TUF 26 Episode 6 Recap: Barb Honchak Stops Gillian Robertson

Former Invicta FC champion Barb “Little Warrior” Honchak showed no signs of ring rust in her dominant win during tonight’s sixth episode of The Ultimate Fighter 26: “A New World Champion.” Honchak earned Team Alvarez’s third victory by stopping Gillian “The Savage” Robertson of Team Gaethje.

Honchak, who had not fought since successfully defending her Invicta FC Flyweight Championship in November 2014, showed why she is considered as a favourite to win TUF 26 with her performance tonight. She overcame Robertson’s submission attempts en route to a second-round TKO triumph.

Honchak (10-2-0, Ranked #2) landed quick one-twos early in the fight and Robertson (3-2-0, Ranked #15) responded with leg kicks until Honchak initiated a clinch against the cage. Robertson broke free, but Honchak scored with a combination and clinched again. She threw knees to Robertson’s body and took her down soon after. Robertson postured for an armbar from the bottom, but Honchak stayed calm and she eventually escaped into Robertson’s half-guard. From the top, Honchak landed short punches and elbows to Robertson’s head and body, and she closed out the round with more hard strikes.

Honchak mixed up her strikes with punches to the head and body in round two, and she sprawled out of a Robertson takedown attempt. Honchak wound up on top and she used punches to set up a straight armbar that bent Robertson’s left arm back at an awkward angle. Robertson held on and swept into top position, but Honchak took advantage of a scramble and she transitioned to back control. Robertson rolled over and gave up mount, and Honchak unloaded with elbows until the fight was stopped at the 2:27 mark of the second round.

Post-fight, Honchak stated that she felt that she had sent a message to her fellow competitors by proving that she was still at the top of her game. Her victory evened the score between Team Alvarez and Team Gaethje at 3-3. Next week’s episode features a bout between Team Alvarez’s Melinda Fábián (4-3-1, Ranked #7) and Team Gaethje’s Rachael Ostovich Berdon (3-3-0, Ranked #10).