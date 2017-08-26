Deep Jewels 17 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 17th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 17 was headlined by a 49kg super atomweight bout between Saori “Shooting Star” Ishioka and Kanna Asakura, with the winner moving on to compete in the Rizin FF women’s grand prix.

In the Deep Jewels 17 co-feature, top atomweights Emi Tomimatsu and Satomi “Sarami” Takano faced off in a rematch from the pair’s close fight in late 2015. Deep Jewels star Shizuka Sugiyama battled Satsuki “Komachi Karate” Kodama. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Kanna Asakura vs Saori “Shooting Star” Ishioka

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Asakura opens the action with leg kicks, then clinches and continues to target Ishioka’s leg with knees. Ishioka counters with an uchi mata throw, but Asakura rolls through and takes top position. Ishioka kicks her off and briefly stands up, but Asakura grabs her leg and immediately takes her back down. Ishioka looks to set up submissions from the bottom and eventually battles back to her feet. Asakura lands front kicks and secures a double-leg takedown. She stands over Ishioka to avoid submission attempts and lands punches until the bell.

Round 2:

The second round begins with an Asakura takedown, and Ishioka counters with strikes and submission attempts from her back. Asakura looks to set up an arm-triangle choke, but she is unable to pass Ishioka’s guard. Ishioka scrambles up and lands a body kick, but Asakura quickly answers with another takedown. Ishioka tries to trap Asakura in rubber guard, but Asakura punches her way free and she lands some solid shots late in the round.

Round 3:

Ishioka lands leg kicks in round three and Asakura responds with yet another takedown. She moves to half-guard, but Ishioka postures for a guillotine choke from the bottom and this allows her to escape back to her feet. Asakura takes her down and threatens with an arm-triangle choke. Ishioka gives up her back while trying to escape and Asakura unloads with punches. She scores with hard strikes on the ground as referee Serizawa looks on. Ishioka finally escapes to her feet, only to be taken right back down. She keeps Asakura pinned in rubber guard until the end of the fight.

Judges Hidenobu Koike, Masato Fukuda and Yoshinori Umeki all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Asakura.

Winner: Kanna Asakura by Unanimous Decision after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 8-2-0.

Atomweight Bout – 3×5

Emi Tomimatsu vs Satomi “Sarami” Takano

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Takano circles to the right and moves forward to clinch early on, but Tomimatsu pushes her away. Takano lands right hooks and clinches again, but she is unable to take Tomimatsu down and backs away. Tomimatsu jabs and lands straight right hands that prompt Takano to shoot in for a takedown. Tomimatsu defends and puts Takano in a corner. She scores with knees before time expires.

Round 2:

Takano clinches and tries for an uchi mata throw in round two, but Tomimatsu sprawls and defends well. The fighters separate and Takano uses front kicks to gauge distance. Tomimatsu clinches, but Takano takes her back and pushes her down to the ground. Tomimatsu looks to counter with a leglock on the ground and she scrambles back to her feet. She stuffs a Takano takedown and transitions to back control, which leads to a Tomimatsu rear-naked choke attempt before the bell.

Round 3:

Takano opens the final round with front kicks and she clinches soon after. A stalemate follows and referee Umeki separates the fighters. Both women land right hands before battling for position in a series of clinches. Tomimatsu connects with a straight right and Takano fires back with step-in right hooks and front kicks. Tomimatsu continues to throw right hands and Takano answers back with hooks until the end of the competitive and entertaining rematch.

Judge Kenichi Serizawa scores the bout for Takano, while judges Hidenobu Koike and Masato Fukuda both have it for the winner by Split Decision, Tomimatsu.

Winner: Emi Tomimatsu by Split Decision after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 13-12-0.

58kg Bout – 2×5

Shizuka Sugiyama vs Satsuki “Komachi Karate” Kodama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Kodama tries to gauge distance in the opening minute with tsuki strikes, but Sugiyama responds with a takedown into side control and she threatens with an armbar. Kodama spins and slips out, and she tries to take Sugiyama’s back. Sugiyama flips her down again and attempts another armbar from the top, but Kodama escapes to her feet. She grabs the ropes to fend off a takedown attempt, but Sugiyama gets her down anyway with a double-leg. She locks on an armbar with ten seconds remaining. Kodama can’t escape and referee Umeki stops the bout.

Winner: Shizuka Sugiyama by Technical Submission (Armbar) at 4:53 of round one. She improves to 15-4-1.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Saito vs Mizuki Furuse

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Furuse opens the fight with a flying knee. Saito catches it and tries for a takedown, but Furuse sprawls. Saito switches to a waist tackle and gets Furuse down. She moves to half-guard and then to side control. Furuse briefly scrambles back to half-guard, but Saito passes to the other side and then to mount. She rains down punches from the top as Furuse covers her face. Furuse is unable to move or escape, and referee Fukuda steps in to wave off the fight.

Winner: Yuko Saito by TKO (Punches) at 3:38 of round one. She improves to 1-0-0.

Amateur Atomweight Bout – 2×3

Momoko Yamazaki vs Rion Noda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Yamazaki throws hooks and Noda clinches in search of a takedown. Yamazaki sprawls and she lands several hooks to Noda’s jaw and body that slow Noda down. Yamazaki scores with more hooks and referee Koike intervenes to rescue a stunned Noda from any further damage.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by TKO (Punches) at 1:30 of round one.

Amateur Atomweight Bout – 2×3

Momo Shimizu vs Tomomi Souda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Shimizu clinches after landing straight right hands and both fighters throw knees. Shimizu takes Souda’s back after Souda misses with a hook. She drags Souda down to the ground and Souda spins to regain full guard. Shimizu passes to side control before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Shimizu lands a left hook early in round two and Souda counters with knees in a clinch. She continues to throw more knees and fends off an osotogari throw from Shimizu. Souda tries to damage her opponent with more clinch knees, but this time Shimizu secures the osotogari throw and she finishes the bout on top.

Judges Kenichi Serizawa, Yoshinori Umeki and Masato Fukuda all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Shimizu.

Winner: Momo Shimizu by Unanimous Decision after two 3:00 rounds.