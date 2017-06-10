Seo Hee Ham Stops Mina Kurobe, Captures Title At Road FC 39

Former Deep Jewels champ Seo Hee Ham captured another major title with a dominant win tonight at Road Fighting Championship 39 in Seoul, South Korea. Ham stopped current Deep Jewels titleholder Mina Kurobe in round three to become the inaugural Road FC Women’s Atomweight Champion.

Tonight’s main-event victory got Ham back on track in a big way following a pair of controversial decision defeats at 115 pounds in the UFC. Returning to her natural weight class, Ham outstruck Kurobe on the feet tonight before finishing the veteran off with ground and pound late in the final round.

Ham (17-8-0) pressed the action right away in round one and both fighters landed one-two combinations early on. Ham stunned Kurobe (10-3-0) with a knee and a big flurry, but Kurobe recovered and she circled on the outside. More punches and a body kick landed for Ham, who fought off Kurobe’s clinch attempts. Kurobe eventually latched on to Ham’s leg and dragged her down, but Ham stood and the fighters were separated. Ham stuffed another takedown in the final minute and she punished Kurobe with straight left hands before the bell.

The second round began with Ham landing more combinations on the feet, which prompted Kurobe to clinch against the cage. Ham fell after throwing a kick, but she swiftly trapped Kurobe in a tight triangle choke from her back. Kurobe stayed calm and pulled her head out, and she took top position in Ham’s guard following a brief scramble. Ham attacked with another triangle and Kurobe punched her way free. She postured up and rained down punches to Ham’s face during the final minute of the round.

Kurobe rushed at Ham in round three and took her down against the cage. Ham rose to her feet and landed three knees, but Kurobe was relentless with her takedown attempts. Ham hopped on Kurobe’s back and pulled her down to the mat with a rear-naked choke attempt. Kurobe defended well, but Ham flattened her out and landed punches and hammerfists until the fight was stopped at the 4:11 mark.

With her title-winning performance tonight, Ham reclaims her former spot among the top-three in the women’s atomweight division. The gifted striker held the Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship, which currently belongs to Kurobe, prior to vacating the title in late 2014 in order to sign with the UFC.

Winner: Seo Hee Ham by TKO (Punches) at 4:11 of round three. She improves to 17-8-0 and becomes the inaugural Road FC Women’s Atomweight Champion.

