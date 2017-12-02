Deep Jewels 18 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 18th all-female fight card on Sunday afternoon at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The event was headlined by a trilogy bout between Satomi “Sarami” Takano and Tomo Maesawa, who met for a third time to determine a future Deep Jewels atomweight title challenger.

In Sunday’s catchweight co-main event, Yukari Nabe took on Yurika Nakakura. Yuko Kiryu faced Kyu Kitano in an atomweight matchup, and highly-touted judoka Kana Watanabe made her Deep Jewels debut against Hikari Sato at flyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

48kg Bout – 3×5

Satomi “Sarami” Takano vs Tomo Maesawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Takano clinches with Maesawa and backs her into a corner in the opening minute, but she is unable to take her down. Takano lands knees to the body and breaks free from the clinch. Maesawa scores with a series of stiff jabs until Takano finally clips her with a right hook. She clinches and lands elbows, and Maesawa responds with a short right hand before the bell.

Round 2:

The second round sees Maesawa once again establish her jab, which she uses to keep Takano at distance. Takano connects with right hands and she stuffs a Maesawa takedown attempt. Maesawa lands leg kicks and Takano answers with some of her own. She takes Maesawa down momentarily with a harai goshi, but Maesawa immediately stands back up.

Round 3:

Takano clinches and tries for leg-sweep takedowns in the final round. Maesawa avoids danger and resumes landing jabs. Takano misses with a looping combination but connects with an overhand right. She takes Maesawa down and ultimately transitions to back control shortly before the end of the competitive fight.

Judges Tazawa, Serizawa and Fukuda all score the fight 29-28 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Takano.

Winner: Satomi Takano by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 11-9-0.

58kg Bout – 2×5

Yukari Nabe vs Yurika Nakakura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Nabe begins the action with leg kicks and she uses a harai goshi to take Nakakura down into side control. Hammerfists to the face score for Nabe, and Nakakura looks to counter with a heel hook. Nabe lands more punches, but she loses her balance due to the heel hook attempt and grabs the rope to steady herself. Referee Fukuda separates the fighters and gives Nabe a Yellow Card for the infraction. After the restart, Nabe tries for throws and takedowns but fails. Nakakura briefly takes her back on the feet and Nabe attempts another takedown.

Round 2:

More leg kicks land for Nabe in round two, which forces Nakakura to clinch for a takedown. Nabe reverses the clinch and takes Nakakura down into side control. She moves to mount and avoids Nakakura’s attempts to trap her body in a leg scissors from the bottom. Nabe lands numerous hammerfists from mount until the referee steps in to end the fight.

Winner: Yukari Nabe by TKO (Punches) at 2:50 of round two. She improves to 3-2-0.

48kg Bout – 2×5

Kyu Kitano vs Yuko Kiryu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. The fight opens with a double-leg takedown from Kiryu, and Kitano uses a corner post to stand back up. In the clinch, Kiryu lands knees to Kitano’s leg and Kitano counters with punches to the body. This continues until the final minute when Kitano secures an osoto gari throw into Kiryu’s full guard. Kiryu ends the round with a triangle choke attempt.

Round 2:

Kitano clinches after landing stiff jabs in round two, but little transpires and the referee calls for a break. Kitano remains effective on the feet with jabs until Kiryu shoots in for a double-leg. Kitano sprawls and tries for a takedown of her own, and she finally gets Kiryu down. Kiryu hunts for a triangle choke and an armbar from her back, but Kitano flips her over and takes her back. She tries for a rear-naked choke and settles for ground and pound until the bell.

Judge Fukuda has the fight even at 19-19, while judges Tazawa and Koike both have it 20-18 for the winner by Majority Decision, Kitano.

Winner: Kyu Kitano by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-1-0.

57.15kg Bout – 2×5

Kana Watanabe vs Hikari Sato

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Watanabe uses her jab to set up an early harai goshi throw, and she follows with ground and pound from mount. Sato rolls over and slides out the back. She stands up, but Watanabe quickly floors her with a straight right hand. On the ground, Watanabe traps Sato’s legs with her own and she finishes the round with more punches.

Round 2:

Sato clinches early in round two and Watanabe uses a kosoto gari throw to take her down into half-guard. Watanabe wastes no time in moving to mount and she drops punches from the top before spinning into a deep armbar that prompts referee Umeki to dive in for the technical submission stoppage.

Winner: Kana Watanabe by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 1:32 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

48kg Bout – 2×5

Emi Sato vs Hikaru Aono

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Aono shoots a double-leg takedown into side control, where she lands punches and hammerfists to Sato’s body. Aono moves to mount and lands ground and pound until Sato bridges and reverses. Aono stands and secures another takedown into side control. She works for an armbar, but Sato counters with a head scissors lock and attacks Aono’s leg.

Round 2:

Aono begins round two with another double-leg takedown. Sato gives up her back and tries to stand up. Aono keeps her down, but Sato spins back into guard. She locks on an armbar from the bottom and the referee steps in to wave off the fight.

Winner: Emi Sato by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 1:43 of round two. She improves to 2-2-0.

48kg Amateur Bout – 2×3

Nanaka Kawamura vs Reica

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Kawamura takes Reica down early on and Reica holds on from the bottom. Kawamura passes from half-guard to side control, but Reica scrambles and gets a leg back in that allows her to regain full guard. She kicks Kawamura off and stands up, but Kawamura takes her back down into side control and tries for an armbar.

Round 2:

Kawamura throws body kicks in round two and fends off Reica’s attempts to brawl by taking her down into full guard. Reica kicks her off, but Kawamura muscles her opponent back down and tries to finish the fight with an arm-triangle choke from the top. Reica defends and eventually gets back to her feet, but she gives up her back in the process and Kawamura takes her down once more.

Judges Tazawa, Koike and Fukuda all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kawamura.

Winner: Nanaka Kawamura by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

52.65kg Grappling Bout – 2×4

Yuko Saito vs Mika “Future Princess” Nagano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. The match begins with a clinch and Saito tries for an uchi mata throw. Nagano counters with a single-leg takedown attempt, but Saito sprawls. She pushes Nagano down and takes top position. Nagano hunts for an armbar and Saito defends until the bell.

Round 2:

Saito uses a harai goshi throw to get Nagano down early in round two and she takes top position. Saito threatens with an arm-triangle choke and Nagano defends. She battles back to half-guard, but Saito passes through to mount and she attempts another armbar before time expires.

Judges Koike, Tazawa and Umeki all score the match 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Saito.

Winner: Yuko Saito by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 4:00 rounds.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Mika “Arami” Arai vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Furuse stuffs an early takedown attempt, but Arai looks to take her back and she throws Furuse down with a harai goshi. Arai then batters Furuse with punches from the top in half-guard all the way until the bell.

Round 2:

Furuse opens round two with an ill-advised front kick attempt that allows Arai to grab her leg and push her down to the ground. Arai works from the top in half-guard and uses an arm-triangle choke attempt to set up a move to mount. She rains down punches to Furuse’s face until the fight is stopped.

Winner: Mika Arai by TKO (Punches) at 2:17 of round two. She improves to 2-0-0.

57.15kg Bout – 2×5

Ayako “Ryo The Skywalker” Miyata vs Sayuri Yamaguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Yamaguchi opens the fight with right jabs and leg kicks. The fighters trade right hooks and Yamaguchi lands at a higher rate. Miyata stuns her with a hard right hand, however, and Yamaguchi shoots in for a takedown. She gets Miyata down, but falls into a tight triangle choke and referee Serizawa has seen enough.

Winner: Ayako Miyata by Technical Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:54 of round one. She improves to 1-0-0.

48kg Bout – 2×5

Tomomi Souda vs Madoka Ishibashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Ishibashi shoots for an early takedown, but Souda sprawls and counters with clinch knees. Ishibashi pushes her down to the mat, but Souda attacks with a guillotine choke. Ishibashi pulls her neck free and passes to side control. Souda gets back to full guard and Ishibashi throws punches to the body.

Round 2:

Ishibashi works for takedowns in round two and eventually gets Souda down, but Souda tries to take her back and she battles back to her feet. Ishibashi gets her down with another single-leg takedown, but Souda quickly transitions to her back. She locks on a rear-naked choke and the referee waves off the fight.

Winner: Tomomi Souda by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:03 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

48kg Amateur Bout – 2×3

Momoko Yamazaki vs Momoka Yoshikawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Yoshikawa clinches and pushes Yamazaki into a corner. She tries for a harai goshi throw and fails. The referee separates the fighters and Yoshikawa uses punches to set up another harai goshi attempt, but Yamazaki gets caught up in the ropes. Yoshikawa continues to try unsuccessfully for takedowns. Yamazaki counters with knees.

Round 2:

It is more of the same in round two and Yoshikawa is relentless with her harai goshi attempts, but she cannot get Yamazaki down. Yamazaki eventually reverses a throw and takes top position. She grabs Yoshikawa’s leg and lands punches to the body, then moves to side control and works to further improve her position until the bell.

Judges Fukuda and Umeki both score the fight 20-18, while judge Serizawa has it 20-19. All three see it for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamazaki.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-19) after two 3:00 rounds.