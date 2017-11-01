TUF 26 Episode 8 Recap: Emily Whitmire Finishes Christina Marks

Overcoming a rib injury, Emily Whitmire posted a quick submission victory during tonight’s eighth episode of The Ultimate Fighter 26: “A New World Champion.” Team Gaethje’s Whitmire concluded the elimination round by finishing Team Alvarez’s Christina Marks with a first-round armbar.

Whitmire dominated the brief bout on the ground en route to the impressive victory, and her win propelled Team Gaethje into a 5-3 lead after the first round of the gruelling competition. The quarterfinal round of TUF 26 begins during next week’s episode, and all four matchups were revealed tonight.

Whitmire (2-1-0, Ranked #8) immediately took Marks (8-8-0, Ranked #9) down in the opening seconds and she quickly transitioned to back control. Marks tried to scramble free, but Whitmire locked on an armbar as Marks stood up. Whitmire dragged her back down to the mat and wrenched back on the arm, which prompted Marks to verbally submit at the 40-second mark.

In Block A of the quarterfinals, Team Gaethje teammates Roxanne Modafferi (Ranked #1) and Whitmire face off, while DeAnna Bennett (Ranked #4) battles fellow Team Alvarez member Sijara Eubanks (Ranked #12). In Block B, Team Alvarez’s Barb Honchak (Ranked #2) meets Team Gaethje’s Rachael Ostovich-Berdon (Ranked #10), and Montana Stewart (Ranked #6) takes on Team Gaethje ally Nicco Montano (Ranked #14).