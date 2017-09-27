TUF 26 Episode 5 Recap: Sijara Eubanks Submits Maia Stevenson

Skilled grappler Sijara “Sarj” Eubanks advanced on to the next round with a dominant victory during tonight’s fifth episode of The Ultimate Fighter 26: “A New World Champion.” Team Alvarez’s Eubanks easily dispatched of Team Gaethje fighter Maia Kahaunaele-Stevenson with a second-round kimura.

Eubanks, who felt that her #12 ranking was not indicative of her talent, struggled with a tough weight cut but ultimately made weight for her fight. She proved that she was a far superior fighter to the #5-ranked Stevenson and controlled the bout on the mat before securing the submission finish.

The fight began with an exchange of punches and Eubanks (2-2-0, Ranked #12) countered Stevenson’s (6-4-0, Ranked #5) combinations with stiff jabs and right hands. She hopped on Stevenson’s back soon after and worked for a rear-naked choke. Stevenson battled back to her feet, but Eubanks maintained back control and she pinned Stevenson against the fence. Eubanks eventually took Stevenson down again and she finished the round with hard ground and pound.

Eubanks wasted no time in taking Stevenson down in round two, and she struck from the top with elbows in Stevenson’s half-guard. Eubanks transitioned to knee-on-belly position and locked on a kimura. She wrenched back on Stevenson’s left arm and Stevenson tapped out at the 1:52 mark.

Tonight’s win was a crucial one for Team Alvarez, but the squad still trails Team Gaethje by a score of 3-2. Next week’s episode features a bout between former Invicta FC Flyweight Champion Barb “Little Warrior” Honchak (10-2-0, Ranked #2) of Team Alvarez and Team Gaethje’s Gillian “The Savage” Robertson (3-2-0, Ranked #15).