimzhan Kasymova (2-1-0) to take an uninspiring Unanimous Decision victory. Opening up the main card, Ramona Pascual (3-2-0) overcame a shaky start in round one and rallied to take a close Unanimous Decision verdict over Seo Woo Jin (0-1-0).